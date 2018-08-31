App
Aug 31, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Sailors bag 1 silver, 2 bronze; men's squash team win bronze

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 31, 03:25 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 22
    Bronze — 28
    Total: 63

  • Aug 31, 05:07 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals

    Here's a look at how the judges scored that bout between Amit and Carlo. It was pretty tight and the Indian will have to improve on that performance for the final. 

  • Aug 31, 05:02 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals

    Amit comes back strong in the deciding round to clinch a 3-2 victory against his opponent from the Philippines. He assures India of either a gold or silver medal in the finals. 

  • Aug 31, 04:58 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals

    Not much to separate the two boxers in the first round but Amit takes a beating from the Philippine boxer in the second. The decider is now underway. 

  • Aug 31, 04:55 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Amit Panghal’s semi-final bout against Carlo Paalam in the Men's Light Fly 49kg is now underway. 

  • Aug 31, 04:44 PM (IST)

    SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze

    Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinched the bronze medal in the Sailing 49er Men. 

  • Aug 31, 04:31 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 04:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 04:29 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze 

    Indian men's campaign comes to an end as they go down 2-0 to Hong Kong, China. Sandhu fought hard but ultimately went down in four games. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 04:12 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the classification 9-10 match.

    The Indian women were completely outplayed by Chinese Taipei, registering comfortable 25-21 25-16 25-15 to seal the contest in 73 minutes here. They had lost to the same opponents in a group B match on August 25.

    The team failed to win a single match in pool B and ended at the bottom of the table after five defeats. (PTI)

  • Aug 31, 04:09 PM (IST)

    JUDO | Indian judokas Avtar Singh and Rajwinder Kaur were knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after losing in the men's and women's competition.

     Singh lost to United Arabs Emirates' Ivan Remarenco 1-10 in the men's -100 kg elimination round of 16, while Kaur went down by a similar margin to Japan's Akira Sone in women's +78 kg quarterfinals.

    Singh received a shido penalty for minor violations and the competition ended when his rival earned an ippon decision, the biggest point scored in judo.

    Rajwinder, on the other hand, was handed two shido penalty for minor violations and her opponent also received an ippon decision on her favour. (PTI)

  • Aug 31, 04:05 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | It was Saurav Ghosal who lost the first match is straight games against his opponent from Hong Kong. Sandhu is in action right now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 03:57 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's sensational run in the table tennis event at the 18th Asian Games came to an end after Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition.

     World number 33 Sharath Kamal went down fighting against 14th ranked Chih-Yuan Chunag of Chinese Taipei 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 16-14, 9-11.

    Sathiyan, who led India to a maiden medal in 60 years with his two wins against Japan in the team event, was not to able to do an encore against Kenta Matsudaira.

    The world number 39 had beaten the 19th ranked Japanese in the team semifinals but today was not his day. He lost 11-9, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12 in another round of 16 match.

    Rising star Manika Batra won a game against world number five Wang Manyu but it was not enough to trouble the Chinese. She lost 2-11, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 in the women's singles round of 16.

    The table tennis players' performance is among the highlights of India's campaign at the 18th Asian Games. Even the players did not think that they would end winning two bronze medals from the continental event.

    Along with the men's team bronze, Kamal and Batra combined to secure a bronze in mixed doubles. (PTI)

  • Aug 31, 03:54 PM (IST)

    SAILING | India clinched three medals in sailing with Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar clinching silver in the 49er FX Women's event and Harshita Tomar claiming bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 at the 18th Asian Games.

    Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.

    The 20-year-old Varsha and 27-year-old Sweta combined to produce a total score of 40 after 15 races to finish second at the Indonesia National Sailing Centre.

    16-year-old Harshita totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third. "It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

    Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event. (PTI)

  • Aug 31, 03:30 PM (IST)


    SAILING | India's Harshita Tomar bags a bronze medal in the Open Laser 4.7 event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 03:26 PM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's men's team is trailing Hong Kong, China 0-1 in the Men's Team Semifinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 03:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 03:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 03:02 PM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's canoe pair — Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh — qualifies for the Men's Canoe Double (C2) 200m Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 02:59 PM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's canoe pair — Prakant Sharma and Oinam Jamesboy Singh — is in action in the Men's Canoe Double (C2) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 02:56 PM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam fail to qualify for the Men's Kayak Single (K10) 200m. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 02:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 02:48 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's men's team is in action against Hong Kong, China in the Men's Team Semifinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Varun Thakkar Ashok, Chengappa ​Ganapathy win bronze in Men's 49er

    SAILING | India's Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa ​Ganapathy Kelapanda win bronze in the Men's 49er Race 15. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar bag silver in Women's 49er FX 

    SAILING | India's Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar bag silver after they finish second in the Women's 49er FX Race 15. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 31, 02:33 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 02:27 PM (IST)


    SOFT TENNIS | India's women's team will be up against Thailand in the Women's Team Preliminary Group A Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 02:22 PM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India will shortly be up against Japan in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 02:19 PM (IST)

    ROLLER SKATER | India's Varsha Sriramakrishna and Aarathy Raj Kasturi finish at the seventh and eighth spot in the Women's Road 20 Km Final. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 31, 01:41 PM (IST)

    DIVING | India's Ramananda Sharma qualifies for finals in the Men's 1m Springboard. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

