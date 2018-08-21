App
Aug 21, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals; Sanjeev Rajput wins silver

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 21, 07:20 AM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 3

    Silver — 3

    Bronze — 2

  • Aug 21, 03:10 PM (IST)

    Gold medallist Hui Zicheng of China, silver medallist Sanjeev Rajput of India and bronze medallist Takayuki Matsumoto of Japan pose for a photo. (Image: Reuters)

  • Aug 21, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final 

    India's Virdhawal Khade marginally bettered his long-standing national record to get closer to his second Asian Games medal as he qualified for the men's 50m freestyle final by clocking 22.43s which was the third fastest time in the heats.

  • Aug 21, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th 

    A horrible shot in the 10th set pushed Indian archer Deepika Kumari to the 17th position in the individual recurve ranking, while the women's team qualified seventh at the Asian Games. Deepika, former world number one, had a fruitful first half and at one stage she was going strong at number eight but the disastrous last shot in the 10th set denied her a top-10 finish. Deepika scored just 19 points in the 10th set. She was consistently scoring between 28s and 30s before that.
     

  • Aug 21, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters pair Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay get eliminated in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 02:54 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit 15 out of the 24 targets in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:51 PM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 02:50 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | After 15 shots, Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in the sixth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 02:48 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Things look tough for the Trap shooting pair as they have missed eight targets so far in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:47 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit eight out of the 16 targets in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:46 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | After 15 shots, Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in the sixth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 02:45 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit seven out of the 13 targets in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:43 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit seven out of the 13 targets in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:42 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair hit six out of the 11 targets as of now in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:41 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | After 10 shots, Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in the sixth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 02:39 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair slips to the sixth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:39 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair misses two targets in the second round of the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:38 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair slips to the fifth spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:36 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | After 5 shots, Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in the second spot in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:35 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Indian pair has hit three out of four Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in action in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:33 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Indian shooters pair Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay are in action in the Trap Mixed Team Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 02:31 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | The Trap Mixed Team Finals begin. 

  • Aug 21, 02:29 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | All eyes are on the Trapshooting pair — Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay — who will vie for a gold medal in the Trap Mixed team Finals.   

  • Aug 21, 02:26 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Trap shooting pair of Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay will vie for a podium finish opportunity in the Finals of the Trap Mixed team event. 

  • Aug 21, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary of India and bronze medallist Abhishek Verma of India hold up their medals. (Image: Reuters)

  • Aug 21, 02:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 02:04 PM (IST)

    WRESTLING | Indian wrestler Kakran Divya will shortly wrestle with Chinese Taipei's Wenling Chen for a bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 68kg.  

  • Aug 21, 01:55 PM (IST)

    WRESTLING | Indian wrestler Manish loses 0-8 to Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev in the Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg.

  • Aug 21, 01:51 PM (IST)
