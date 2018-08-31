Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Women's hockey team to face Japan in final, Ragina Kiro qualifies for kayak semifinals

That brings us to the end of all the action on day 12. It was a good day for India in Athletics as we won two gold medals. Jinson Johnson winning the first in the 1500m race and then the women's relay team winning their fifth consecutive Asian Games gold in the 4x400m relay.

The men's relay team won silver in the 4x400m race losing out to the team from Qatar. Seema Punia and Chitra Unnikrishnan won the bronze medals in the women's discus throw and 1500m respectively.

It was heartbreak in hockey however as India lost in sudden death to Malaysia. They will now face Pakistan in the thrid place playoff for the bronze medal.

India's medal tally now goes up to 59 occupying 8th place with 13 gold medals. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from day 13 of the Asian Games 2018. Till then it's goodbye!