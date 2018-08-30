App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 30, 2018 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Kevic Kaevaan eyeing gold in equestrian; Sandeep Kumar gets disqualified in 50 km walk

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 07:40 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 11
    Silver — 20
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 54

  • Aug 30, 08:20 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Men's 81 KG Round of 32 | 7-50 AM | Harshdeep Singh Brar beats Sri Lanka's Rajitha Pushpa Kumara Gedara Uwarapaksha in the Men's 81 kg Round of 32. Brar will no compete in the Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    JUDO | India's Men's 81 KG Round of 32 | 7-50 AM | Harshdeep Singh Brar beats Sri Lanka's Rajitha Pushpa Kumara Gedara Uwarapaksha in the Men's 81 kg Round of 32. Brar will no compete in the Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 30, 08:16 AM (IST)


    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT |  India's Gaurav Tomar and Sunil Singh will be in action in the Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT |  India's Gaurav Tomar and Sunil Singh will be in action in the Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 30, 08:13 AM (IST)


    CYCLING TRACK | India's Aleena Reji and Deborah qualify to the 1/8 Elimination round in the Women's Sprint at Jakarta International Velodrome. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Aleena Reji and Deborah qualify to the 1/8 Elimination round in the Women's Sprint at Jakarta International Velodrome. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 08:09 AM (IST)


    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh and Ching Ching Sing will be in action in the Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh and Ching Ching Sing will be in action in the Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 30, 08:05 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men's team finishes ninth in the Men's Kayak Four (K4) 500m Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men's team finishes ninth in the Men's Kayak Four (K4) 500m Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 08:03 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Inaocha Devi Mayanglambam and Anjali Bashishth finish eighth in the Women's Canoe Double (C2) 500m Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Inaocha Devi Mayanglambam and Anjali Bashishth finish eighth in the Women's Canoe Double (C2) 500m Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 07:57 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar and Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey — qualify to the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 1.

  • Aug 30, 07:57 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 07:55 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 07:54 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Aleena Reji and Deborah are in action in the Women's Sprint Qualification Race at Jakarta International Velodrome. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Aleena Reji and Deborah are in action in the Women's Sprint Qualification Race at Jakarta International Velodrome. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 07:51 AM (IST)

    CYCLING | India's Manjeet Singh finishes the Men's Omnium Scratch Race at the 16th spot.

  • Aug 30, 07:47 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — qualify in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 1.

  • Aug 30, 07:47 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 07:45 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — will shortly be in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 1. 

  • Aug 30, 07:36 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 07:35 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 07:35 AM (IST)

    CYCLING | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's Omnium Scratch Race at Jakarta International Velodrome. 

  • Aug 30, 07:32 AM (IST)


    ATHLETICS | India's Sandeep Kumar gets disqualified in the Men's 50 km walk. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    ATHLETICS | India's Sandeep Kumar gets disqualified in the Men's 50 km walk. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 30, 07:30 AM (IST)


    EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Kaevaan aims gold in the Jumping Individual Finals at Jakarta International Equestrian Park. 

  • Aug 30, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Here is India's Day 12 schedule:

    ATHLETICS (Medal event)

    Men's 50km Walk | 4-30 AM | Sandeep Kumar (India)
    Women's Discus Throw | Final | 5-10 PM | Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia

    Women's 1500m | Final | 5-50 PM | Chitra Unnikrishnan, Monika Chaudhary
    Men's 1500m | Final | 6-05 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
    Men's 5000m | Final | 6-30 PM | Lakshmanan Govindan
    Women's 4 x 400m Relay | Final | 6-50 PM | India
    Men's 4 x 400m Relay | Final | 7-10 PM | India

    BRIDGE
    Men's Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder | 8-30 AM

    Women's Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar

    Mixed Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

    Men's Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

    Women's Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar

    Mixed Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT (Medal event)

    Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men | 6-50 AM | India

    Kayak Single (K1) 500m Women | Finals | 7-20 AM

    Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men | 8-40 AM | Naocha Singh, Ching Ching Sing

    Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men | 9-10 AM | Gaurav Tomar, Sunil Singh

    CYCLING TRACK (Medal event)

    Men's Omnium (Medal event) | Scratch Race | Manjeet Singh (India) | 7-30 AM

    Women's Sprint | Start List | Aleena Reji, Deborah Deborah | 7-50 AM

    Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit (Medal event) | 8-36 AM | Chaoba Devi

    DIVING (Medal event)

    Men's 1m Springboard | Preliminary | Ramananda Sharma (India) | 12-50 PM

    EQUESTRIAN (Medal event)

    Jumping Individual | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Kevic Zahan Setalvad | 1-30 PM

    HOCKEY

    Men's Semi-final | India vs Malaysia | 4 PM

    JUDO

    Men's 81 KG Round of 32 | 7-50 AM | Rajitha Pushpa Kumara, Gedara Uwarapaksha (SL) vs Harshdeep Singh Brar (India)

    Women's 70 KG Round of 16 | 9-20 AM | Gulnoza Matniyazova vs Garima Choudhary (India)

    KURASH

    Women's 78 KG Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Jyoti Tokas (India) vs Meesri Prawanwit (Thailand)
    Men 90 KG | Round of 32 | 12-36 PM | Danish Sharma (India) vs Alfais Muhammad Dhifa (Indonesia)
    Women 78 KG Round of 16 | 12-48 PM | Nguyen thi Lan (Vietnam) vs Amisha Tokas (India)
    Men 90 KG Round of 16 | 1-18 PM | Divesh (India) vs To be defined

    SEPAKTAKRAW

    Women's Quadrant Group B | 3 PM | India vs Thailand

    SQUASH

    Women's Pool B | 11 AM | Hong Kong vs India

    TABLE TENNIS

    Women's singles | Round of 32 | 10-45 AM | Mouma Das (India) vs Chen Szuyu
    Manika Batra vs Komwong Nanthana | 6-45 PM
    Men's Singles Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Sharath Kamal vs To be defined

    VOLLEYBALL

    Men's Classification | 11 AM | India vs Myanmar

  • Aug 30, 07:24 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted about India's performance on the Day 12 of Jakarta Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 29, 08:57 PM (IST)

    That brings us to an end of Day 11 of the Asian Games. India bagged two gold medals today with Arpinder Singh grabbing the first in the men's triple jump and Swapna Barman winning the women's heptathlon. 

    Dutee Chand won silver in the women's 200m and the table tennis duo of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal won bronze in the mixed doubles to take India's medal tally to 54. That's it from us folks. Hope to see you again tomorrow. Till then it's goodbye. 

  • Aug 29, 08:10 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 08:04 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:57 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 China 

    India make it into the finals of the women's tournament with a 1-0 win over China. Gurjit Kaur getting the only goal of the game when she converted from a penalty corner. 

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 China  India make it into the finals of the women's tournament with a 1-0 win over China. Gurjit Kaur getting the only goal of the game when she converted from a penalty corner. 
  • Aug 29, 07:48 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:46 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 China 

    Gurjit Kaur gives India the lead in the 4th quarter as she scores from a penalty corner. 

  • Aug 29, 07:43 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:14 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 China 

    No goals at the half way stage as both teams continue to look for an opening. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.