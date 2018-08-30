App
Aug 30, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Men's hockey team to face Malaysia in semis; Manjit Singh qualifies for cycling finals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 07:40 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 11
    Silver — 20
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 54

  • Aug 30, 04:29 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Second quarter is underway. 

  • Aug 30, 04:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:26 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | The hooter has gone. That brings us to the end of first quarter. Score India 0 - 0 Malaysia

  • Aug 30, 04:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:24 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Score . India 0 - 0  Malaysia. 

  • Aug 30, 04:24 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Indian goalkeeper saved the PC but Malaysian ask for video referral for a possible push. The video referee has given the  decision in their favour. And another Penalty Corner. And the corner is saved again. 

  • Aug 30, 04:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:21 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY |  Penalty corner for Malaysia. 

  • Aug 30, 04:20 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Missed chances on both the corners. Score stays India 0 - 0 Malaysia. 

  • Aug 30, 04:20 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Another Penalty Corner. As the ball hit the foot of one of the Malaysian players. 

  • Aug 30, 04:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:18 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Penalty Corner for India. Third for India in the first quarter. 

  • Aug 30, 04:16 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India miss the opportunity to convert the penalty again. The score stays India 0 - 0 Malaysia. 

  • Aug 30, 04:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:14 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Penalty corner for India. 

  • Aug 30, 04:13 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY |  After a period of Malaysian attack, it is India's turn to attack. The match is being played at breakneck pace. 

  • Aug 30, 04:11 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Malaysia penetrating Indian defense with ease. India not having easy time at the start of first quarter. 

  • Aug 30, 04:10 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:09 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Malaysia misses the penalty as the ball hits the foot of a Malaysian player. Scores stays India 0 - 0 Malaysia. 

  • Aug 30, 04:06 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Penalty for Malaysia. 

  • Aug 30, 04:06 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India attacking from the flanks in the early minutes of the match. India 0 - 0 Malaysia 

  • Aug 30, 04:04 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Penalty Saved! India 0 - 0 Malaysia. 

  • Aug 30, 04:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:02 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Penalty for India inside the first minute. 

  • Aug 30, 04:00 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 04:00 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Men's semifinals is about to get underway. The teams have taken the field and are in hurdles. This promises to be a cracker. India..India..India can be heard from the stands. 

  • Aug 30, 03:57 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | The Indian line up for the all important semi final match against Malaysia is out. 

  • Aug 30, 03:50 PM (IST)

  • Aug 30, 03:50 PM (IST)

