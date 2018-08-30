Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Kevic Zahan misses medal in equestrian; Manjit Singh qualifies for cycling finals

The Indian Eves will eye their first gold medal at the Asiad since 1982 when they face Japan in the Final of the @asiangames2018. Watch this landmark clash LIVE on @SPNSportsIndia and @SonyLIV at 6:30 PM (IST) on 31st August!#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/ofMzJRMZP3