Asian Games 2018 Day 14 LIVE: Amit Panghal wins gold in men's 49 kg boxing final; Men's pair bag gold in Bridge

Live now
Sep 01, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
BRIDGE | Pranab and Shibnath win gold in men's pair
BOXING | Amit Panghal wins gold
SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze
SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze
Varun Thakkar Ashok, Chengappa Ganapathy win bronze in Men's 49er
Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar bag silver in Women's 49er FX
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out of Table Tennis Singles
India's women's squash team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra bows out of Table Tennis Women's Singles
Sharath Achanta bows out of TT singles
Here is India's Day 13 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay
ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final
ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw
ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m
Danish Sharma qualifies for Men's 90 kg quarterfinals
Here is India's Day 12 schedule:
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze
India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Phanghal qualifies for semifinals
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 14
Silver — 23
Bronze — 29
Total: 66
SQUASH | Women's team final
The final between India and Hong Kong is now underway.
BRIDGE | India won a gold medal in the bridge competition of the 18th Asian Games with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men's pair event.
The 60-year-old Pranab and 56-year-old Shibhnath finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals.
The Chinese pair of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen won the silver with a score of 378 and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze scoring 374 here.
Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333. (PTI)
BRIDGE | Pranab and Shibnath win gold in men's pair
India's Pranab Bardhan and Shibnath Sarkar have won the men's pair event taking India's gold medal tally to 15.
BOXING | Amit outwits Olympic champ to claim India's only boxing gold at 18th Asiad
Amit Panghal (49kg) became only the eighth Indian boxer ever to claim a gold medal at the Asian Games with a stunning tactical win over reigning Olympic and Asian champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the summit clash.
The 22-year-old Armyman, the only Indian to make the finals, prevailed 3-2 against the more fancied Dusmatov, who had beaten him in a split verdict in last year's world championships.
Amit, making his debut at the Games, showed immense tactical brilliance, especially in defence to outwit the Uzbek, who has an iconic status in international boxing. Dusmatov won a silver in the world championship last year.
But today, the Haryana-boxer extracted sweet revenge for the narrow loss in Hamburg, keeping his range and striking some clean right hooks and jabs to his shorter and slightly edgy opponent.
The Uzbek southpaw, known for his brilliant counter-attacks, seemed wary of the constantly-on-the-move Indian, who refused to fall into the trap of diving in.
The result was a frustrated Dusmatov being forced to lunge forward which worked perfectly well for the Indian in his counter-attacking game.
Today's win marks the highest point Amit's meteoric rise to the top, starting with an Asian Championships bronze last year. A world quarter-finalist, Amit claimed a silver in the Commonwealth Games.
Earlier this year, he also won gold medals at the inaugural India Open and the prestigious Strandja memorial in Bulgaria.
Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan were the last set of male gold-medallists for India at the Asian Games. They had won their yellow metal at the 2010 Guangzhou edition. Vikas (75kg) settled for a bronze this time.
In the 2014 Games, M C Mary Kom was the lone gold-medallist for India. (PTI)
BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49 kg Final
Here is how the five judges scored the bout.
BOXING | Amit Panghal wins gold
What a sensational fight from Amit who wins gold via a split decision that is 3-2 in favour of the Indian. He went a bit defensive in the final round knowing that he was on top and Dusmatov couldn't land too many clean punches as the Indian moved sharply and countered in quick bursts. Dusmatov looked dangerous in the final round but Amit did just enough to hold on for victory. The future looks bright for the 22-year old.
BOXING | Men's 49kg FinalRound 2 - Dusmatov moves through the gears in the second round but Amit did well to hold his own. Dusmatov didn't manage to land any big blows while Amit was able to get a couple on Dusmantov's face which could earn him some vital points.
BOXING | Men's 49kg FinalRound 1 - Amit makes a good start in the first round as he ducks out of Dusmatov's punches and manages to land a few of his own. Pretty even first round with Amit looking the sharper of the two boxers. Two more rounds to go.
BOXING | Men's 49kg Final
The Men's Light Fly Weight Finals begins with Amit and Dusmantov making a cautious start in the first round.
BOXING | Amit Panghal in 49 kg Final
Amit Panghal will be in action shortly against Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov. The match is scheduled to begin at 12.30 PM IST.
Our track and field stars are greeted to a heroes welcome after winning 7 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals at the Asian Games 2018.
