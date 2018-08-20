Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live: Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian women wrestler to win gold at Asian Games

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here's India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 2
Silver — 2
Bronze — 1
WRESTLING | Pooja Dhanda misses out on Bronze
India's Pooja Dhanda lost to Sakagami Katsuki of Japan in the bronze medal playoff. The Japanese won 3-1.
Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category here.
Vinesh was a medal-favourite in her category and was likely to face stiff competition from Japan's Yuki Irie whom she outplayed 6-2 in the final.
Putting behind her heart-breaking loss at the Olympics two years ago, Vinesh began her victorious campaign with a revenge win against Chinese Yanan Sun against whom she had suffered that terrible leg injury which cut short her journey in Rio.
This time Vinesh did not give her opponent any chance and came out a dominant winner with a 8-2 score.
In the next bout she brushed aside the challenge of Korea's Hyungjoo Kim by technical superiority. She ended the bout with a four-point throw.
Vinesh's semifinal lasted just 75 seconds as she moved into the final with a 'fitley'. She was already up 4-0 and then rolled over her opponent thrice with leg-lock.
The gold also enabled Vinesh to achieve another feat as she became the only woman wrestler to win two medals in back-to-back Asian Games.
Vinesh had earlier won a bronze medal in the 48kg category at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. (PTI)
Here is how Vinesh Phogat performed in her final against Japan's Irie Yuki
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Vinesh Phogat creates history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Games. She beat Japan's Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling.
KABADDI | Indian Men's kabaddi team loses 23-24 to Korea in the Men's Team Group A - Game 5.
VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's Volleyball team is in action against Hong Kong in Men's Pool F.
WRESTLING | India's Sumit Kumar wins 7-0 against Kazakhstan's Oleg Boltin in the Men's Freestyle 125 kg Repechage Round 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
SHOOTING | Indian shooter Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has hit 42 out of 48 targets in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has a score of 40/46 as of now in Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay is now aiming for a gold medal.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 40 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has sealed a medal for India for sure, he will now compete for a gold medal.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay is in the second spot in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 35 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooter Sandhu Manavjit Singh gets eliminated from the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are in the second and the fourth spot in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 30 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are currently sharing the second spot in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 25 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | The Indian shooters — shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh — are targeting for winning a gold medal in Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | A close competition between shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh as they both hit 19/24 targets.
SHOOTING | After 20 shots, Lakshay Lakshay is in the second spot, while Sandhu Manavjit Singh is in the fourth position in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | All eyes are set on shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh as they both target for gold in the Men's Trap Finals.
BADMINTON | India is trailing Indonesia 2-0. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty go down fighting 21-19, 19-21, 16-21 against World No 1 pair of Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon in the men’s doubles match. Up next, men's singles match between HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie