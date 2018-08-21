Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live: Divya Kakran wins bronze in the 68kg category

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Here's India's latest medal tally:
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Gold — 3
Silver — 3
Bronze — 4
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
Santosh Kumar beat Thailand's Paokrathok Phithak in the Men's Sanda 56 kg Quarterfinals.
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
Divya Kakran becomes the third Indian wrestler to win a medal at the 2018 Asian Games. She beat Taiwan's Wenling Chen 10-0 in her bronze medal bout to win the medal by technical superiority
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina beat Jeamoon Lee/Nari Kim of South Korea 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 to reach the Mixed Doubles Round of 16.
SWIMMING | Virdhawal Khade finishes fourth in the Men's 50m Freestyle.
SWIMMING | India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade enters the stadium to compete in the Men's 50m Freestyle Finals.
SWIMMING | India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade will soon compete in the Men's 50m Freestyle Finals.
SWIMMING | All eyes are set on India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade who will shortly swim to add a gold medal to the country's kitty in the Men's 50m Freestyle event.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team defeats Thailand 49-30 in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | With less than four minutes remaining, India's men's kabaddi team widen their lead further to 48-27 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8.
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Meanwhile, India's women's kabaddi team tops group events to qualify for Semifinals.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 47-27 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | Thailand's men's kabaddi team is catching up with India at 22-43.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 36-15 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SWIMMING | India's Vikram Virdhawal Khade is eyeing a gold medal in the Men's 50m Freestyle.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team widens their lead to 28-15 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 25-15 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8.
KABADDI | India's Pradeep Nehwal takes two points taking India's score to 23-13.
Meanwhile, in tennis, India's Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishna and Rohan Manchanda Bopanna are neck-to-neck with Korea's Jeamoon Lee and Kim Nari in the first set of the Mixed Doubles Round of 32.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 21-12 against Thailand in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | Thailand's men's kabaddi team gets two points and now its stands at 12-21 against India.
KABADDI | Thailand's men's kabaddi team is catching up with India at 9-18 in the Men's Team Group A - Game 8.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 17-7 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is giving a tough match to Thailand.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 15-2 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is seen in a new form today as leading with a good margin of 11-3 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is leading 6-2 against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8.
KABADDI | India's men's kabaddi team is in action against Thailand in Men's Team Group A - Game 8.
TENNIS | India's Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishna and Rohan Manchanda Bopanna are up against Korea's Jeamoon Lee and Kim Nari in the Mixed Doubles Round of 32.