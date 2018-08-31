App
Aug 31, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Women's hockey team to face Japan in final, Ragina Kiro, Naocha Singh qualify for kayak semis

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 31, 07:30 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 21
    Bronze — 25
    Total: 59

  • Aug 31, 09:36 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team is up against Mongolia in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match. 

  • Aug 31, 09:32 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's men's team is up against Cambodia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. 

  • Aug 31, 09:31 AM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 09:27 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur loses to Chinese Taipei's Jiawen Tsai in the Women's +78KG Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 09:25 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur is in action against Chinese Taipei's Jiawen Tsai in the Women's +78KG Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 09:24 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur will be up against Chinese Taipei's Jiawen Tsai in the Women's +78KG Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 09:18 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's Manika Batra will later be up against China's Manyu Wang in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 09:15 AM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 09:13 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 3.

  • Aug 31, 09:12 AM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 09:11 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh and Escow fail to qualify for the Round 2 of the Men's Keirin Round 1. 

  • Aug 31, 09:11 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath ​Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-​Debabrata Majumder — are in action in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 3. 

  • Aug 31, 09:09 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh finishes sixth in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage.

  • Aug 31, 09:04 AM (IST)


    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh is in action in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage.

  • Aug 31, 09:04 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Esow finishes sixth in the Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 09:03 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta will later be up against Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 09:00 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and ​Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 3. 

  • Aug 31, 09:00 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's men's team is up against Cambodia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:59 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team is up against Mongolia in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:57 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Ranjit Singh and Escow are in action in the repechage round of the Men's Keirin Round 1. 

  • Aug 31, 08:56 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's women's team loses 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Women's Tournament Classification 9-10. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 08:37 AM (IST)


    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's canoe pair — Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh — qualifies for the Men's Canoe Double (C2) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:34 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Rajwinder Kaur loses to Japan's Akira Sone in the Women's +78KG Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:25 AM (IST)


    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam qualifies for the Men's Kayak Single (K10) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:19 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's men's team will face Hong Kong, China in the Men's Team Semifinals 1. The team has assured India of a medal in squash. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 08:16 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team will be up against Mongolia in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:15 AM (IST)

    As of now, India's medal tally is 59. India is at the eighth spot among all the countries participating in the Asian Games 2018. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 08:13 AM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 08:12 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team will face Malaysia in the Women's Team Semifinals 1. The team has assured India of a medal in squash. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

