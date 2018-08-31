App
Aug 31, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: Ramananda Sharma qualifies for diving finals; Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out of TT singles

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 31, 07:30 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 21
    Bronze — 25
    Total: 59

  • Aug 31, 01:41 PM (IST)

    DIVING | India's Ramananda Sharma qualifies for finals in the Men's 1m Springboard. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 31, 01:40 PM (IST)


    SOFT TENNIS | India loses 0-2 to Indonesia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 01:36 PM (IST)


    ROLLER SKATER | India's Varsha Sriramakrishna and Aarathy Raj Kasturi are competing in the Women's Road 20 Km Final. 

  • Aug 31, 01:35 PM (IST)


    SAILING | India's Varsha Gautham and Sweta finish second in the Women's 49er FX Race 15. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 01:32 PM (IST)


    SAILING | India's Nethra Kumanan finishes fifth in the Women's Laser Radial Race 12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 01:29 PM (IST)

    DIVING | After the fifth dive, India's Ramananda Sharma jumps to the 10th spot in the Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 31, 01:22 PM (IST)

    DIVING | After the fourth dive, India's Ramananda Sharma is in the 13th spot in the Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary. 

  • Aug 31, 01:18 PM (IST)


    DIVING | India's Ramananda Sharma is in action in the Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary Round 5.

  • Aug 31, 01:16 PM (IST)

    ROLLER SKATER | India's Harshveer Singh finishes eighth while Amitesh Mishra fails to finish the race in the Men's Road 20 Km Final. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 01:14 PM (IST)

    SAILING | India's Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar are in action in the Women's 49er FX Race 15. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 01:12 PM (IST)


    SAILING | India's Nethra Kumanan is competing in the Women's Laser Radial Race 12. 

  • Aug 31, 01:11 PM (IST)

    SAILING | India's Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa ​Ganapathy Kelapanda are in action in the Men's 49er Race 15. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 01:08 PM (IST)

    DIVING | India's Ramananda Sharma is in action in the Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary Round 4. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 31, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out of Table Tennis Singles 

    TABLE TENNIS | Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out of the Table Tennis Singles after losing 1-4 to Japan's Kenta Matsudaira in the Men's Singles Round of 16.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 12:52 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is leading 8-6 against Kenta Matsudaira in the fifth game of Men's Singles Round of 16.

  • Aug 31, 12:48 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is leading 4-2 against Kenta Matsudaira in the fifth game of Men's Singles Round of 16.

  • Aug 31, 12:45 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses the fourth game to Kenta Matsudaira in the Men's Singles Round of 16. After four games Gnanasekaran is trailing Kenta 1-3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 12:40 PM (IST)

    ROLLER SKATER | India's Harshveer Singh and Amitesh Mishra are eyeing gold in the Men's Road 20 Km Final.

  • Aug 31, 12:40 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the third set, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is trailing Kenta Matsudaira 1-2 in the Men's Singles Round of 16.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 12:34 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third set, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is trailing Kenta Matsudaira 8-10 in the Men's Singles Round of 16.

  • Aug 31, 12:31 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third set, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is trailing Kenta Matsudaira 3-5 in the Men's Singles Round of 16.

  • Aug 31, 12:29 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses the second game to Japan's Kenta Matsudaira in the Men's Singles Round of 16. After two games, Sathiyan is neck and neck with Kenta at 1-1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 12:25 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins the first game against Japan's Kenta Matsudaira in the Men's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 12:24 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is up against Japan's Kenta Matsudaira in the Men's Singles Round of 16.

  • Aug 31, 12:11 PM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India is up against Malaysia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 12:05 PM (IST)


    SOFT TENNIS | India will take on Malaysia in the Men's Team Preliminary Group C Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 12:04 PM (IST)

    ROLLER SKATER | India's Varsha Sriramakrishna and Aarathy Raj Kasturi will shortly take part in the Women's Road 20 Km Final. 

