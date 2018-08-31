Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Women's hockey team to face Japan in final, Ragina Kiro, Naocha Singh qualify for kayak semis

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Here is India's Day 13 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay
ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final
ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw
ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m
Danish Sharma qualifies for Men's 90 kg quarterfinals
Here is India's Day 12 schedule:
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze
India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Phanghal qualifies for semifinals
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 13
Silver — 21
Bronze — 25
Total: 59
SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team is up against Mongolia in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match.
SOFT TENNIS | India's men's team is up against Cambodia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match.
JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur loses to Chinese Taipei's Jiawen Tsai in the Women's +78KG Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur is in action against Chinese Taipei's Jiawen Tsai in the Women's +78KG Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur will be up against Chinese Taipei's Jiawen Tsai in the Women's +78KG Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TABLE TENNIS | India's Manika Batra will later be up against China's Manyu Wang in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 3.
CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh and Escow fail to qualify for the Round 2 of the Men's Keirin Round 1.
BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — are in action in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 3.
CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh finishes sixth in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage.
CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh is in action in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage.
CYCLING TRACK | India's Esow finishes sixth in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta will later be up against Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 3.
SOFT TENNIS | India's men's team is up against Cambodia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team is up against Mongolia in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh and Escow are in action in the repechage round of the Men's Keirin Round 1.
VOLLEYBALL | India's women's team loses 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Women's Tournament Classification 9-10. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's canoe pair — Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh — qualifies for the Men's Canoe Double (C2) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur loses to Japan's Akira Sone in the Women's +78KG Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam qualifies for the Men's Kayak Single (K10) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | India's men's team will face Hong Kong, China in the Men's Team Semifinals 1. The team has assured India of a medal in squash. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team will be up against Mongolia in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
As of now, India's medal tally is 59. India is at the eighth spot among all the countries participating in the Asian Games 2018. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | India's women's team will face Malaysia in the Women's Team Semifinals 1. The team has assured India of a medal in squash. (Image: Asian Games 2018)