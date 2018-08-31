Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Sailors bag 1 silver, 2 bronze; men's squash team win bronze

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze
SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze
Varun Thakkar Ashok, Chengappa Ganapathy win bronze in Men's 49er
Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar bag silver in Women's 49er FX
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out of Table Tennis Singles
India's women's squash team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra bows out of Table Tennis Women's Singles
Sharath Achanta bows out of TT singles
Here is India's Day 13 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay
ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final
ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw
ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m
Danish Sharma qualifies for Men's 90 kg quarterfinals
Here is India's Day 12 schedule:
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze
India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Phanghal qualifies for semifinals
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 13
Silver — 22
Bronze — 28
Total: 63
BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals
Here's a look at how the judges scored that bout between Amit and Carlo. It was pretty tight and the Indian will have to improve on that performance for the final.
BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals
Amit comes back strong in the deciding round to clinch a 3-2 victory against his opponent from the Philippines. He assures India of either a gold or silver medal in the finals.
BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals
Not much to separate the two boxers in the first round but Amit takes a beating from the Philippine boxer in the second. The decider is now underway.
BOXING | Amit Panghal’s semi-final bout against Carlo Paalam in the Men's Light Fly 49kg is now underway.
SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze
Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinched the bronze medal in the Sailing 49er Men.
SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze
Indian men's campaign comes to an end as they go down 2-0 to Hong Kong, China. Sandhu fought hard but ultimately went down in four games. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
VOLLEYBALL | Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the classification 9-10 match.
The Indian women were completely outplayed by Chinese Taipei, registering comfortable 25-21 25-16 25-15 to seal the contest in 73 minutes here. They had lost to the same opponents in a group B match on August 25.
The team failed to win a single match in pool B and ended at the bottom of the table after five defeats. (PTI)
JUDO | Indian judokas Avtar Singh and Rajwinder Kaur were knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after losing in the men's and women's competition.
Singh lost to United Arabs Emirates' Ivan Remarenco 1-10 in the men's -100 kg elimination round of 16, while Kaur went down by a similar margin to Japan's Akira Sone in women's +78 kg quarterfinals.
Singh received a shido penalty for minor violations and the competition ended when his rival earned an ippon decision, the biggest point scored in judo.
Rajwinder, on the other hand, was handed two shido penalty for minor violations and her opponent also received an ippon decision on her favour. (PTI)
SQUASH | It was Saurav Ghosal who lost the first match is straight games against his opponent from Hong Kong. Sandhu is in action right now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TABLE TENNIS | India's sensational run in the table tennis event at the 18th Asian Games came to an end after Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition.
World number 33 Sharath Kamal went down fighting against 14th ranked Chih-Yuan Chunag of Chinese Taipei 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 16-14, 9-11.
Sathiyan, who led India to a maiden medal in 60 years with his two wins against Japan in the team event, was not to able to do an encore against Kenta Matsudaira.
The world number 39 had beaten the 19th ranked Japanese in the team semifinals but today was not his day. He lost 11-9, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12 in another round of 16 match.
Rising star Manika Batra won a game against world number five Wang Manyu but it was not enough to trouble the Chinese. She lost 2-11, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 in the women's singles round of 16.
The table tennis players' performance is among the highlights of India's campaign at the 18th Asian Games. Even the players did not think that they would end winning two bronze medals from the continental event.
Along with the men's team bronze, Kamal and Batra combined to secure a bronze in mixed doubles. (PTI)
SAILING | India clinched three medals in sailing with Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar clinching silver in the 49er FX Women's event and Harshita Tomar claiming bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 at the 18th Asian Games.
Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.
The 20-year-old Varsha and 27-year-old Sweta combined to produce a total score of 40 after 15 races to finish second at the Indonesia National Sailing Centre.
16-year-old Harshita totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third. "It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.
Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event. (PTI)
SAILING | India's Harshita Tomar bags a bronze medal in the Open Laser 4.7 event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | India's men's team is trailing Hong Kong, China 0-1 in the Men's Team Semifinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's canoe pair — Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh — qualifies for the Men's Canoe Double (C2) 200m Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's canoe pair — Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh — is in action in the Men's Canoe Double (C2) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam fail to qualify for the Men's Kayak Single (K10) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | India's men's team is in action against Hong Kong, China in the Men's Team Semifinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Varun Thakkar Ashok, Chengappa Ganapathy win bronze in Men's 49er
SAILING | India's Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda win bronze in the Men's 49er Race 15. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar bag silver in Women's 49er FX
SAILING | India's Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar bag silver after they finish second in the Women's 49er FX Race 15. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team will be up against Thailand in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SOFT TENNIS | India will shortly be up against Japan in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ROLLER SKATER | India's Varsha Sriramakrishna and Aarathy Raj Kasturi finish at the seventh and eighth spot in the Women's Road 20 Km Final. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
DIVING | India's Ramananda Sharma qualifies for finals in the Men's 1m Springboard. (Image: Asian Games 2018)