Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma clinches bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Here's India's latest medal tally:
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Here's India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 3
Silver — 2
Bronze — 2
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold for India in 10m Air Pistol Men. (Image: Screengrab)
KABADDI | An emphatic win for India against Indonesia at 54-22. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
KABADDI | A remarkable performance by India's women's kabaddi team in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. India wins 54-22 against Indonesia. The team's defence, accuracy, and presence of mind were phenomenal. The Indian team has won all the three matches that they have played in this tournament.
KABADDI | Last two minutes are left in the game and India's women's kabaddi team has a lead of 28 points.
KABADDI | Indonesia's women's kabaddi team is putting up a great show too in the game as the team strives to catch up with India.
KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team continue to put effort to widen their lead further despite a huge lead in the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia.
KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team widen their lead further to 44-17 in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia.
KABADDI | About seven minutes are left in the game and India's women's kabaddi team has shown a tremendous performance.
KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team are on fire as the widen their lead further to 40-13 in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Meanwhile, in Sepaktakraw, India's women's team regu is trailing Thailand 0-1 in the Women's Team regu Preiminary Group A event.
KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team widens their lead to 34-11 in the second half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9 against Indonesia. (Image: Asain Games 2018)
KABADDI | The second half of the game between India and Indonesia begins.
KABADDI | India's women's team secures a 18-point lead in the first half of the Women's Team Group A - Game 9. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | India's women's team is leading 26-9 in the first half of the game against Indonesia.
KABADDI | India's women's team is leading 26-9 in the first half of the game against Indonesia.
KABADDI | India's women's team has brought down Indonesia's team to two. An amazing performance by the Indian team.
KABADDI | India's women's team is maintaining the strategy that they followed in the earlier match. The team is leading 20-9 against Indonesia in the Women's Team Group A - Game 9. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | India's women's team is in action against Indonesia in the Women's Team Group A - Game 9.
TENNIS | India's Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishna wins 2-0 against Japan's Hozumi Eri in the Women's Singles Round of 16. Ravinderkrishna now moves to the next round. (Image: Asain Games 2018)
SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team regu is in action against Thailand in the Women's Team regu Preliminary Group A event.
SHOOTING | Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput qualifies for finals in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event. Akhil Sheoran drops out. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma win gold and bronze respectively in the 10m Air Pistol Men Finals. With this, India's medal tally rises to 7.
SHOOTING | Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma assure India of two medals in the 10m Air Pistol Men Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma make it to the top four in the 10m Air Pistol Men Finals.