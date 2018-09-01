App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 01, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 14 LIVE: India win bronze with 2-1 victory over Pakistan in hockey

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Sep 01, 02:25 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 15
    Silver — 24
    Bronze — 30
    Total: 69

  • Sep 01, 05:31 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 05:29 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India win bronze with 2-1 win over Pakistan

    Full Time! The hooter goes and India make sure they don't return home without a medal as they finish with bronze. Pakistan fought hard but couldn't overcome the stubborn Indian defence. 

  • Sep 01, 05:23 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 2 - 1 Pakistan 

    58' Pakistan have pulled out their goalkeeper to add another outfield player. India will have a tough final two mintutes ahead of them. 

  • Sep 01, 05:18 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 2 - 1 Pakistan 

    53' India win another penalty corner but this time Rupinder Pal Singh takes it and drags his effort wide of the post. He should've at least hit the target there. Will India rue this missed opportunity? 

  • Sep 01, 05:15 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 2 - 1 Pakistan 

    52' Goal! India don't have any time to celebrate their goal as Pakistan build a good attack and Atiq Muhammad is unmarked at the post to turn the ball home. It's game on now. 

  • Sep 01, 05:13 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 2 - 0 Pakistan 

    50' Goal! Mandeep Singh receives the ball at the edge of the penalty area and does well to draw a penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh India's penalty expert takes the shot and guides it into the bottom right corner to double the lead. India have some breathing room now but will have to defend well as Pakistan will throw the kitchen sink at them with less that 10 mins to go. 

  • Sep 01, 05:06 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    45' The hooter goes and that brings us to the end of the 3rd quarter. Pakistan continue to look dangerous coming forward but India have managed to shut them out in front of goal. India's intensity seems to be dropping a little and they will have to pull up their socks to preserve the lead in the final quarter. 

  • Sep 01, 04:59 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    38' Mandeep Singh is shown a green card which means India will be reduced to 10 men for a minimum of 2 minutes. To make matters worse Pakistan win a penalty corner but India manage to keep out Irfan Muhammad's shot. 

  • Sep 01, 04:55 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    34' Akashdeep does well as he creates space down the left side and fires the ball towards SV Sunil who is unmarked at the near post but the forward isn't able to latch on to that pass. That very well could've been 2-0. 

  • Sep 01, 04:50 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    3rd Quarter gets underway. Can Pakistan find a way past the Indian defence? India aren't sitting back and have Pakistan pegged inside their own half. 

  • Sep 01, 04:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 04:39 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    Half Time: India manage to hold onto their 1-0 despite some good pressure from Pakistan. The match is still evenly poised and India need to find that second goal before they can afford to sit back. 

  • Sep 01, 04:30 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    21' Pakistan win a penalty corner and Mahmood Abu Baker takes the shot but it's blocked by the foot of a defender. India go for the referral but replays show that it came off the foot and India lose their referral. Pakistan will get another crack at goal here. Mahmood Abu Bakar sees his second shot blocked too. This is good defending by India as they clear away the danger. 

  • Sep 01, 04:25 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    19' Pakistan have pushed India back in this quarter.They weave their way into the penalty area before Umar Bhutta turned and unleased a shot at goal but it was blocked away to safety by a defender. 

  • Sep 01, 04:19 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    15' Mandeep Singh shows some great skill as he brings down a scooped pass from defence and turns skillfully beating his marker in the process. He races through on goal but drags his shot wide with just the keeper to beat. That brings us to the end of the 1st quarter. India seemed to have turned off towards the end of the quarter and will welcome the break. 

  • Sep 01, 04:09 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    5' Pakistan come forward in numbers now and hit the post with their very first shot on target. They go for the review as they think it's a goal but replays show there wasn't any part of the ball that crossed the goal-line. Pakistan lose their review but it's a warning to India of how dangerous they can be coming forward. 

  • Sep 01, 04:05 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    GOAL! Lalit Kumar Upadhyay did well to take the ball down to the touchline on the left side before crossing it to Akashdeep Singh who controlled it well before smashing it past Imran Butt in goal. 

  • Sep 01, 04:02 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Pakistan 

    The bronze medal match is now underway. Pakistan playing in white and India in their traditional blue. India immediately on the front foot putting the Pakistan defence under pressure. 

  • Sep 01, 03:56 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Bronze medal match

    The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from the start now. 

  • Sep 01, 03:48 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | The bronze medal match between Pakistan and India will be starting shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates from that highly anticipated encounter. 

  • Sep 01, 03:46 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 03:40 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 03:39 PM (IST)

    JUDO | The Indian mixed judo team suffered a 0-4 loss against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

    The Indian team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi Thoudam and Garima Choudhary was no match for the Kazakhstan team.

    In the elimination round of 16, India defeated Nepal 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

    India's judo contingent will return home without any medal. (PTI)

  • Sep 01, 03:29 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Women's Team win Silver 

    India go down 2-0 after Joshna Chinappa loses to Hong Kong's Annie Au in the second match. They win the silver medal matching their previous performance at the Asian Games. 

    SQUASH | Women's Team win Silver  India go down 2-0 after Joshna Chinappa loses to Hong Kong's Annie Au in the second match. They win the silver medal matching their previous performance at the Asian Games. 
  • Sep 01, 03:01 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Joshna Chinappa is trailing Hong Kong's Annie Au 2-0 in a must-win match. 

  • Sep 01, 02:24 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India 0 - 1 Hong Kong 

    Hong Kong have taken the lead in the final as Tze Lok Ho defeats Sunanya Kuruvilla in the first game. All hopes rest on Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal to win this final.

  • Sep 01, 02:21 PM (IST)

    DIVING | Men's 10m Platform 

    India's Siddharth Bajrang qualifies for the finals with a score of 376.20 in the preliminary round. 

    DIVING | Men's  10m  Platform  India's  Siddharth   Bajrang  qualifies for the finals with a score of 376.20 in the preliminary round. 
  • Sep 01, 01:54 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Women's team final

    The final between India and Hong Kong is now underway. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.