Aug 31, 2018 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Women's hockey team to face Japan in final, Ragina Kiro qualifies for kayak semifinals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 31, 07:30 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 21
    Bronze — 25
    Total: 59

  • Aug 31, 08:05 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Avtar Singh loses to UAE's Ivan Remarenco in the Men's 100 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:00 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Ragina Kiro qualifies for semifinals in the Kayak Single (K1) 200m Women. Kiro finished her Heats in the sixth place clocking a timing of 51.23s. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 07:56 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Meera Das fails to finish the Women's Canoe Single (C1) 200m Heats. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 07:54 AM (IST)


    CYCLING TRACK | India's Esow is in action in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Heats 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 07:53 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh finishes seventh in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Heats 1. Singh fails to qualify for the next round. 

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh is in action in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Heats 1. Esow will be taking part in the second heat. 

  • Aug 31, 07:50 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath ​Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-​Debabrata Majumder — will shortly be in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 3. 

  • Aug 31, 07:49 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — will shortly be in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 07:48 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and ​Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — will shortly be in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 3.

  • Aug 31, 07:47 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Avtar Singh will shortly be up against Ivan Remarenco in the Men's 100 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 07:46 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh is in action in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Heats 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 07:43 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Ragina Kiro will be competing in the Kayak Single (K1) 200m Women Heats shortly.

  • Aug 31, 07:42 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Meera Das is in action in the Women's Canoe Single (C1) 200m Heats. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 07:38 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh and Escow will be in action shortly in the Men's Keirin Round 1. 

  • Aug 31, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Here is India's Day 13 schedule:

    BRIDGE

    Men's Pair | Semifinal 3 - Round 1 Start List | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder | 8 AM

    Women's Pair | Semifinal 3 - Round 1 Start List | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar-Hema Deodar | 8 AM

    Mixed Pair | Semifinal 3 - Round 1 Start List | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal | 8 AM

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

    Canoe Single (C1) 200m Women | 7-30 AM | Heat 2 Start List | Meera Das (India)

    Kayak Single (K1) 200m Women Heats | Heat 1 Start List | Ragina Kiro (India) | 7-50 AM

    Kayak Single (K1) 200m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | Naocha Singh (India) | 8-30 AM

    CYCLING

    Track Men's Keirin | 7-42 AM | Heat 1 Start List | Ranjit Singh (India) | Heat 2 Start List | Esow Esow (India)

    DIVING (Medal event)

    Men's 3m Springboard | Preliminary | Start List | Ramananda Sharma (7-20 PM)

    HOCKEY (Gold medal match)

    Women's gold medal match | India vs Japan | 6-30 PM

    JUDO

    Men's 100KG Round of 16 | 7-42 AM | Ivan Remarenco (UAE) vs Avtar Singh (India)

    Women's 78KG | Quarters | 8-36 AM | Akira Sone (Japan) vs Rajwinder Kaur (India)

    ROLLER SKATER (Medal event)

    Men's Road 20 Km Race | Final Start List | Harshveer Singh, Amitesh Mishra (India) | 12-30 PM

    Women's Road 20 Km Race | Final Start List | Varsha Sriramakrishna, Aarathy Raj Kasturi (India) | 1-30 PM

    SAILING (Medal event)

    49er Men | 10-30 AM | Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa (India)

    49er FX Women | 10-35 AM | Gautham Varsha, Shweta Sherveger (India)

    Laser Radial | 10-35 AM | Nethra Kumanan (India)

    Open Laser 4.7 | 10-35 AM | Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar (India)

    Mixed RS One | India | 10-35 AM

    SOFT TENNIS

    Men's team | Preliminary Round | Group C | 7-30 AM | India vs Cambodia

    Group C | India vs Indonesia

    Group C | India vs Japan

    Women's Team Preliminary Round | Group A | 7-30 AM | India vs Mongolia
    Republic of Korea vs India
    India vs Thailand

    SQUASH

    Women's team Semi-finals | 9-30 AM | India vs Malaysia

    Men's team semi-finals | 2-30 PM | India vs Hong Kong

    TABLE TENNIS

    Women's singles | Round of 16 | Manika Batra (India) vs Wang Manyu (China) | 10-30 AM

    Men's singles Round of 16 | 9-30 AM | Chuang Chihyuan (Chinese Taipei) vs Achanta Sharath Kamal (India)

    Men's singles Round of 16 | 11-30 AM | Matsudaira Kenta (Japan) vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India)

    VOLLEYBALL

    Women's Tournament Classification 9-10 | Chinese Taipei vs India | 7-30 AM

  • Aug 31, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance on Day 13 at Jakarta Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 30, 08:57 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of all the action on day 12. It was a good day for India in Athletics as we won two gold medals. Jinson Johnson winning the first in the 1500m race and then the women's relay team winning their fifth consecutive Asian Games gold in the 4x400m relay. 

    The men's relay team won silver in the 4x400m race losing out to the team from Qatar. Seema Punia and Chitra Unnikrishnan won the bronze medals in the women's discus throw and 1500m respectively. 

    It was heartbreak in hockey however as India lost in sudden death to Malaysia. They will now face Pakistan in the thrid place playoff for the bronze medal. 

    India's medal tally now goes up to 59 occupying 8th place with 13 gold medals. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from day 13 of the Asian Games 2018. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Aug 30, 08:42 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Sathiyan wins the 6th game 11-7 to book his place in the Round of 16. 

  • Aug 30, 08:30 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Thailand's Ficky Santoso fights back from 4-0 down to win the 5h game 11-9. The score is now 3-2 in favour of the Indian Sathiyan. 

  • Aug 30, 08:21 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Sathiyan extends his lead to 3-1 after running away with the 4th game 11-1. He could wrap up proceedings if he wins the 5th game. 

  • Aug 30, 08:15 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    It was close in the 3rd game but Sathiyan eventually wins the game 14-12. The score now stands 2-1 in favour of the Indian. 

     
     

  • Aug 30, 08:08 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 08:07 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Pakistan lose their semifinal 1-0 against Japan to set up a third place encounter against India for the bronze medal. 

  • Aug 30, 08:04 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Thailand's Ficky Supit fights back to level the scores 1-1 winning the second game 11-9 against India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. 

  • Aug 30, 07:56 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Sathiyan Gnanasekaran takes a 1-0 lead as he wins the first game 11-3. 

  • Aug 30, 07:54 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is in action against Indonesia's Ficky Supit Santoso. 

  • Aug 30, 07:48 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Women's Singles Round of 32

    Manika Batra goes through to the round of 16 with a 4-0 win over Thailand's Nanthana Komwong. 

