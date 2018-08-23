Asian Games 2018, Day 5 Highlights: Indonesia beat India in women’s basketball; in major upset, India lose to Iran in kabaddi SF

It's a massive defeat and captain was over confident, kabaddi coach hits out

Terming it a "massive defeat", coach Ram Mehar Singh hit out at his captain Ajay Thakur's "over confidence" after India were knocked out of the Asian Games kabaddi men's gold medal match for the first time.

Seven-time champions India were downed 18-27 by ever-improving Iran in the semi-finals and it will be the first time that they will not be part of the Asiad final since the sport's introduction in 1990.

"We lost the match due to the captain's over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle," the dejected coach said after the shocking defeat. (PTI)