FOOTBALL | Men's Final
The men's football final between South Korea and Japan will begin at 5 pm IST. There is much more than a gold medal on the line for Tottenham star Son Heung-min who will have to leave the club and go back home to South Korea for two years of military service if they do not win the gold.
Any South Korean athletes who win Olympic medals or Asian Games titles are exempt from the usual mandatory military service. Under the country's law, all able-bodied men are required to perform at least 21 months of military service, mandatory before the age of 28.
KAYAK | Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women’s final
The Indian team finished in the last position in the Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women’s final with a time of 1:51.729. The team from China won the gold medal with a time of 1:33.896.
JUDO | Indian mixed team loses in quarterfinals
The Indian mixed team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi, Garima Choudhary and Rajwinder Kaur won their round of 16 match against Nepal 4-1 but fell short against Kazakhstan as they lost 0-4 in the quarterfinals.
CANOE | Double (C2) 200m men’s A-final
A rather dismal start to the day for India as Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish ninth and last in the Canoe Double (C2) 200m men’s A-final with a time of 41.152 seconds. China’s Xing Song and Li Qiang won the gold with a time of 36.940 seconds.
Today will be the last chance for the Indian contingent to add to their medal tally. Amit Panghal will be fighting for the gold medal against Uzbekistan's Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov in the Men's 49kg Final scheduled for 12.30 PM IST. The women's squash team will also be competing for gold when they take on the team from Hong Kong in the Women's Team Final at around 1.30 PM IST.
The men's hockey team will be up against Pakistan in a mouth watering clash for the bronze medal that is scheduled to begin at 4 PM.
There are also chances of India winning some medals in bridge as three men’s pairs, two mixed pairs and one women’s pair are in the the finals of their respective events.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018.
That brings us to the end of Day 13. India won two silver and four bronze medals today. The women's hockey team lost 2-1 to Japan in the final to clinch silver and the sailing team of Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar brought home the other silver in the women's 49er Fx event.
Vikas Krishnan couldn't compete in the 75kg Boxing semifinals after failing to recover from an injury and was awarded the bronze. The squash men's team comprising of Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar lost their semifinal match against Hong Kong to come away with the second bronze. The other two bronze medals were won by Harshita Tomar in the Sailing Open Laser 4.7 event and by Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda in the Sailing 49er men's event.
The women's squash team made their way into the finals after beating Malaysia 2-0 and will compete against Hong Kong for the gold medal. That's it for today's coverage. Hope to see you again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from Day 14 of the Asian Games. Till then it's goodbye!
DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final
India's Ramananda Sharma finishes in 12th position with 325.45 as China's Siyi Xie wins gold with a result of 560.80.
DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final
India's Ramananda Sharma finishes in 12th position with 325.45 as China's Siyi Xie wins gold with a result of 560.80.
SAILING | India records best showing at Asian Games
India recorded its best showing in sailing at Asian Games as Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar claimed silver in 49er FX event while two men combined to overcome disqualification in their previous race to grab a bronze.
Thanks to their showings, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982. In 1982, India won a gold in fireball, a silver in enterprise and a bronze in windglider.
For Varsha, it was her second Asiad medal as she had won a bronze in 29er with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan in the 2014 edition. Varsha and Sweta were not chosen by the federation to represent India and only after a court battle did they reach the Indonesian capital.
At the helm of her 49erFX, 20-year-old Varsha and her crew partner Sweta, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second behind winners from Singapore, who had just 14 net points.
Sailors are given points after each race, and the pair, which gets the least points, is declared the winner.
"These were stressful three months. But everything has paid off. There were a lot of up and down. A lot happened. At least 10 times I thought, it's not worth it, I can't handle it but somehow I continued. It was certainly not a glamorous race, there was pressure," Varsha said.
"And there was a realistic chance of losing today, but we stayed clam," Varsha said, adding that they needed donations and crowd funding to pursue their passion.
Thakkar and Ganapathy clinched a bronze medal in 49er event after finishing third with 43 net points, missing the silver by just half a point. They were disqualified in the penultimate race (14th) but held their nerves to win the final race today.
"We could have won a gold if we were not disqualified on Thursday. There was no incident and there was false protest by Japan," said Ganapathy.
The 16-year-old Harshita was already assured of a bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 competition and even if she had not competed in today's race, it would not have made any difference to her result. She totalled 62 points after race 12.
"It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.
Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished in fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event. (PTI)
DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final
India's Ramnanda Sharma is in 10th position with 281.25 points after his 5th dive.