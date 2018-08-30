App
Aug 30, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Men's volleyball team loses to Myanmar; Mouma Das bows out

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 07:40 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 11
    Silver — 20
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 54

  • Aug 30, 01:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 01:17 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Danish Sharma will be up against Palestine's Mohanad Abueida in the Men's 90 kg Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 30, 01:08 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team loses 2-3 to Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 01:02 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 01:00 PM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | In the fifth game, India's men's team is closely following Myanmar at 13-14 in the Men's Classification 11-12. 

  • Aug 30, 12:59 PM (IST)


    DIVING | India's Ramananda Sharma is in action in the Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary.

  • Aug 30, 12:57 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team is neck and neck with Hong Kong, China 1-1 in the Women's Team Pool B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:51 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Danish Sharma beats Indonesia's Muhammad Dhifa Alfais 3-0 in the Men's 90 kg Round of 32. With this, Sharma qualifies for the next round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:49 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team is trailing Hong Kong, China 0-1 in the Women's Team Pool B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:48 PM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | In the fifth game, India's men's team is neck and neck with Myanmar at 3-3 in the Men's Classification 11-12.

  • Aug 30, 12:45 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | After the third game, India's men's team is neck and neck with Myanmar at 2-2 in the Men's Classification 11-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:44 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Danish Sharma will shortly be in action against Indonesia's Muhammad Dhifa Alfais in the Men's 90 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 30, 12:40 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the fourth game, India's men's team is leading 25-15 against Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12. 

  • Aug 30, 12:39 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Jyoti Tokas beats Thailand's Prawanwit Meesri 1-0 in the Women's 78 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 30, 12:34 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta will shortly be up against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6.

  • Aug 30, 12:34 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the fourth game, India's men's team is leading 19-9 against Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:30 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the fourth game, India's men's team is leading 14-8 against Myanmar! 

  • Aug 30, 12:24 PM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | In the fourth game, India's men's team is leading 6-5 against Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12.

  • Aug 30, 12:21 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | After the third game, India's men's team is trailing Myanmar 2-1 in the Men's Classification 11-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:18 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | After the third game, India's men's team is trailing Myanmar 25-27 in the Men's Classification 11-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:16 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the third game, India's men's team is trailing Myanmar 25-27!

  • Aug 30, 12:15 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the third game, India's men's team is neck and neck with Myanmar 25-25 in the Men's Classification 11-12. 

  • Aug 30, 12:14 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the third game, India's men's team is trailing Myanmar 23-24 in the Men's Classification 11-12.

  • Aug 30, 12:13 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the third game, India's men's team is neck and neck with Myanmar 23-23 in the third game of Men's Classification 11-12.

  • Aug 30, 12:12 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | A close game between India and Myanmar!

  • Aug 30, 12:10 PM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | In the third game, India's men's team take a 21-20 lead against Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 12:10 PM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | In the third game, India's men's team is trailing Myanmar 19-20!

  • Aug 30, 12:09 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the third game, India's men's team is neck and neck 19-19 with Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12. 

  • Aug 30, 12:08 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta will shortly be up against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

