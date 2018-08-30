App
Aug 30, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Harshdeep Brar loses in last-16 in judo, Manjit Singh qualifies for elimination race

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 07:40 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 11
    Silver — 20
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 54

  • Aug 30, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 10:35 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — will shortly be in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 2. 

  • Aug 30, 10:34 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.

  • Aug 30, 10:33 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 30, 10:31 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 10:30 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team will shortly be up against Hong Kong, China in the Women's Team Pool B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 10:28 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Mouma Das will later be up against Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.  After that, Sharath Achanta Kamal will be up against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Round of 32. Later in the evening, Manika Batra will take on Thailand's Nanthana Komwong in the Round of 32 before G Sathiyan rounds up the day for India in the same round.

  • Aug 30, 10:17 AM (IST)

    As of now, India's overall medal tally is 54. India is at the ninth spot among all the countries participating in the Asian Games 2018. (Image: Asian Games 2018) ​

  • Aug 30, 10:03 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — move to the Men's Pair Semifinal 2. 

  • Aug 30, 10:02 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia and Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar — qualify to the Women's Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.

  • Aug 30, 10:00 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 09:59 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — move to the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 2.

  • Aug 30, 09:51 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 09:51 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjit Singh is in the eleventh spot as of now in the Men's Omnium Tempo Race at Jakarta International Velodrome. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 09:50 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjit Singh is in action in the Men's Omnium Tempo Race at Jakarta International Velodrome. 

  • Aug 30, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Mouma Das will later be up against Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu in the Women's Singles Round of 32 Match 2.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 09:45 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh and Ching Ching Sing finish ninth in the Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 09:40 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Harshdeep Singh Brar loses to Korea's Seungsu Lee in the Men's 81 kg Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 09:32 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — is in action in the Men's Pair Semifinal 1.

  • Aug 30, 09:31 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT |  India's Gaurav Tomar and Sunil Singh finish seventh in the Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake.

  • Aug 30, 09:29 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — is in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Semifinal 1.

  • Aug 30, 09:23 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Deborah is in action in the 1/8 Elimination round in the Women's Sprint at Jakarta International Velodrome. 

  • Aug 30, 09:20 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Naocha Singh and Ching Ching Sing will be in action in the Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake. 

  • Aug 30, 09:20 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT |  India's Gaurav Tomar and Sunil Singh finish seventh in the Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men Finals at JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 09:16 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Garima Choudhary loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's Gulnoza Matniyazova in the Women's 70kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 09:15 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Aleena Reji finish second in the 1/8 Elimination round in the Women's Sprint at Jakarta International Velodrome. 

  • Aug 30, 09:12 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Aleena Reji and Deborah are in action in the 1/8 Elimination round in the Women's Sprint at Jakarta International Velodrome.

  • Aug 30, 09:11 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Garima Choudhary is in action against Uzbekistan's Gulnoza Matniyazova in the Women's 70kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 30, 09:08 AM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Zahan will be in action in the Jumping Individual Finals 2 at Jakarta International Equestrian Park. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

