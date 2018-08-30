Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Manjit Singh qualifies for elimination race, Mouma Das bows out

TABLE TENNIS | India's Mouma Das will later be up against Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2. After that, Sharath Achanta Kamal will be up against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Round of 32. Later in the evening, Manika Batra will take on Thailand's Nanthana Komwong in the Round of 32 before G Sathiyan rounds up the day for India in the same round.