Aug 30, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Kevic Zahan misses medal in equestrian; Manjit Singh qualifies for cycling finals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 07:40 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 11
    Silver — 20
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 54

  • Aug 30, 03:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 03:32 PM (IST)


    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team is trailing Thailand 0-1 in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team is trailing Thailand 0-1 in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 03:31 PM (IST)


    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team is up against Thailand in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match. 

  • Aug 30, 03:04 PM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh qualifies for the Points Race in the Men's Omnium.

  • Aug 30, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 02:59 PM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team will be up against Thailand in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match.  

  • Aug 30, 02:58 PM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh finishes 18th in the Men's Omnium Elimination Round at Jakarta International Velodrome. We will shortly know if he qualifies for the next round. 

  • Aug 30, 02:56 PM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:56 PM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — will shortly be in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 2. 

  • Aug 30, 02:56 PM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.

  • Aug 30, 02:53 PM (IST)


    HOCKEY | India's men's team will be up against Malaysia in the Men's Tournament Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    HOCKEY | India's men's team will be up against Malaysia in the Men's Tournament Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:49 PM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team will be up against Thailand in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's team will be up against Thailand in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:47 PM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's Omnium Elimination Round at Jakarta International Velodrome. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's Omnium Elimination Round at Jakarta International Velodrome. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 30, 02:46 PM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Zahan misses a medal in the Jumping Individual Finals 2 at Jakarta International Equestrian Park. Zahan finished the finals at the 24th spot.

  • Aug 30, 02:40 PM (IST)


    CYCLING | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's Omnium Elimination Round at Jakarta International Velodrome. 

  • Aug 30, 02:36 PM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Zahan finishes second in the Jumping Individual Finals 2 at Jakarta International Equestrian Park. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Zahan finishes second in the Jumping Individual Finals 2 at Jakarta International Equestrian Park. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:33 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 02:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 02:24 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta beats Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi 4-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. with this, Achanta qualifies for the Men's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta beats Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi 4-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. with this, Achanta qualifies for the Men's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:22 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Danish Sharma loses 0-10 to Kuwait's Husein Misri in the Men's 90 kg Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    KURASH | India's Danish Sharma loses 0-10 to Kuwait's Husein Misri in the Men's 90 kg Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:19 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | The fourth game between India and Pakistan in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6 begins!

  • Aug 30, 02:19 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta wins the first three games against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta wins the first three games against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:16 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | In the second game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta is neck and neck against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi at 6-6 in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. 

  • Aug 30, 02:13 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta wins the second game too against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta wins the second game too against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:09 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the second game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta is maintaining his lead against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi at 6-2 in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. 

  • Aug 30, 02:08 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | The second game between India and Pakistan in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6 begins!

  • Aug 30, 02:07 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | After the first game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta leading 1-0 against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    TABLE TENNIS | After the first game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta leading 1-0 against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:06 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the first game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta leading 8-4 against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    TABLE TENNIS | In the first game, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta leading 8-4 against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6. ( Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 02:03 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta is up against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Men's Singles Round of 32 Match 6.

