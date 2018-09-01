App
Sep 01, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 14 LIVE: Akashdeep gives India 1-0 lead over Pakistan in hockey bronze medal match

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Sep 01, 02:25 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 15
    Silver — 23
    Bronze — 29
    Total: 67

  • Sep 01, 04:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 04:39 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    Half Time: India manage to hold onto their 1-0 despite some good pressure from Pakistan. The match is still evenly poised and India need to find that second goal before they can afford to sit back. 

  • Sep 01, 04:30 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    21' Pakistan win a penalty corner and Mahmood Abu Baker takes the shot but it's blocked by the foot of a defender. India go for the referral but replays show that it came off the foot and India lose their referral. Pakistan will get another crack at goal here. Mahmood Abu Bakar sees his second shot blocked too. This is good defending by India as they clear away the danger. 

  • Sep 01, 04:25 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    19' Pakistan have pushed India back in this quarter.They weave their way into the penalty area before Umar Bhutta turned and unleased a shot at goal but it was blocked away to safety by a defender. 

  • Sep 01, 04:19 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    15' Mandeep Singh shows some great skill as he brings down a scooped pass from defence and turns skillfully beating his marker in the process. He races through on goal but drags his shot wide with just the keeper to beat. That brings us to the end of the 1st quarter. India seemed to have turned off towards the end of the quarter and will welcome the break. 

  • Sep 01, 04:09 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    5' Pakistan come forward in numbers now and hit the post with their very first shot on target. They go for the review as they think it's a goal but replays show there wasn't any part of the ball that crossed the goal-line. Pakistan lose their review but it's a warning to India of how dangerous they can be coming forward. 

  • Sep 01, 04:05 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan 

    GOAL! Lalit Kumar Upadhyay did well to take the ball down to the touchline on the left side before crossing it to Akashdeep Singh who controlled it well before smashing it past Imran Butt in goal. 

  • Sep 01, 04:02 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Pakistan 

    The bronze medal match is now underway. Pakistan playing in white and India in their traditional blue. India immediately on the front foot putting the Pakistan defence under pressure. 

  • Sep 01, 03:56 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Bronze medal match

    The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from the start now. 

  • Sep 01, 03:48 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | The bronze medal match between Pakistan and India will be starting shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates from that highly anticipated encounter. 

  • Sep 01, 03:46 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 03:40 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 03:39 PM (IST)

    JUDO | The Indian mixed judo team suffered a 0-4 loss against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

    The Indian team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi Thoudam and Garima Choudhary was no match for the Kazakhstan team.

    In the elimination round of 16, India defeated Nepal 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

    India's judo contingent will return home without any medal. (PTI)

  • Sep 01, 03:29 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Women's Team win Silver 

    India go down 2-0 after Joshna Chinappa loses to Hong Kong's Annie Au in the second match. They win the silver medal matching their previous performance at the Asian Games. 

  • Sep 01, 03:01 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Joshna Chinappa is trailing Hong Kong's Annie Au 2-0 in a must-win match. 

  • Sep 01, 02:24 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India 0 - 1 Hong Kong 

    Hong Kong have taken the lead in the final as Tze Lok Ho defeats Sunanya Kuruvilla in the first game. All hopes rest on Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal to win this final.

  • Sep 01, 02:21 PM (IST)

    DIVING | Men's 10m Platform 

    India's Siddharth Bajrang qualifies for the finals with a score of 376.20 in the preliminary round. 

  • Sep 01, 01:54 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Women's team final

    The final between India and Hong Kong is now underway. 

  • Sep 01, 01:32 PM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India won a gold medal in the bridge competition of the 18th Asian Games with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men's pair event.

    The 60-year-old Pranab and 56-year-old Shibhnath finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals.

    The Chinese pair of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen won the silver with a score of 378 and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze scoring 374 here.

    Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333. (PTI)

  • Sep 01, 01:31 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 01:20 PM (IST)

    BRIDGE | Pranab and Shibnath win gold in men's pair 

    India's Pranab Bardhan and Shibnath Sarkar have won the men's pair event taking India's gold medal tally to 15. 

  • Sep 01, 01:15 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 01:09 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Amit outwits Olympic champ to claim India's only boxing gold at 18th Asiad

    Amit Panghal (49kg) became only the eighth Indian boxer ever to claim a gold medal at the Asian Games with a stunning tactical win over reigning Olympic and Asian champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the summit clash.

    The 22-year-old Armyman, the only Indian to make the finals, prevailed 3-2 against the more fancied Dusmatov, who had beaten him in a split verdict in last year's world championships.

    Amit, making his debut at the Games, showed immense tactical brilliance, especially in defence to outwit the Uzbek, who has an iconic status in international boxing. Dusmatov won a silver in the world championship last year.

    But today, the Haryana-boxer extracted sweet revenge for the narrow loss in Hamburg, keeping his range and striking some clean right hooks and jabs to his shorter and slightly edgy opponent.

    The Uzbek southpaw, known for his brilliant counter-attacks, seemed wary of the constantly-on-the-move Indian, who refused to fall into the trap of diving in.

    The result was a frustrated Dusmatov being forced to lunge forward which worked perfectly well for the Indian in his counter-attacking game.

    Today's win marks the highest point Amit's meteoric rise to the top, starting with an Asian Championships bronze last year. A world quarter-finalist, Amit claimed a silver in the Commonwealth Games.

    Earlier this year, he also won gold medals at the inaugural India Open and the prestigious Strandja memorial in Bulgaria.

    Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan were the last set of male gold-medallists for India at the Asian Games. They had won their yellow metal at the 2010 Guangzhou edition. Vikas (75kg) settled for a bronze this time.

    In the 2014 Games, M C Mary Kom was the lone gold-medallist for India. (PTI)

  • Sep 01, 12:57 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 12:51 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49 kg Final

    Here is how the five judges scored the bout. 

  • Sep 01, 12:49 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Amit Panghal wins gold 

    What a sensational fight from Amit who wins gold via a split decision that is 3-2 in favour of the Indian. He went a bit defensive in the final round knowing that he was on top and Dusmatov couldn't land too many clean punches as the Indian moved sharply and countered in quick bursts. Dusmatov looked dangerous in the final round but Amit did just enough to hold on for victory. The future looks bright for the 22-year old. 

  • Sep 01, 12:42 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's 49kg Final

    Round 2 - Dusmatov moves through the gears in the second round but Amit did well to hold his own. Dusmatov didn't manage to land any big blows while Amit was able to get a couple on Dusmantov's face which could earn him some vital points. 

  • Sep 01, 12:36 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's 49kg Final

    Round 1 - Amit makes a good start in the first round as he ducks out of Dusmatov's punches and manages to land a few of his own. Pretty even first round with Amit looking the sharper of the two boxers. Two more rounds to go. 

  • Sep 01, 12:31 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's 49kg Final

    The Men's Light Fly Weight Finals begins with Amit and Dusmantov making a cautious start in the first round. 

