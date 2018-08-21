App
Aug 21, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma clinches bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 21, 07:20 AM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 3

    Silver — 2

    Bronze — 2

  • Aug 21, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 11:32 AM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 11:32 AM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold for India in 10m Air Pistol Men. (Image: Screengrab)

  • Aug 21, 11:28 AM (IST)


    KABADDI | An emphatic win for India against Indonesia at 54-22. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 11:26 AM (IST)

    India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event

    KABADDI | A remarkable performance by India's women's kabaddi team in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. India wins 54-22 against Indonesia. The team's defence, accuracy, and presence of mind were phenomenal. The Indian team has won all the three matches that they have played in this tournament. 

  • Aug 21, 11:23 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | Last two minutes are left in the game and India's women's kabaddi team has a lead of 28 points. 

  • Aug 21, 11:21 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | Indonesia's women's kabaddi team is putting up a great show too in the game as the team strives to catch up with India. 

  • Aug 21, 11:18 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team continue to put effort to widen their lead further despite a huge lead in the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. 

  • Aug 21, 11:18 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team widen their lead further to 44-17 in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. 

  • Aug 21, 11:16 AM (IST)


    KABADDI | About seven minutes are left in the game and India's women's kabaddi team has shown a tremendous performance. 

  • Aug 21, 11:15 AM (IST)


    KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team are on fire as the widen their lead further to  40-13 in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, in Sepaktakraw, India's women's team regu is trailing Thailand 0-1 in the Women's Team regu Preiminary Group A event. 

  • Aug 21, 11:11 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team widens their lead to 34-11 in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. (Image: Asain Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 11:08 AM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 11:07 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | The second half of the game between India and Indonesia begins. 

  • Aug 21, 11:04 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's team secures a 18-point lead in the first half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 11:04 AM (IST)


    KABADDI | India's women's team is leading 26-9 in the first half of the game against Indonesia. 

  • Aug 21, 11:02 AM (IST)


  • Aug 21, 11:01 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's team has brought down Indonesia's team to two. An amazing performance by the Indian team. 

  • Aug 21, 10:59 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's team is maintaining the strategy that they followed in the earlier match. The team is leading 20-9 against Indonesia in the Women's Team Group A - Game 9. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 10:57 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's team is in action against Indonesia in the Women's Team Group A - Game 9. 

  • Aug 21, 10:55 AM (IST)


    TENNIS | India's Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishna wins 2-0 against Japan's Hozumi Eri in the Women's Singles Round of 16. Ravinderkrishna now moves to the next round. (Image: Asain Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 10:53 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team regu is in action against Thailand in the Women's Team regu Preliminary Group A event. 

  • Aug 21, 10:47 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput qualifies for finals in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event. Akhil Sheoran drops out. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 10:42 AM (IST)

    Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma win gold and bronze respectively in the 10m Air Pistol Men Finals. With this, India's medal tally rises to 7. 

  • Aug 21, 10:40 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India.

  • Aug 21, 10:38 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma assure India of two medals in the 10m Air Pistol Men Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 10:36 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma make it to the top four in the 10m Air Pistol Men Finals. 

