Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Women's kabaddi team in action; Anshul Kothari wins heats in swimming

Aug 21, 2018 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here's India's latest medal tally:
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
KABADDI | Indian kabaddi team widens their lead to 25-5 against Sri Lankan team.
SWIMMING | Meanwhile, in swimming, Vikram Virdhawal Khade wins in the Men's 50m Freestyle heats.
KABADDI | Sri Lankan kabaddi team has won only 4 points with Indian team giving two super tackles in the first half.
KABADDI | The Indian team ends the first half at 23-4.
KABADDI | Indian women's Kabaddi team continue to be on a roll and they are leading with a whopping margin of 23-4 against Sri Lanka. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Meanwhile, in swimming, Anshul Kothari wins in the Men's 50m Freestyle heats.
KABADDI | Amazing defence from the Indian women's kabaddi team.
KABADDI | Another super tackle by the Indian team. The team's score rises to 17-4.
KABADDI | Indian team is leading 15-4 against the Sri Lankan team.
KABADDI | Indian women's kabaddi team is in action against Sri Lankan team in the Women's Team Group A - Game 7.
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
The knee-injury which cut short her Rio Olympics campaign had left Vinesh Phogat writhing in pain but the tears in her eyes had a different meaning as she won a historic gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. Vinesh was stretchered out of the wrestling arena in 2016 at the Rio Games after suffering a horrible knee injury and what followed was a long painful period of rehabilitation. She rued the missed opportunity but decided not to break down and started her journey all over again.
So far, India has five medals in the kitty and that could well increase on Day 3. All five have been from Wrestling and Shooting events.
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
India's singles specialists, including second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, made impressive starts to their campaign, progressing to the pre-quarterfinals of the tennis event at the 18th Asian Games on Day 2. Having got first-round byes yesterday, Indians had a busy day with matches in both singles and doubles.
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vinesh Phogat, who created history today by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. "India rejoices in the victory of @Phogat_Vinesh," Modi tweeted. The prime minister added that Phogat's repeated success would inspire upcoming athletes. Phogat won gold in the 50-kg category at the 18th edition of the tournament, held in Indonesia.
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Indian wushu team enjoyed a successful outing with three players, including 2014 bronze medallist Narender Grewal progressing to the men's sanda quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games on Day 2. The 24-year-old Narender (65kg) saw off Phillipines' Clemente Jr Tabugara 2-1 in men's sanda round of 16 to set up a clash with Uzbekistan's Rakhimov Akmal today.
Here is India's Day 3 schedule
ARCHERY
Recurve Women's Individual (7-30 AM)
Deepika Kumari, Laxmirani Majhi
Recurve Women's Team India (7-30 AM)
Recurve Men's Individual (12-50 PM)
Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das
Recurve Men's Team (12-50 PM)
Recurve Mixed Team India (12-50 PM)
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Women's Qualification | Subdivision 3 Start List (12-30 PM)
Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 Start List (2-30 PM)
Women's Qualification |Subdivision 3 Start List (4-30 PM) Medal Event
Bridge
Mixed Team | Round Robin 1 - Round 1 Start List | India | 8-30 AM
Round Robin 1 - Round 2 Start List | India
Round Robin 1 - Round 3 Start List | India
Supermixed Team | Qualification Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM
Qualification Round 2 Start List | 8-30 AM
Canoe/Kayak Slalom Kayak Single Women | Run 2 Start List | Aarti Pandey (8-32 AM)
Canoe Single Women | 11-30 AM | Champa Mourya
FENCING
Women's Epee Individual Pool B | 7-30 AM |
Men's Foil Individual | Preliminaries | 8-15 AM
Women's Epee Individual | Round of 32 | 10-45 AM
Men's Foil Individual | Round of 32 | 11-45 AM
Women's Epee Individual | Round 16 | 12-45 PM
HANDBALL
Women's Handball Preliminary: Group A - Match 7 - DPR Korea vs India | 12-30 PM
HOCKEY
Women's Pool B match | 6-30 PM | India Women vs Kazakhstan
KABADDI
Women's Group A - Game 7 | 7-30 AM | India vs Sri Lanka
Game 9 - India vs Indonesia | 10-50 AM
Men's Group A - Game 8 | 3-30 PM | India vs Thailand
Paragliding (Rescheduled as per official website)
ROWING
Men's Single Sculls Repechages | Baban Dattu Bhokanal | 7-30 AM
Women's Pair Repechages | Sanjukta Dung Dung and Harpreet Kaur | 7-20 AM
Men's Lightweight Four Repechages | Heat 1 Start List | India | 8-30 AM
SHOOTING (Medal event)
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Qualification | Sanjeev Rajput | 7-30 AM
