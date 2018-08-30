App
Aug 30, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Highlights: India win 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 06:30 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 13
    Silver — 21
    Bronze — 25
    Total: 59

  • Aug 30, 08:57 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of all the action on day 12. It was a good day for India in Athletics as we won two gold medals. Jinson Johnson winning the first in the 1500m race and then the women's relay team winning their fifth consecutive Asian Games gold in the 4x400m relay. 

    The men's relay team won silver in the 4x400m race losing out to the team from Qatar. Seema Punia and Chitra Unnikrishnan won the bronze medals in the women's discus throw and 1500m respectively. 

    It was heartbreak in hockey however as India lost in sudden death to Malaysia. They will now face Pakistan in the thrid place playoff for the bronze medal. 

    India's medal tally now goes up to 59 occupying 8th place with 13 gold medals. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from day 13 of the Asian Games 2018. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Aug 30, 08:42 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Sathiyan wins the 6th game 11-7 to book his place in the Round of 16. 

  • Aug 30, 08:30 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Thailand's Ficky Santoso fights back from 4-0 down to win the 5h game 11-9. The score is now 3-2 in favour of the Indian Sathiyan. 

  • Aug 30, 08:21 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Sathiyan extends his lead to 3-1 after running away with the 4th game 11-1. He could wrap up proceedings if he wins the 5th game. 

  • Aug 30, 08:15 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    It was close in the 3rd game but Sathiyan eventually wins the game 14-12. The score now stands 2-1 in favour of the Indian. 

     
     

  • Aug 30, 08:07 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Pakistan lose their semifinal 1-0 against Japan to set up a third place encounter against India for the bronze medal. 

  • Aug 30, 08:04 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Thailand's Ficky Supit fights back to level the scores 1-1 winning the second game 11-9 against India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. 

  • Aug 30, 07:56 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    Sathiyan Gnanasekaran takes a 1-0 lead as he wins the first game 11-3. 

  • Aug 30, 07:54 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Men's Singles Round of 32

    India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is in action against Indonesia's Ficky Supit Santoso. 

  • Aug 30, 07:48 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Women's Singles Round of 32

    Manika Batra goes through to the round of 16 with a 4-0 win over Thailand's Nanthana Komwong. 

  • Aug 30, 07:41 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Women's Singles Round of 32

    Manika Batra extends her lead to 3-0 after winning the 3rd game 11-3. 

  • Aug 30, 07:33 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Women's Singles Round of 32

    Manika Batra is in action against Thailand's Nanthana Komwong and has a comfortable 2-0 lead. 

  • Aug 30, 07:27 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay 

    Anas does brilliantly in the 3rd leg and Arokia held off the Japanese challenge to finish second and bring home the silver. 

    ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay  Anas does brilliantly in the 3rd leg and Arokia held off the Japanese challenge to finish second and bring home the silver. 
  • Aug 30, 07:13 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 4x400m Relay Final

    The men's team is now in action. Mohammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv were rested in the qualification round yesterday but are back for the finals. Can the men emulate the women's team here? 

    ATHLETICS | Men's 4x400m Relay Final The men's team is now in action. Mohammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv were rested in the qualification round yesterday but are back for the finals. Can the men emulate the women's team here? 
  • Aug 30, 07:04 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay

    India win the gold with a sensational run clocking in at 3.28.72. Hima Das who started the lead leg gave the team an early lead which they held on to until the finish. Brilliant strategy from the team. 

    ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay India win the gold with a sensational run clocking in at 3.28.72. Hima Das who started the lead leg gave the team an early lead which they held on to until the finish. Brilliant strategy from the team. 
  • Aug 30, 06:52 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Finals

    India's Govindan Lakshmanan finishes in 6th place with a timing of 14:17.09. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew wins gold with a timing of 13:43.17.

  • Aug 30, 06:52 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Finals

    India's Govindan Lakshmanan finishes in 6th place with a timing of 14:17.09. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew wins gold with a timing of 13:43.17.

  • Aug 30, 06:46 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Women's 4x400m Relay Final

    India's team comprising of Hima Das, Poovamma Machettira, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Koroth will be in contention for a medal. 

  • Aug 30, 06:30 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final

    Lakshmanan Govindan is in action for India in the 5000m final, can he add another medal to India's tally? 

    ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw

    While the Indian hockey team were playing in their semifinal against Malaysia, PU Chitra won the bronze in the women's 1500m. Seema Punia picked up another bronze for India at the discus throw event. 

  • Aug 30, 06:18 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m 

    Jinson Johnson takes the gold with a dominant run. He finishes with a timing of 3.44.72. Manjit Singh finished in 4th place with a timing of 3.46.57. 

