Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Divya Kakran wins bronze in the 68kg category

In the meanwhile, Indian women's hockey team ran riot against Kazakhstan as they won their Pool B encounter by a margin of 21-0.

Here's a list of all the goal-scores:

Lalremsiami - 3

Udita - 1

Neha Goyal - 1

Navneet Kaur - 3

Vandana Kataria - 3

Lillima Minz - 2

Navjot Kaur - 2

Gurjit Kaur - 4

Deep Grace Ekka - 1

Monika - 1