Aug 31, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Sharath Achanta bows out of TT Singles, Manika Batra in action

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 31, 07:30 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 21
    Bronze — 25
    Total: 59

  • Aug 31, 10:58 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, Manika Batra is leading 7-3 against Manyu Wang in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, Manika Batra is leading 7-3 against Manyu Wang in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:56 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Sharath Achanta loses 2-4 to Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. With this, Achanta bows out of the Men's Singles.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | Sharath Achanta loses 2-4 to Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. With this, Achanta bows out of the Men's Singles.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:52 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, Manika Batra is trailing  Manyu Wang 6-10 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. 

  • Aug 31, 10:50 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, India's Manika Batra is catching up with China's Manyu Wang.

  • Aug 31, 10:49 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, India's Manika Batra is trailing  China's Manyu Wang 4-2 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, India's Manika Batra is trailing  China's Manyu Wang 4-2 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:47 AM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 10:46 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | After the second game, India's Manika Batra is trailing China's Manyu Wang 0-2 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. Batra lost 2-11 to Wang in the first game. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | After the second game, India's Manika Batra is trailing China's Manyu Wang 0-2 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. Batra lost 2-11 to Wang in the first game. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:46 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | Sharath Achanta loses the fifth game 9-11 to Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. 

  • Aug 31, 10:44 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's men's team loses 0-3 to Cambodia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    SOFT TENNIS | India's men's team loses 0-3 to Cambodia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 31, 10:42 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | A close game is on between Sharath Achanta and Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. 

  • Aug 31, 10:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 10:40 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Manika Batra is leading 3-2 against Manyu Wang 0-1 in the second game of Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8.

  • Aug 31, 10:39 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, Sharath Achanta is neck and neck 6-6 with Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang 15-14 in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3.

  • Aug 31, 10:38 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | After the first game, India's Manika Batra is trailing China's Manyu Wang 0-1 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. Batra lost 2-11 to Wang in the first game. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | After the first game, India's Manika Batra is trailing China's Manyu Wang 0-1 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. Batra lost 2-11 to Wang in the first game. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:35 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | The fifth game between Sharath Achanta and Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3 begins! 

  • Aug 31, 10:34 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the first game, India's Manika Batra is trailing  China's Manyu Wang 0-6 in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8.

  • Aug 31, 10:33 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the fourth game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta is neck and neck 2-2 with Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | After the fourth game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta is neck and neck 2-2 with Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:33 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, Sharath Achanta takes a lead! Achanta is leading against Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang 15-14 in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, Sharath Achanta takes a lead! Achanta is leading against Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang 15-14 in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:30 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Manika Batra is in against China's Manyu Wang in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. 

  • Aug 31, 10:29 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta catches up with Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang at 10-10 in the fourth games of the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3.

  • Aug 31, 10:26 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, Sharath Achanta is trailing Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang 10-6 in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. 

  • Aug 31, 10:25 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's Manika Batra will be up next against China's Manyu Wang in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Manika Batra will be up next against China's Manyu Wang in the Women's Singles Round of 16 Match 8. (Image: Asian Games 2018)   
  • Aug 31, 10:22 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, Sharath Achanta is trailing Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang 1-3 in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. 

  • Aug 31, 10:20 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's men's team is up against Cambodia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. 

  • Aug 31, 10:19 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta loses the third game to Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. After the three games, Achanta is trailing Chuang 1-2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta loses the third game to Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. After the three games, Achanta is trailing Chuang 1-2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 31, 10:18 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team is facing Malaysia in the Women's Team Semifinals 1. The team has assured India of a medal in squash.

  • Aug 31, 10:17 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, Sharath Achanta is neck and neck 8-8 with Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, Sharath Achanta is neck and neck 8-8 with Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 31, 10:15 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | A close game is on between Sharath Achanta and Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. 

  • Aug 31, 10:14 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, Sharath Achanta is neck and neck 5-5 with Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang in the Men's Singles Round of 16 Match 3. 

