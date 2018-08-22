App
Aug 22, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 4 LIVE: Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in Women’s 25m pistol

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 21, 07:20 AM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 4

    Silver — 3

    Bronze — 4

    Total: 11

  • Aug 22, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia. (Photo: PTI)

  • Aug 22, 03:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 03:41 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 03:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 02:29 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol

  • Aug 22, 02:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong

    Indian hockey team wins hockey pool A prelims against Hong Kong by 26-0.

  • Aug 22, 02:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 02:09 PM (IST)

    India's Harpreet Singh loses in the Greco-Roman 87 kg men's semifinal. (ANI)

  • Aug 22, 01:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 01:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Hockey: India has dominated in Pool A Men’s Hockey Tournament match against Hong Kong as the team leads 14-0. Here's a list of the goal scorers: 

    1. Akashdeep Singh
    2. Manpreet Singh
    3. Rupinder Pal Singh
    4. Rupinder Pal Singh
    5. SV Sunil
    6. Vivek Sagar
    7. Lalit Upadhyay
    8. Manpreet Singh
    9. Lalit Upadhyay
    10. Mandeep Singh
    11. Mandeep Singh
    12. Amit Rohidas
    13. Harmanpreet Singh
    14. Varun Kumar

  • Aug 22, 01:16 PM (IST)

  • Aug 22, 01:00 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Hockey | India lead 4-0 against Hong Kong in Pool A match. 

  • Aug 22, 12:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Dipa Karmakar pulled out of the artistic team finals after a knee injury flared up again. India will be represented by Aruna Budda Reddy, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak and Mandira Choudhary in the final.  

  • Aug 22, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Harpreet Singh beats Korea’s Heagun Park in Men’s Greco-Roman 1/8 Finals bout to progress into the quarterfinals. Harpreet will face Japan’s Masato Sumi in his next bout. Harpreet is a 3-time Bronze medallist in Asian Championships.

  • Aug 22, 11:21 AM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Maan Navjeet loses 6-20 against China’s Chen Linglong in the Round of 16 of the Taekwondo Men 80 kg event.

  • Aug 22, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Anjum Moudgil and Gaayathri Nithyanandam fail to qualify for the 50m Rifle Positions 3 Final event. Moudgil finished 9th, missing the Finals by a single point. 

  • Aug 22, 10:40 AM (IST)

    India currently on the third spot in Bridge Men's Team qualification event with 17.45 points. 

  • Aug 22, 10:32 AM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Ankita Raina enters semifinals. She wins 6-4, 6-1 against Hong Kong’s Chong Eudice Wong during their quarterfinal encounter. 

  • Aug 22, 10:08 AM (IST)

    With a stunning comeback, Ankita Raina won the first set 6-4 against Hong Kong’s Chong Eudice Wong in the quarterfinal game. Raina leads the second set 5-1.

  • Aug 22, 10:03 AM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 10:01 AM (IST)

    Manu Bhaker qualifies for the finals of the Women’s 25m Pistol Event. Her scoring total was of 593 points in her qualification rounds. She has topped the round. Rahi Sornobat also qualified with a total of 580. 

  • Aug 22, 09:24 AM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 09:19 AM (IST)
