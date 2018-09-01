Asian Games 2018 Day 14 LIVE: India win bronze with 2-1 victory over Pakistan in hockey

JUDO | The Indian mixed judo team suffered a 0-4 loss against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

The Indian team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi Thoudam and Garima Choudhary was no match for the Kazakhstan team.

In the elimination round of 16, India defeated Nepal 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

India's judo contingent will return home without any medal. (PTI)