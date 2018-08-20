App
Aug 20, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live: Shooter Lakshay Sheoran wins silver in Men's Trap; Vinesh Phogat to wrestle for gold

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 20, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 1

    Silver — 2

    Bronze — 1

  • Aug 20, 03:25 PM (IST)

    WRESTLING | India's Sumit Kumar wins 7-0 against Kazakhstan's Oleg Boltin in the Men's Freestyle 125 kg Repechage Round 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap

    SHOOTING |  Indian shooter Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap. 

  • Aug 20, 03:12 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has hit 42 out of 48 targets in the Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 03:11 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has a score of 40/46 as of now in Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 03:09 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING |  Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay is now aiming for a gold medal. 

  • Aug 20, 03:08 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 40 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 03:08 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING |  Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has sealed a medal for India for sure, he will now compete for a gold medal. 

  • Aug 20, 03:06 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay is in the second spot in the Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 03:05 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 35 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 03:05 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooter Sandhu Manavjit Singh gets eliminated from the Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 03:04 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are in the second and the fourth spot in the Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 03:01 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 30 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 02:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 20, 02:58 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are currently sharing the second spot in the Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 02:57 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 25 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 02:55 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | The Indian shooters — shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh — are targeting for winning a gold medal in Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 02:54 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | A close competition between shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh as they both hit 19/24 targets. 

  • Aug 20, 02:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 20, 02:52 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | After 20 shots, Lakshay Lakshay is in the second spot, while Sandhu Manavjit Singh is in the fourth position in the Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 02:51 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | All eyes are set on shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh as they both target for gold in the Men's Trap Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 02:49 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | India is trailing Indonesia 2-0.  Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty go down fighting 21-19, 19-21, 16-21 against World No 1 pair of Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon in the men’s doubles match. Up next, men's singles match between HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie 

  • Aug 20, 02:46 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are in the first and the fourth spot in the Trap Men's Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 02:37 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooter Sandhu Manavjit Singh and Lakshay Lakshay are leading in the Men's Trap Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 02:35 PM (IST)
  • Aug 20, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, in the shooting event, India's Sandhu Manavjit Singh and Lakshay Lakshay have qualified in the Trap Men's Finals. They both are in actions now.

  • Aug 20, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals

    WRESTLING | India's Vinesh Phogat beats Uzbekistan's Dauletbika Yakshimuratova 10-0 in the Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinals. Phogat will now wrestle for a gold medal in the event. 

  • Aug 20, 02:19 PM (IST)


    WRESTLING | India's Vinesh Phogat will shortly be in action against Uzbekistan's Dauletbika Yakshimuratova in the Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinals event. 

  • Aug 20, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle

    WRESTLING | India's Sakshi Malik loses to Kazakhstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the Semifinals of the Women's Wrestling 62kg Freestyle event.

  • Aug 20, 02:14 PM (IST)

    WRESTLING | All eyes are on India's Sakshi Malik as she competes with Kazakhstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the Semifinals of the Women's Wrestling 62kg Freestyle event.

