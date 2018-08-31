App
Aug 31, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live: India and Japan tied at 1-1 in women's hockey final

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 31, 03:25 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 22
    Bronze — 28
    Total: 63

  • Aug 31, 07:21 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan 

    3rd Qtr Begins! India start on the front foot as they show more aggression in this quarter. They have a shot at goal as Navneet Kaur comes steaming forward with the ball but the keeper manages to keep the shot out. 

  • Aug 31, 07:09 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan 

    Half Time! The Indian women will be happy with the character they showed after going down 1-0 in the 1st quarter. They kept calm and continued to press the Japanese and were rewarded with a goal in the 2nd quarter. Japan have been building dangerous attacks but India have shown them just how lethal they can be when on the counter attack. 

  • Aug 31, 07:02 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 Japan 

    Goal! 25' Navneet Kaur flicks the ball towards the far post and Neha Goyal taps it into the goal to level the scores. India find themselves back in this with 5 minutes of the 2nd quarter to go. 

  • Aug 31, 06:52 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 1 Japan 

    2nd Qtr: Japan have the upper hand in the game now and are only playing on the counter. India need to find a way to break through their defence. 

  • Aug 31, 06:46 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 1 Japan 

    11' GOAL! Japan win a penalty corner and they make it count with a well rehearsed take. Oikawa shoots and Shimizu who is stationed just in front of the keeper  deflects it into the roof of the net even as Savita was getting down to block the shot. Well worked move from Japan. 

  • Aug 31, 06:41 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan 

    10' Penalty corner for India. Gurjit Kaur gets her first crack at goal and goes for the top right corner but the Japanese keeper anticipated that one and parries it away from goal. 

  • Aug 31, 06:40 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan 

    8' Indian defence are caught napping as they waited for the whistle to blow but Japan's Yamada carried on and was unmarked when she let one fly towards goal. Good work from Savita in goal to keep that one out. India need to be more careful here. 

  • Aug 31, 06:37 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Japan 

    5' India have their first shot at goal as Navneet Kaur spins and shoots from inside the penalty area but the Japanese goalkeeper did well to get down and block the shot. Good work from skipper Rani Rampal who intercepted the ball and fed Navneet to create that opportunity. 

  • Aug 31, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Remember a win here not only assures India of a gold medal but also a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

  • Aug 31, 06:28 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 06:27 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Women's Final

    The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just minutes away from the start now. 

  • Aug 31, 06:22 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Roundup

    Joshna Chinappa upstaged eight-time world champion Nicol David as the Indian women's squash team outplayed defending champions Malaysia 2-0 to enter its second successive Asian Games final.

    The Indian men, who also entered the mega-event as defending champions, settled for bronze after a 0-2 loss to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Saurav Ghosal, who was not fully fit, and Harinder Pal Sandhu, lost to Max Lee and Leo Au, 0-3 and 1-3 respectively.

    The loss came after the women's team created the biggest upset in the draw, blanking the David-led Malaysia in the semifinals. The team, comprising Joshna, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Sunayna Kuruvilla, is now assured of at least a silver.

    Joshna, World No.16, had a point to prove after a crushing loss against familiar foe Annie Au in the final pool match against Hong Kong. India lost the tie 1-2 and finished behind Hong Kong, resulting in a tougher opponent in Malaysia, the most dominant team in the Games' history.

    The match against Nicol went down to the wire and was full of long gruelling rallies. Joshna had a match ball on 10-9 in the fourth game but the Malaysian fought back to take the next three points, levelling the opening singles at 2-2.

    The crowd support was heavily in favour of Malaysia but not enough to distract the gritty Indian. This time she converted the match ball on 10-9 to complete the biggest win of her Asian Games career.

    "I was very upset yesterday as you must have seen. I did not play the way I was supposed to play. Spoke to my parents and coach and that helped. Today, I just wanted to be myself. Nicol is such a champion. She always plays a fair game and today was no different. Really happy to have come through," said Joshna after a 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 victory.

    Nicol was gracious in her defeat. "Joshna played really well. It was a very good match and I could not play my A game," said Nicol after the loss.

    World No.19 Dipika Pallikal Karthik too did not play to her potential against Joey Chan yesterday. But today in the second singles, she came out firing on all cylinders against former World No.5 Low Wee Wern.

    The Indian's brute power was too much to handle for Wee Wern, who is on a comeback trail after a 20-month injury lay-off. The scoreline may not suggest but it was a tricky match for Pallikal, who eventually pulled through 11-2, 11-9, 11-7.

    "The plan was definitely to rattle her with my power. Wee Wern has been a top player and has already won three tournaments after her comeback. Also, I had to do it for Joshna. She played such a great match to get us on the brink of a win," said Pallikal.

    India will play Hong Kong in the final, against whom they lost in the group stage. "Hong Kong are as tough to beat as Malaysia. They have a very solid team. But our confidence has got a major boost after today," she added.

    With the win, India have equalled their best performance at the Games, having won a silver four years ago. (PTI)

  • Aug 31, 06:13 PM (IST)

    DIVING | Men's 3m Springboard Final

    Ramananda Sharma will be in action in the Men's 3m Springboard final scheduled to start at 7.20 PM IST. 

  • Aug 31, 05:57 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 05:53 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Women's Final (6.30 PM IST)

    Here is how the Indian women's team fared on their way to the finals: 
    vs Indonesia 8-0
    vs Kazakhstan 21-0
    vs Korea 4-1
    vs Thailand 5-0
    vs China 1-0

    Can they overcome Japan now to bring home gold? 

  • Aug 31, 05:35 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | The women's finals between Indian and Japan is scheduled to start at 6.30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more live updates on that encounter. 

  • Aug 31, 05:11 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Panghal is the only Indian boxer to make it to the final at the Asian Games. He will face tough opposition in the form of Olympic gold medallist, Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan. The final will be held at 12.30 PM IST tomorrow. (Image - Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 31, 05:07 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals

    Here's a look at how the judges scored that bout between Amit and Carlo. It was pretty tight and the Indian will have to improve on that performance for the final. (Image - Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 31, 05:02 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals

    Amit comes back strong in the deciding round to clinch a 3-2 victory against his opponent from the Philippines. He assures India of either a gold or silver medal in the finals. (Image - Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 31, 04:58 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Fly 49kg Semifinals

    Not much to separate the two boxers in the first round but Amit takes a beating from the Philippine boxer in the second. The decider is now underway. 

  • Aug 31, 04:55 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Amit Panghal’s semi-final bout against Carlo Paalam in the Men's Light Fly 49kg is now underway. 

  • Aug 31, 04:44 PM (IST)

    SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze

    Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinched the bronze medal in the Sailing 49er Men. 

  • Aug 31, 04:29 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze 

    Indian men's campaign comes to an end as they go down 2-0 to Hong Kong, China. Sandhu fought hard but ultimately went down in four games. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 31, 04:12 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the classification 9-10 match.

    The Indian women were completely outplayed by Chinese Taipei, registering comfortable 25-21 25-16 25-15 to seal the contest in 73 minutes here. They had lost to the same opponents in a group B match on August 25.

    The team failed to win a single match in pool B and ended at the bottom of the table after five defeats. (PTI)

