Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Highlights: India win 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals

Live now
Aug 30, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay
ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final
ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw
ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m
Danish Sharma qualifies for Men's 90 kg quarterfinals
Here is India's Day 12 schedule:
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze
India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Phanghal qualifies for semifinals
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 13
Silver — 21
Bronze — 25
Total: 59
That brings us to the end of all the action on day 12. It was a good day for India in Athletics as we won two gold medals. Jinson Johnson winning the first in the 1500m race and then the women's relay team winning their fifth consecutive Asian Games gold in the 4x400m relay.
The men's relay team won silver in the 4x400m race losing out to the team from Qatar. Seema Punia and Chitra Unnikrishnan won the bronze medals in the women's discus throw and 1500m respectively.
It was heartbreak in hockey however as India lost in sudden death to Malaysia. They will now face Pakistan in the thrid place playoff for the bronze medal.
India's medal tally now goes up to 59 occupying 8th place with 13 gold medals. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from day 13 of the Asian Games 2018. Till then it's goodbye!
TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32
Sathiyan wins the 6th game 11-7 to book his place in the Round of 16.
TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32
Thailand's Ficky Santoso fights back from 4-0 down to win the 5h game 11-9. The score is now 3-2 in favour of the Indian Sathiyan.
TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32
Sathiyan extends his lead to 3-1 after running away with the 4th game 11-1. He could wrap up proceedings if he wins the 5th game.
TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32
It was close in the 3rd game but Sathiyan eventually wins the game 14-12. The score now stands 2-1 in favour of the Indian.
HOCKEY | Pakistan lose their semifinal 1-0 against Japan to set up a third place encounter against India for the bronze medal.
TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32
Thailand's Ficky Supit fights back to level the scores 1-1 winning the second game 11-9 against India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.
TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran takes a 1-0 lead as he wins the first game 11-3.
TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32
India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is in action against Indonesia's Ficky Supit Santoso.
TABLE TENNIS | Women's Singles Round of 32
Manika Batra goes through to the round of 16 with a 4-0 win over Thailand's Nanthana Komwong.
TABLE TENNIS | Women's Singles Round of 32
Manika Batra extends her lead to 3-0 after winning the 3rd game 11-3.
TABLE TENNIS | Women's Singles Round of 32
Manika Batra is in action against Thailand's Nanthana Komwong and has a comfortable 2-0 lead.
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay
Anas does brilliantly in the 3rd leg and Arokia held off the Japanese challenge to finish second and bring home the silver.
ATHLETICS | Men's 4x400m Relay Final
The men's team is now in action. Mohammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv were rested in the qualification round yesterday but are back for the finals. Can the men emulate the women's team here?
ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay
India win the gold with a sensational run clocking in at 3.28.72. Hima Das who started the lead leg gave the team an early lead which they held on to until the finish. Brilliant strategy from the team.
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Finals
India's Govindan Lakshmanan finishes in 6th place with a timing of 14:17.09. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew wins gold with a timing of 13:43.17.
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Finals
India's Govindan Lakshmanan finishes in 6th place with a timing of 14:17.09. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew wins gold with a timing of 13:43.17.
ATHLETICS | Women's 4x400m Relay Final
India's team comprising of Hima Das, Poovamma Machettira, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Koroth will be in contention for a medal.
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final
Lakshmanan Govindan is in action for India in the 5000m final, can he add another medal to India's tally?
ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw
While the Indian hockey team were playing in their semifinal against Malaysia, PU Chitra won the bronze in the women's 1500m. Seema Punia picked up another bronze for India at the discus throw event.
ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m
Jinson Johnson takes the gold with a dominant run. He finishes with a timing of 3.44.72. Manjit Singh finished in 4th place with a timing of 3.46.57.