Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live: Shooter Lakshay Sheoran wins silver in Men's Trap; Vinesh Phogat to wrestle for gold

Aug 20, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here's India's latest medal tally:
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Gold — 1
Silver — 2
Bronze — 1
WRESTLING | India's Sumit Kumar wins 7-0 against Kazakhstan's Oleg Boltin in the Men's Freestyle 125 kg Repechage Round 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
SHOOTING | Indian shooter Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has hit 42 out of 48 targets in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has a score of 40/46 as of now in Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay is now aiming for a gold medal.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 40 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay has sealed a medal for India for sure, he will now compete for a gold medal.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay is in the second spot in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 35 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooter Sandhu Manavjit Singh gets eliminated from the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are in the second and the fourth spot in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 30 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are currently sharing the second spot in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | These are the standing in the Men's Trap Finals after 25 shots: (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | The Indian shooters — shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh — are targeting for winning a gold medal in Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | A close competition between shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh as they both hit 19/24 targets.
SHOOTING | After 20 shots, Lakshay Lakshay is in the second spot, while Sandhu Manavjit Singh is in the fourth position in the Men's Trap Finals.
SHOOTING | All eyes are set on shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh as they both target for gold in the Men's Trap Finals.
BADMINTON | India is trailing Indonesia 2-0. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty go down fighting 21-19, 19-21, 16-21 against World No 1 pair of Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon in the men’s doubles match. Up next, men's singles match between HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Lakshay Lakshay and Sandhu Manavjit Singh are in the first and the fourth spot in the Trap Men's Finals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooter Sandhu Manavjit Singh and Lakshay Lakshay are leading in the Men's Trap Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Meanwhile, in the shooting event, India's Sandhu Manavjit Singh and Lakshay Lakshay have qualified in the Trap Men's Finals. They both are in actions now.
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
WRESTLING | India's Vinesh Phogat beats Uzbekistan's Dauletbika Yakshimuratova 10-0 in the Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinals. Phogat will now wrestle for a gold medal in the event.
WRESTLING | India's Vinesh Phogat will shortly be in action against Uzbekistan's Dauletbika Yakshimuratova in the Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinals event.
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
WRESTLING | India's Sakshi Malik loses to Kazakhstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the Semifinals of the Women's Wrestling 62kg Freestyle event.
WRESTLING | All eyes are on India's Sakshi Malik as she competes with Kazakhstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the Semifinals of the Women's Wrestling 62kg Freestyle event.