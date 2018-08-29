App
Aug 29, 2018 08:59 AM IST

Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Women's hockey team eyeing place in final, Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson to be in action

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 07:25 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 9
    Silver — 19
    Bronze — 22
    Total: 50

  • Aug 29, 08:58 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh finishes at the sixth spot in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh finishes at the sixth spot in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 29, 08:56 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 08:52 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is trailing Malaysia 0-1 as of now in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is trailing Malaysia 0-1 as of now in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 08:49 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duo Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj and Madhurika Suhas Patkar will shortly compete against Indonesia's Donny Prasetya Aji and Lilis Indriani. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duo Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj and Madhurika Suhas Patkar will shortly compete against Indonesia's Donny Prasetya Aji and Lilis Indriani. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 08:43 AM (IST)

    PENCAK SILAT | India's Simran and Sonia are eyeing gold in the Women's Double Final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 29, 08:40 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is in action against Malaysia in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is in action against Malaysia in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 08:36 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit.

  • Aug 29, 08:35 AM (IST)

    HOCKEY | All eyes are on India's women's hockey team who will be taking on China in the Women's Tournament Semifinals later today. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    HOCKEY | All eyes are on India's women's hockey team who will be taking on China in the Women's Tournament Semifinals later today. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 08:32 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Vijay Kumar Yadav loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's  Diyorbek Urozboev in the Men's 60 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    JUDO | India's Vijay Kumar Yadav loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's  Diyorbek Urozboev in the Men's 60 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 08:29 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit.

  • Aug 29, 08:25 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram finish the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon in the second and the third place, respectively. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram finish the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon in the second and the third place, respectively. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 08:14 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 08:13 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Vijay Kumar Yadav will be up against Uzbekistan's  Diyorbek Urozboev in the Men's 60 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    JUDO | India's Vijay Kumar Yadav will be up against Uzbekistan's  Diyorbek Urozboev in the Men's 60 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 08:08 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 08:05 AM (IST)


    CYCLING TRACK | Good news for India! Escow and Ranjit Singh qualify to the 1/16 Men's Sprint event. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    CYCLING TRACK | Good news for India! Escow and Ranjit Singh qualify to the 1/16 Men's Sprint event. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 29, 08:04 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman jumps to the second spot while Purnima Hembram slips to the fifth position in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon. 

  • Aug 29, 08:03 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh will shortly compete in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit. 

  • Aug 29, 08:01 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Escow qualifies to the 1/16 Men's Sprint event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Escow qualifies to the 1/16 Men's Sprint event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 07:59 AM (IST)

    PENCAK SILAT | India's Simran and Sonia will shortly compete in the Women's Double Final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat. (Image: Asian Games 2018)   

    PENCAK SILAT | India's Simran and Sonia will shortly compete in the Women's Double Final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat. (Image: Asian Games 2018)   
  • Aug 29, 07:58 AM (IST)


    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manorama Devi finishes the Women's scratch race in the ninth place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manorama Devi finishes the Women's scratch race in the ninth place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 07:55 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman jumps to the second spot while Purnima Hembram slips to the fifth position in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon.

  • Aug 29, 07:52 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:51 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Khushbir Kaur finishes fourth in the Women's 20 km walk, while Soumya Baby get disqualified in the event. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    ATHLETICS | India's Khushbir Kaur finishes fourth in the Women's 20 km walk, while Soumya Baby get disqualified in the event. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 29, 07:49 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Manish Singh Rawat and Kolothum Thodi Irfan were disqualified in the Men's 20 km walk. 

  • Aug 29, 07:48 AM (IST)


    ATHLETICS | India's Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman are in the fourth and fifth position in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    ATHLETICS | India's Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman are in the fourth and fifth position in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 29, 07:45 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman are in action in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon. 

  • Aug 29, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Here is India's Day 11 schedule:

    ATHLETICS (Medal event)

    Men's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-30 AM | Irfan Thodi Kolothum, Manish Singh Rawat

    Women's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-40 AM | Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur

    Women's Heptathlon Long Jump | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 7-30 AM
    Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 9 AM
    Men's Triple Jump Final | Rakesh Babu, Arpinder Singh | 4-45 PM
    Women's 200m Final | Dutee Chand | 5-20 PM
    Men's 1500m Qualification | Heat 1 Start List | Manjit Singh | Heat 2 Start List | Jinson Johnson | 6 PM
    Men's 4 x 400m Relay | Qualification | India | 6-45 PM

    BOXING
    Men's Light Fly (49KG) Quarterfinals | 12-15 PM | Kim Jang Ryong (DPR Korea) vs Amit (India)
    Men's Light Welter (64KG) Quarterfinals | 5-15 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia)
    Men's Middle (75KG) Quarterfinals | 1-45 PM | Vikas Krishan (India) vs Tanglaitihan Tuoheta Erbieke (China)
    Womsn's Fly (51KG) Quarterfinals | 2-15 PM | Sarjubala Devi Shamjetsabam (India) vs Chang Yuan (China)

    BRIDGE
    Mixed Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 7 AM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

    Men's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

    Women's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey

    Men's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

    Women's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey

    Mixed Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

    Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men | Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | India | 7-20 AM

    Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | 9 AM | Naocha Singh, Ching Ching Sing Arambam

    CYCLING TRACK (Medal event)

    Women's Omnium | Scratch Race | Manorama Devi | 7-30 AM
    Men's Sprint | Qualification | Esow Esow, Ranjit Singh | 7-50 AM
    Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit | Qualification | Menjeet Singh | 8-25 AM

    HANDBALL
    Men's handball main round Group 3 - Match 9 | India vs Indonesia | 12-30 PM

    HOCKEY
    Women's semi-final | India vs China | 6-30 PM

    KURASH (Medal event)
    Women 63KG Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Koolivand Azar (Iran) vs Binisha Biju (India)

    Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Manish Tokas (India) vs Sobirov Muso (Uzbekistan)

    Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Kumal (India) vs Bayanmunkh Gaajadamba (Mongolia)

    Women 63KG Round of 16 | 1-36 PM | Megha Tokas (India) vs To be defined

    PENCAK SILAT (Medal event)
    Women's Double | Gold Medal Start List | Simran Sonia | 8-30 AM

    SAILING
    49er Men | Race 12 | varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa | 10-30 AM

    SOFT TENNIS
    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round | 1 PM | R Dhiman, A Tiwari (India) vs Yu K, Cheng C (Chinese Taipei)
    Mixed Doubles Group F | 1 PM | Namita Seth, AC Patel vs Altankhuyag D, A Munguntsetseg A

    SQUASH
    Women's Pool B | 11 AM | India vs China

    Mixed Doubles Round of 32 | 10 AM | Amalraj AA, MS Patkar (India) vs Aji DP, Indriani L

    VOLLEYBALL
    Women's semi-final | 3 PM | Hong Kong vs India

  • Aug 29, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance on Day 11 at Jakarta Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 28, 09:05 PM (IST)