10m Air Pistol Men Qualification | Abhishek Verma | 7-30 AM
Trap Mixed Team
Qualification | India | 8 AM
SWIMMING (Medal event)
Heat 1 Start List | Men's 50m Freestyle | Anshul Kothari
Heat 5 Start List | Vikram Virdhawal Vikram | 7-36 AM
Taekwondo
Women 57 KG | Round of 16 | Roslan Nurrul vs India's Malik Kashish | 7-45 AM
Women 67 KG Round of 16 | India's Barua Roda vs MA Tinghsia
Men +80 kg Round of 16 | Sri Lanka's Fernando vs India's Kumar Akshay
TENNIS
Round of 16 Women's Singles | Japan's Hozumi Eri vs India's Ankita Raina | 8-30 AM
Thandi Kamran Kaur (India) vs Liang En-Shuo
Mixed Doubles Round of 16 | 8-30 AM (subject to change)
Men's Doubles Round of 16 | India's Nagal S, Ramanathan vs Chen T, Peng (Chinese Taipei)
Bopanna, Sharan vs Kadchapanan, Trongcharoenchaik | 9-30 AM
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 | 11 AM | Bopanna, Raina AR vs Kim N, Lee J
VOLLEYBALL
Women's Pool B Match 4
8-30 AM | India vs Vietnam
WRESTLING
Men's Greco-Roman 67 KG | 11-36 AM | Manish Manish vs Shimoyamada Tsuchika
Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg | 11-54 AM | Gyanender vs Wiratul Piyabut
Women's Freestyle 76 KG Quarterfinals | Kiran Kiran vs To-Be-Defined | 11-24 AM
Women's Freestyle 68 kg | Quarterfinals | India's Kakran vs Sharkhuu | 12-30 PM
WUSHU
Women's Sanda 60 KG Quarterfinals
Mubashra vs India's Naorem Roshibina Devi | 5-30 PM
Men's Sanda 56 KG Quarterfinals | Paokrathok vs India's Santosh Kumar
Men's Sanda 65 KG Quarterfinals | India's Narender Grewal vs Rakhimov Akmal
Men's Sanda 70 KG Quarterfinals | India's Pradeep Kumar vs Riyaya Puja
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you updated on India's performance on Day 3 of the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
Wrestler Sumit Malik loses his bronze medal bout against Uzbekistan's M Davit in the Men’s 125 kg category.
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
India today assured itself of a maiden Asian Games medal in Sepak Takraw by progressing to the semifinals with a win over Iran, here. India defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21- 17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign. They, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second match of the day in Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B but advanced to the last-four stage and be guaranteed at least a bronze.
"It is a historic performance by India. It is the first time that India has won a medal in Sepak Takraw in the Asian Games," Sepak Takraw Federation of India secretary general Yogendra Singh Dahiya told PTI.
Sepak Takraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net. They are not allowed to use their hands. There are six teams in the Asiad competition with Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea clubbed in Group A, while India were drawn with Iran and Indonesia in group B. India's win over Iran ensured their entry into the semifinals tomorrow. The other semifinalists are Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The semifinalists are assured of a bronze.
In Women's Team Regu Preliminary Group A, India lost to Laos 1-2. They had lost to South Korea 0-3 in their opening match yesterday. (PTI)
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Sakshi Malik fought hard but in the end lost on technical superiority to DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim in her Bronze medal bout.
WRESTLING | Pooja Dhanda misses out on Bronze
India's Pooja Dhanda lost to Sakagami Katsuki of Japan in the bronze medal playoff. The Japanese won 3-1.
Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category here.
Vinesh was a medal-favourite in her category and was likely to face stiff competition from Japan's Yuki Irie whom she outplayed 6-2 in the final.
Putting behind her heart-breaking loss at the Olympics two years ago, Vinesh began her victorious campaign with a revenge win against Chinese Yanan Sun against whom she had suffered that terrible leg injury which cut short her journey in Rio.
This time Vinesh did not give her opponent any chance and came out a dominant winner with a 8-2 score.
In the next bout she brushed aside the challenge of Korea's Hyungjoo Kim by technical superiority. She ended the bout with a four-point throw.
Vinesh's semifinal lasted just 75 seconds as she moved into the final with a 'fitley'. She was already up 4-0 and then rolled over her opponent thrice with leg-lock.
The gold also enabled Vinesh to achieve another feat as she became the only woman wrestler to win two medals in back-to-back Asian Games.
Vinesh had earlier won a bronze medal in the 48kg category at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. (PTI)
Read more about Vinesh's journey to the Gold medal here.
Here is how Vinesh Phogat performed in her final against Japan's Irie Yuki
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Vinesh Phogat creates history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Games. She beat Japan's Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling.