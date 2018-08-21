App
Aug 21, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Divya Kakran wins bronze in the 68kg category

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 21, 07:20 AM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 3

    Silver — 3

    Bronze — 4

  • Aug 21, 07:24 PM (IST)

    WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals 

    Santosh Kumar beat Thailand's Paokrathok Phithak in the Men's Sanda 56 kg Quarterfinals.  

  • Aug 21, 06:50 PM (IST)

    WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle

    Divya Kakran becomes the third Indian wrestler to win a medal at the 2018 Asian Games. She beat Taiwan's Wenling Chen 10-0 in her bronze medal bout to win the medal by technical superiority

  • Aug 21, 06:45 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16 

    India's Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina beat Jeamoon Lee/Nari Kim of South Korea 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 to reach the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 21, 04:43 PM (IST)

    SWIMMING | Virdhawal Khade finishes fourth in the Men's 50m Freestyle. 

  • Aug 21, 04:38 PM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade enters the stadium to compete in the Men's 50m Freestyle Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 04:37 PM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade will soon compete in the Men's 50m Freestyle Finals. 

  • Aug 21, 04:34 PM (IST)

    SWIMMING | All eyes are set on India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade who will shortly swim to add a gold medal to the country's kitty in the Men's 50m Freestyle event. 

  • Aug 21, 04:28 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team defeats Thailand 49-30 in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 04:23 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | With less than four minutes remaining, India's men's kabaddi team widen their lead further to 48-27 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8.

  • Aug 21, 04:22 PM (IST)

    India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals

    Meanwhile, India's women's kabaddi team tops group events to qualify for Semifinals. 

  • Aug 21, 04:20 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 47-27 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 04:16 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Thailand's men's kabaddi team is catching up with India at 22-43. 

  • Aug 21, 04:13 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 36-15 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 04:12 PM (IST)


    SWIMMING | India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade is eyeing a gold medal in the Men's 50m Freestyle. 

  • Aug 21, 04:10 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team widens their lead to 28-15 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8.

  • Aug 21, 04:08 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 25-15 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8.

  • Aug 21, 04:05 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's Pradeep Nehwal takes two points taking India's score to 23-13. 

  • Aug 21, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, in tennis, India's Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishna and Rohan Manchanda Bopanna are neck-to-neck with Korea's Jeamoon Lee and Kim Nari in the first set of the Mixed Doubles Round of 32.

  • Aug 21, 03:59 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 21-12 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 03:59 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Thailand's men's kabaddi team gets two points and now its stands at 12-21 against India. 

  • Aug 21, 03:55 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | Thailand's men's kabaddi team is catching up with India at 9-18 in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. 

  • Aug 21, 03:52 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 17-7 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 03:50 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is giving a tough match to Thailand. 

  • Aug 21, 03:48 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 15-2 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 03:44 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is seen in a new form today as leading with a good margin of 11-3 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 21, 03:41 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 6-2 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. 

  • Aug 21, 03:41 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is in action against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. 

  • Aug 21, 03:38 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | India's Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishna and Rohan Manchanda Bopanna are up against Korea's Jeamoon Lee and Kim Nari in the Mixed Doubles Round of 32.

