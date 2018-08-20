Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live: Apurvi Chandela guns for gold; Deepak Kumar wins silver for India

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
SHOOTING | Chandela slips to the fourth position but bounces back of the third spot.
SHOOTING | Indian Shooter Apruvi Chandela moves to the third spot in Women's 10m Air Rifle Finals.
Meanwhile, in Badminton, Indian team loses 1-3 to Japan in Women's Team Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Chandela is maintaining her fourth spot with 82.8 (10.6) in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals.
SHOOTING | All eyes are set on Apurvi Chandela as she aims for a gold medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela is in the fourth spot currently in the 10m Air Rifle Women finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela will be in action shortly in the 10m Air Rifle Women finals.
SEPAKTAKRAW | Indian men's team regu wins 2-1 against Iran in the Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B. The Indian team now moves to the next round.
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and PV Sindhu lose the first game against Japanese pair of Ayaka Takahashi and Aya Ohori in the Women's Team Quarterfinals.
BADMINTON | PV Sindhu’s straight game victory over World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi remained the lone bright spot after Saina Nehwal’s defeat in three games by Nozomi Okuhara. India was left trailing Japan 1-2 in the women’s team quarterfinals.
TAEKWONDO | India's Bhandari Latika loses 22-24 to Hong Kong's Sin Yi Law in Women's 53 kg Round of 16.
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa teams up with PV Sindhu to face Japanese pair of Ayaka Takahashi and Aya Ohori in the Women's Team Quarterfinals.
Indian shooter Deepak Kumar in action in Men's 10m Air Rifle shooting event at Asian Games 2018. (Image: Reuters)
TENNIS | Indian tennis player Thandhi Kamran Kaur will shortly be up against Mongolian player Jargal Altansarnai in Women's Singles Round of 32.
TENNIS | Indian tennis player Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishan beats Indonesia's Gumulya Beatrice 2-0 in Women's Singles Round of 32. With this, Ravinderkrishan will now move to the next round.
SEPAKTAKRAW | Indian men's team regu widens their lead against Iran to 2-0 in Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | Japanese women's badminton team takes a lead 2-1 against India in the Women's Team Quarterfinals.
KABADDI | Indian men's kabaddi team beats Bangladesh's team in the Men's Team Group A to qualify to the next round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela is qualified for finals in the 10m Air Rifle Women event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | Indian women's kabaddi team beats Thailand's team in Women's Team Group A to qualify to the next round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
HANDBALL | Indian Handball team is leading 25-8 against the Malaysian team in the Men's Handball Main Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | Saina Nehwal saves four match points against Okuhara to force a decider. The seasoned Indian shuttler stages a fantastic comeback to win the second game 26-24 from being down at 5-11.
TENNIS | Indian tennis player Thandi Kamran Kaur will shortly be up against Mongolian player Jargal Altansarnai in Women's Singles Round of 32.
BASKETBALL | Indian basketball team is in action against Unified Korea's team. The Korean team is leading 11-7 against India in the fourth quarters. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | Indian women's badminton team is neck-to-neck with Japan in the Women's Team Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)