Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals; Sanjeev Rajput wins silver

Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th

A horrible shot in the 10th set pushed Indian archer Deepika Kumari to the 17th position in the individual recurve ranking, while the women's team qualified seventh at the Asian Games. Deepika, former world number one, had a fruitful first half and at one stage she was going strong at number eight but the disastrous last shot in the 10th set denied her a top-10 finish. Deepika scored just 19 points in the 10th set. She was consistently scoring between 28s and 30s before that.

