you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 30, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Manjit Singh qualifies for elimination race, Mouma Das bows out

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 07:40 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 11
    Silver — 20
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 54

  • Aug 30, 11:37 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the second game, India's men's team is leading 15-11 against Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12.

  • Aug 30, 11:36 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | After the first game, India's men's team is trailing Myanmar 0-1 in the Men's Classification 11-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 11:35 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team is up against Myanmar in the Men's Classification 11-12. 

  • Aug 30, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 11:16 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Mouma Das loses 0-4 to Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 11:15 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team is up against Hong Kong, China in the Women's Team Pool B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 11:14 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 11:13 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, India's Mouma Das is neck and neck with Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu 5-5 in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.

  • Aug 30, 11:13 AM (IST)


    DIVING | India's Ramananda Sharma will shortly compete in the Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 11:08 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 11:08 AM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's women's team will shortly be up against Hong Kong, China in the Women's Team Pool B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 11:07 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 11:06 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, India's Mouma Das is trailing Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu 4-8 in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2. 

  • Aug 30, 11:05 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Mouma Das continues to trail Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu 3-5 in the third game of the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.  

  • Aug 30, 11:04 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, India's Mouma Das is trailing Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu 1-5 in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.

  • Aug 30, 11:04 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the second game, India's Mouma Das is trailing Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu 0-2 in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 11:03 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's Mouma Das is trailing Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu 5-11 in the second game of the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2. 

  • Aug 30, 11:02 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's Mouma Das is up against Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 10:35 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — will shortly be in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 2. 

  • Aug 30, 10:34 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.

  • Aug 30, 10:33 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 30, 10:31 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 10:30 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team will shortly be up against Hong Kong, China in the Women's Team Pool B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 10:28 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Mouma Das will later be up against Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.  After that, Sharath Achanta Kamal will be up against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Round of 32. Later in the evening, Manika Batra will take on Thailand's Nanthana Komwong in the Round of 32 before G Sathiyan rounds up the day for India in the same round.

  • Aug 30, 10:17 AM (IST)

    As of now, India's overall medal tally is 54. India is at the ninth spot among all the countries participating in the Asian Games 2018. (Image: Asian Games 2018) ​

  • Aug 30, 10:03 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — move to the Men's Pair Semifinal 2. 

  • Aug 30, 10:02 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — qualify to the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.

  • Aug 30, 10:00 AM (IST)
