Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Sharath Achanta bows out of TT Singles, Manika Batra in action

#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018

In Canoe/Kayak, #PrakrantSharma and #JamesboySinghOinam finished 5th in Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men's Heat clocking 43.452! Overall, the pair is ranked 9th, failing to qualify for the Finals! They will compete in the Semifinals now.#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBybWtqtqY