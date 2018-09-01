App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 01, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 LIVE: Mixed judo team goes out in quarterfinal

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 31, 08:25 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 23
    Bronze — 29
    Total: 65

  • Sep 01, 11:49 AM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 11:23 AM (IST)

    FOOTBALL | Men's Final 

    The men's football final between South Korea and Japan will begin at 5 pm IST. There is much more than a gold medal on the line for Tottenham star Son Heung-min who will have to leave the club and go back home to South Korea for two years of military service if they do not win the gold.

    Any South Korean athletes who win Olympic medals or Asian Games titles are exempt from the usual mandatory military service. Under the country's law, all able-bodied men are required to perform at least 21 months of military service, mandatory before the age of 28.

  • Sep 01, 10:32 AM (IST)

    KAYAK | Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women’s final 

    The Indian team finished in the last position in the Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women’s final with a time of 1:51.729. The team from China won the gold medal with a time of 1:33.896.

    KAYAK | Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women’s final  The Indian team finished in the last position in the Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women’s final with a time of 1:51.729. The team from China won the gold medal with a time of 1:33.896.
  • Sep 01, 10:27 AM (IST)

    JUDO | Indian mixed team loses in quarterfinals 

    The Indian mixed team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi, Garima Choudhary and Rajwinder Kaur won their round of 16 match against Nepal 4-1 but fell short against Kazakhstan as they lost 0-4 in the quarterfinals. 

  • Sep 01, 10:26 AM (IST)

    CANOE | Double (C2) 200m men’s A-final

    A rather dismal start to the day for India as Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish ninth and last in the Canoe Double (C2) 200m men’s A-final with a time of 41.152 seconds. China’s Xing Song and Li Qiang won the gold with a time of 36.940 seconds.

  • Sep 01, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Today will be the last chance for the Indian contingent to add to their medal tally. Amit Panghal will be fighting for the gold medal against Uzbekistan's Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov in the Men's 49kg Final scheduled for 12.30 PM IST. The women's squash team will also be competing for gold when they take on the team from Hong Kong in the Women's Team Final at around 1.30 PM IST. 

    The men's hockey team will be up against Pakistan in a mouth watering clash for the bronze medal that is scheduled to begin at 4 PM. 

    There are also chances of India winning some medals in bridge as three men’s pairs, two mixed pairs and one women’s pair are in the the finals of their respective events.

  • Sep 01, 10:08 AM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 31, 08:51 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of Day 13. India won two silver and four bronze medals today. The women's hockey team lost 2-1 to Japan in the final to clinch silver and the sailing team of Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar brought home the other silver in the women's 49er Fx event. 

    Vikas Krishnan couldn't compete in the 75kg Boxing semifinals after failing to recover from an injury and was awarded the bronze. The squash men's team comprising of Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar lost their semifinal match against Hong Kong to come away with the second bronze. The other two bronze medals were won by Harshita Tomar in the Sailing Open Laser 4.7 event and by Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda in the Sailing 49er men's event. 

    The women's squash team made their way into the finals after beating Malaysia 2-0 and will compete against Hong Kong for the gold medal. That's it for today's coverage. Hope to see you again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from Day 14 of the Asian Games. Till then it's goodbye! 
     

  • Aug 31, 08:39 PM (IST)

    DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final

    India's Ramananda Sharma finishes in 12th position with 325.45 as China's Siyi Xie wins gold with a result of 560.80. 

    DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final India's Ramananda Sharma finishes in 12th position with 325.45 as China's Siyi Xie wins gold with a result of 560.80. 
  • Aug 31, 08:39 PM (IST)

    DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final

    India's Ramananda Sharma finishes in 12th position with 325.45 as China's Siyi Xie wins gold with a result of 560.80. 

    DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final India's Ramananda Sharma finishes in 12th position with 325.45 as China's Siyi Xie wins gold with a result of 560.80. 
  • Aug 31, 08:25 PM (IST)

    SAILING | India records best showing at Asian Games

    India recorded its best showing in sailing at Asian Games as Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar claimed silver in 49er FX event while two men combined to overcome disqualification in their previous race to grab a bronze.

    Thanks to their showings, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982. In 1982, India won a gold in fireball, a silver in enterprise and a bronze in windglider.

    For Varsha, it was her second Asiad medal as she had won a bronze in 29er with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan in the 2014 edition. Varsha and Sweta were not chosen by the federation to represent India and only after a court battle did they reach the Indonesian capital.

    At the helm of her 49erFX, 20-year-old Varsha and her crew partner Sweta, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second behind winners from Singapore, who had just 14 net points.

    Sailors are given points after each race, and the pair, which gets the least points, is declared the winner.

    "These were stressful three months. But everything has paid off. There were a lot of up and down. A lot happened. At least 10 times I thought, it's not worth it, I can't handle it but somehow I continued. It was certainly not a glamorous race, there was pressure," Varsha said.

