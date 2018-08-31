Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: India and Japan tied at 1-1 in women's hockey final

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze
SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze
Varun Thakkar Ashok, Chengappa Ganapathy win bronze in Men's 49er
Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar bag silver in Women's 49er FX
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out of Table Tennis Singles
India's women's squash team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra bows out of Table Tennis Women's Singles
Sharath Achanta bows out of TT singles
Here is India's Day 13 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay
ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final
ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw
ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m
Danish Sharma qualifies for Men's 90 kg quarterfinals
Here is India's Day 12 schedule:
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze
India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Phanghal qualifies for semifinals
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 13
Silver — 22
Bronze — 28
Total: 63
HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan
3rd Qtr Begins! India start on the front foot as they show more aggression in this quarter. They have a shot at goal as Navneet Kaur comes steaming forward with the ball but the keeper manages to keep the shot out.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan
Half Time! The Indian women will be happy with the character they showed after going down 1-0 in the 1st quarter. They kept calm and continued to press the Japanese and were rewarded with a goal in the 2nd quarter. Japan have been building dangerous attacks but India have shown them just how lethal they can be when on the counter attack.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan
Goal! 25' Navneet Kaur flicks the ball towards the far post and Neha Goyal taps it into the goal to level the scores. India find themselves back in this with 5 minutes of the 2nd quarter to go.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 1 Japan
2nd Qtr: Japan have the upper hand in the game now and are only playing on the counter. India need to find a way to break through their defence.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 1 Japan
11' GOAL! Japan win a penalty corner and they make it count with a well rehearsed take. Oikawa shoots and Shimizu who is stationed just in front of the keeper deflects it into the roof of the net even as Savita was getting down to block the shot. Well worked move from Japan.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan
10' Penalty corner for India. Gurjit Kaur gets her first crack at goal and goes for the top right corner but the Japanese keeper anticipated that one and parries it away from goal.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan
8' Indian defence are caught napping as they waited for the whistle to blow but Japan's Yamada carried on and was unmarked when she let one fly towards goal. Good work from Savita in goal to keep that one out. India need to be more careful here.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan
5' India have their first shot at goal as Navneet Kaur spins and shoots from inside the penalty area but the Japanese goalkeeper did well to get down and block the shot. Good work from skipper Rani Rampal who intercepted the ball and fed Navneet to create that opportunity.
Remember a win here not only assures India of a gold medal but also a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
HOCKEY | Women's Final
The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just minutes away from the start now.
SQUASH | Roundup
Joshna Chinappa upstaged eight-time world champion Nicol David as the Indian women's squash team outplayed defending champions Malaysia 2-0 to enter its second successive Asian Games final.
The Indian men, who also entered the mega-event as defending champions, settled for bronze after a 0-2 loss to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Saurav Ghosal, who was not fully fit, and Harinder Pal Sandhu, lost to Max Lee and Leo Au, 0-3 and 1-3 respectively.
The loss came after the women's team created the biggest upset in the draw, blanking the David-led Malaysia in the semifinals. The team, comprising Joshna, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Sunayna Kuruvilla, is now assured of at least a silver.
Joshna, World No.16, had a point to prove after a crushing loss against familiar foe Annie Au in the final pool match against Hong Kong. India lost the tie 1-2 and finished behind Hong Kong, resulting in a tougher opponent in Malaysia, the most dominant team in the Games' history.
The match against Nicol went down to the wire and was full of long gruelling rallies. Joshna had a match ball on 10-9 in the fourth game but the Malaysian fought back to take the next three points, levelling the opening singles at 2-2.
The crowd support was heavily in favour of Malaysia but not enough to distract the gritty Indian. This time she converted the match ball on 10-9 to complete the biggest win of her Asian Games career.
"I was very upset yesterday as you must have seen. I did not play the way I was supposed to play. Spoke to my parents and coach and that helped. Today, I just wanted to be myself. Nicol is such a champion. She always plays a fair game and today was no different. Really happy to have come through," said Joshna after a 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 victory.
Nicol was gracious in her defeat. "Joshna played really well. It was a very good match and I could not play my A game," said Nicol after the loss.
World No.19 Dipika Pallikal Karthik too did not play to her potential against Joey Chan yesterday. But today in the second singles, she came out firing on all cylinders against former World No.5 Low Wee Wern.
The Indian's brute power was too much to handle for Wee Wern, who is on a comeback trail after a 20-month injury lay-off. The scoreline may not suggest but it was a tricky match for Pallikal, who eventually pulled through 11-2, 11-9, 11-7.
"The plan was definitely to rattle her with my power. Wee Wern has been a top player and has already won three tournaments after her comeback. Also, I had to do it for Joshna. She played such a great match to get us on the brink of a win," said Pallikal.
India will play Hong Kong in the final, against whom they lost in the group stage. "Hong Kong are as tough to beat as Malaysia. They have a very solid team. But our confidence has got a major boost after today," she added.
With the win, India have equalled their best performance at the Games, having won a silver four years ago. (PTI)
DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final
Ramananda Sharma will be in action in the Men's 3m Springboard final scheduled to start at 7.20 PM IST.
HOCKEY | Women's Final (6.30 PM IST)
Here is how the Indian women's team fared on their way to the finals:
vs Indonesia 8-0
vs Kazakhstan 21-0
vs Korea 4-1
vs Thailand 5-0
vs China 1-0
Can they overcome Japan now to bring home gold?
HOCKEY | The women's finals between Indian and Japan is scheduled to start at 6.30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more live updates on that encounter.
BOXING | Panghal is the only Indian boxer to make it to the final at the Asian Games. He will face tough opposition in the form of Olympic gold medallist, Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan. The final will be held at 12.30 PM IST tomorrow. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals
Here's a look at how the judges scored that bout between Amit and Carlo. It was pretty tight and the Indian will have to improve on that performance for the final. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals
Amit comes back strong in the deciding round to clinch a 3-2 victory against his opponent from the Philippines. He assures India of either a gold or silver medal in the finals. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals
Not much to separate the two boxers in the first round but Amit takes a beating from the Philippine boxer in the second. The decider is now underway.
BOXING | Amit Panghal’s semi-final bout against Carlo Paalam in the Men's Light Fly 49kg is now underway.
SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze
Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinched the bronze medal in the Sailing 49er Men.
SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze
Indian men's campaign comes to an end as they go down 2-0 to Hong Kong, China. Sandhu fought hard but ultimately went down in four games. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
VOLLEYBALL | Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the classification 9-10 match.
The Indian women were completely outplayed by Chinese Taipei, registering comfortable 25-21 25-16 25-15 to seal the contest in 73 minutes here. They had lost to the same opponents in a group B match on August 25.
The team failed to win a single match in pool B and ended at the bottom of the table after five defeats. (PTI)