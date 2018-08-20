App
Aug 20, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live: Apurvi Chandela guns for gold; Deepak Kumar wins silver for India

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 20, 11:12 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Chandela slips to the fourth position but bounces back of the third spot.

  • Aug 20, 11:11 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian Shooter Apruvi Chandela moves to the third spot in Women's 10m Air Rifle Finals. 

  • Aug 20, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, in Badminton, Indian team loses 1-3 to Japan in Women's Team Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 11:09 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Chandela is maintaining her fourth spot with 82.8 (10.6) in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals. 

  • Aug 20, 11:07 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | All eyes are set on Apurvi Chandela as she aims for a gold medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle. 

  • Aug 20, 11:06 AM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela is in the fourth spot currently in the 10m Air Rifle Women finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 10:59 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela will be in action shortly in the 10m Air Rifle Women finals. 

  • Aug 20, 10:57 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | Indian men's team regu wins 2-1 against Iran in the Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B. The Indian team now moves to the next round. 

  • Aug 20, 10:54 AM (IST)


    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and PV ​Sindhu lose the first game against Japanese pair of Ayaka Takahashi and Aya Ohori in the Women's Team Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 20, 10:52 AM (IST)


    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu’s straight game victory over World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi remained the lone bright spot after Saina Nehwal’s defeat in three games by Nozomi Okuhara. India was left trailing Japan 1-2 in the women’s team quarterfinals.

  • Aug 20, 10:43 AM (IST)

    TAEKWONDO | India's Bhandari Latika loses 22-24 to Hong Kong's Sin Yi Law in Women's 53 kg Round of 16. 

  • Aug 20, 10:37 AM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa teams up with PV Sindhu to face Japanese pair of Ayaka Takahashi and Aya Ohori in the Women's Team Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 20, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Indian shooter Deepak Kumar in action in Men's 10m Air Rifle shooting event at Asian Games 2018. (Image: Reuters)

  • Aug 20, 10:34 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Indian tennis player Thandhi Kamran Kaur will shortly be up against Mongolian player Jargal Altansarnai in Women's Singles Round of 32.

  • Aug 20, 10:32 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Indian tennis player Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishan beats Indonesia's Gumulya Beatrice 2-0 in Women's Singles Round of 32. With this, Ravinderkrishan will now move to the next round. 

  • Aug 20, 10:29 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | Indian men's team regu widens their lead against Iran to 2-0 in Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 10:27 AM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Japanese women's badminton team takes a lead 2-1 against India in the Women's Team Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 20, 10:23 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | Indian men's kabaddi team beats Bangladesh's team in the Men's Team Group A to qualify to the next round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 10:21 AM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela is qualified for finals in the 10m Air Rifle Women event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 10:16 AM (IST)

    KABADDI | Indian women's kabaddi team beats Thailand's team in Women's Team Group A to qualify to the next round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    KABADDI | Indian women's kabaddi team beats Thailand's team in Women's Team Group A to qualify to the next round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 20, 10:10 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | Indian Handball team is leading 25-8 against the Malaysian team in the Men's Handball Main Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 20, 10:07 AM (IST)

    BADMINTON | ​Saina Nehwal saves four match points against Okuhara to force a decider. The seasoned Indian shuttler stages a fantastic comeback to win the second game 26-24 from being down at 5-11.

  • Aug 20, 10:03 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Indian tennis player Thandi Kamran Kaur will shortly be up against Mongolian player Jargal Altansarnai in Women's Singles Round of 32.

  • Aug 20, 09:57 AM (IST)

    BASKETBALL | Indian basketball team is in action against Unified Korea's team. The Korean team is leading 11-7 against India in the fourth quarters.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 20, 09:55 AM (IST)


    BADMINTON | Indian women's badminton team is neck-to-neck with Japan in the Women's Team Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