    "And there was a realistic chance of losing today, but we stayed clam," Varsha said, adding that they needed donations and crowd funding to pursue their passion.

    Thakkar and Ganapathy clinched a bronze medal in 49er event after finishing third with 43 net points, missing the silver by just half a point. They were disqualified in the penultimate race (14th) but held their nerves to win the final race today.

    "We could have won a gold if we were not disqualified on Thursday. There was no incident and there was false protest by Japan," said Ganapathy.

    The 16-year-old Harshita was already assured of a bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 competition and even if she had not competed in today's race, it would not have made any difference to her result. She totalled 62 points after race 12.

    "It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

    Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished in fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event. (PTI)

  • Aug 31, 08:17 PM (IST)

    DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final

    India's Ramnanda Sharma is in 10th position with 281.25 points after his 5th dive. 

    DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final India's Ramnanda Sharma is in 10th position with 281.25 points after his 5th dive. 
  • Aug 31, 08:00 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 07:59 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 2 Japan 

    Japan took the lead through Shimizu after a well worked penalty corner but Neha Goyal pulled India level in the 2nd quarter. Japan won another penalty corner in the 3rd quarter and Kawamura made no mistake giving them the lead which they did well to defend in the last quarter. Indian eves fought hard and could've equalised in the final minute but Vandana couldn't get her effort on target. India will have to settle for silver as Japan go home with the gold. 

  • Aug 31, 07:51 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 2 Japan 

    59' MISS! India have a great chance to equalize as Vandana receives the ball inside the penalty area but she drags her shot wide. That very well could've been the last opportunity of the game. 

  • Aug 31, 07:47 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 2 Japan 

    58' With less than 2 mins to go India have taken out their goalkeeper Savita to add an extra outfield player. Will this tactic help them find the equalizer? 

  • Aug 31, 07:45 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 2 Japan 

    56' Monika is shown a yellow card which means India will finish the game with 10 women. Japan are holding onto the ball well keeping it deep in the Indian half. Time is running out for India. 

  • Aug 31, 07:41 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 2 Japan 

    52' Just 8 mins to go in the final now. The Indians are giving it all they have but Japan are proving to be a difficult opposition to break down. Kawamura Motomi is shown a green card and Japan are down to 10 women for the next 2 mins. Can India make the advantage count? 

  • Aug 31, 07:35 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 2 Japan 

    4th Qtr Begins: India find themselves behind as the last 15 mins get underway. They've made more interceptions in midfield but Japan have taken the lead converting both their penalty corners. 

  • Aug 31, 07:31 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 2 Japan 

    44' GOAL! Japan win another penalty corner after the ball gets trapped under Savita's pad as she went down to make a save. Kawamura Motomi keeps the shot low into the bottom corner to score. 

  • Aug 31, 07:27 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan 

    40' SAVE! Japan break down the left flank and try to pass the ball across the face of goal but Savita positions herself well and kicks the ball to safety. Both teams are patiently building up their attacks. 

  • Aug 31, 07:21 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan 

    3rd Qtr Begins! India start on the front foot as they show more aggression in this quarter. They have a shot at goal as Navneet Kaur comes steaming forward with the ball but the keeper manages to keep the shot out. 

  • Aug 31, 07:09 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan 

    Half Time! The Indian women will be happy with the character they showed after going down 1-0 in the 1st quarter. They kept calm and continued to press the Japanese and were rewarded with a goal in the 2nd quarter. Japan have been building dangerous attacks but India have shown them just how lethal they can be when on the counter attack. 

  • Aug 31, 07:02 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan 

    Goal! 25' Navneet Kaur flicks the ball towards the far post and Neha Goyal taps it into the goal to level the scores. India find themselves back in this with 5 minutes of the 2nd quarter to go. 

  • Aug 31, 06:52 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 1 Japan 

    2nd Qtr: Japan have the upper hand in the game now and are only playing on the counter. India need to find a way to break through their defence. 

  • Aug 31, 06:46 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 1 Japan 

    11' GOAL! Japan win a penalty corner and they make it count with a well rehearsed take. Oikawa shoots and Shimizu who is stationed just in front of the keeper  deflects it into the roof of the net even as Savita was getting down to block the shot. Well worked move from Japan. 

  • Aug 31, 06:41 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan 

    10' Penalty corner for India. Gurjit Kaur gets her first crack at goal and goes for the top right corner but the Japanese keeper anticipated that one and parries it away from goal. 

  • Aug 31, 06:40 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan 

    8' Indian defence are caught napping as they waited for the whistle to blow but Japan's Yamada carried on and was unmarked when she let one fly towards goal. Good work from Savita in goal to keep that one out. India need to be more careful here. 

  • Aug 31, 06:37 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan 

    5' India have their first shot at goal as Navneet Kaur spins and shoots from inside the penalty area but the Japanese goalkeeper did well to get down and block the shot. Good work from skipper Rani Rampal who intercepted the ball and fed Navneet to create that opportunity. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.