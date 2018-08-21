Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals; Sanjeev Rajput wins silver

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Here's India's latest medal tally:
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Gold — 3
Silver — 3
Bronze — 2
Gold medallist Hui Zicheng of China, silver medallist Sanjeev Rajput of India and bronze medallist Takayuki Matsumoto of Japan pose for a photo. (Image: Reuters)
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
India's Virdhawal Khade marginally bettered his long-standing national record to get closer to his second Asian Games medal as he qualified for the men's 50m freestyle final by clocking 22.43s which was the third fastest time in the heats.
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
A horrible shot in the 10th set pushed Indian archer Deepika Kumari to the 17th position in the individual recurve ranking, while the women's team qualified seventh at the Asian Games. Deepika, former world number one, had a fruitful first half and at one stage she was going strong at number eight but the disastrous last shot in the 10th set denied her a top-10 finish. Deepika scored just 19 points in the 10th set. She was consistently scoring between 28s and 30s before that.
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
SHOOTING | Indian shooters pair Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay get eliminated in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit 15 out of the 24 targets in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | After 15 shots, Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in the sixth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Things look tough for the Trap shooting pair as they have missed eight targets so far in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit eight out of the 16 targets in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit seven out of the 13 targets in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit six out of the 11 targets as of now in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | After 10 shots, Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in the sixth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair slips to the sixth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair misses two targets in the second round of the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair slips to the fifth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | After 5 shots, Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in the second spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian pair has hit three out of four Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in action in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters pair Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in action in the Trap Mixed Team Finals.
SHOOTING | The Trap Mixed Team Finals begin.
SHOOTING | All eyes are on the Trapshooting pair — Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay — who will vie for a gold medal in the Trap Mixed team Finals.
SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair of Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay will vie for a podium finish opportunity in the Finals of the Trap Mixed team event.
Gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary of India and bronze medallist Abhishek Verma of India hold up their medals. (Image: Reuters)
SLIDESHOW | Asian Games 2018: These athletes have bagged medals for India so far
Take a look at the athletes who have made India proud at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.
WRESTLING | Indian wrestler Kakran Divya will shortly wrestle with Chinese Taipei's Wenling Chen for a bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 68kg.
WRESTLING | Indian wrestler Manish loses 0-8 to Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev in the Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg.