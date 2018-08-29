Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Women's hockey team eyeing place in final, Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson to be in action

Live now
Aug 29, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's latest medal tally
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh finishes at the sixth spot in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Round 3.
SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is trailing Malaysia 0-1 as of now in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duo Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj and Madhurika Suhas Patkar will shortly compete against Indonesia's Donny Prasetya Aji and Lilis Indriani. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
PENCAK SILAT | India's Simran and Sonia are eyeing gold in the Women's Double Final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is in action against Malaysia in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit.
HOCKEY | All eyes are on India's women's hockey team who will be taking on China in the Women's Tournament Semifinals later today. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
JUDO | India's Vijay Kumar Yadav loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's Diyorbek Urozboev in the Men's 60 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit.
ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram finish the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon in the second and the third place, respectively. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
JUDO | India's Vijay Kumar Yadav will be up against Uzbekistan's Diyorbek Urozboev in the Men's 60 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CYCLING TRACK | Good news for India! Escow and Ranjit Singh qualify to the 1/16 Men's Sprint event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman jumps to the second spot while Purnima Hembram slips to the fifth position in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon.
CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh will shortly compete in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit.
CYCLING TRACK | India's Escow qualifies to the 1/16 Men's Sprint event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
PENCAK SILAT | India's Simran and Sonia will shortly compete in the Women's Double Final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
CYCLING TRACK | India's Manorama Devi finishes the Women's scratch race in the ninth place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman jumps to the second spot while Purnima Hembram slips to the fifth position in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon.
ATHLETICS | India's Khushbir Kaur finishes fourth in the Women's 20 km walk, while Soumya Baby get disqualified in the event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Manish Singh Rawat and Kolothum Thodi Irfan were disqualified in the Men's 20 km walk.
ATHLETICS | India's Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman are in the fourth and fifth position in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman are in action in the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon.
ATHLETICS (Medal event)
Men's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-30 AM | Irfan Thodi Kolothum, Manish Singh Rawat
Women's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-40 AM | Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur
Women's Heptathlon Long Jump | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 7-30 AM
Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 9 AM
Men's Triple Jump Final | Rakesh Babu, Arpinder Singh | 4-45 PM
Women's 200m Final | Dutee Chand | 5-20 PM
Men's 1500m Qualification | Heat 1 Start List | Manjit Singh | Heat 2 Start List | Jinson Johnson | 6 PM
Men's 4 x 400m Relay | Qualification | India | 6-45 PM
BOXING
Men's Light Fly (49KG) Quarterfinals | 12-15 PM | Kim Jang Ryong (DPR Korea) vs Amit (India)
Men's Light Welter (64KG) Quarterfinals | 5-15 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia)
Men's Middle (75KG) Quarterfinals | 1-45 PM | Vikas Krishan (India) vs Tanglaitihan Tuoheta Erbieke (China)
Womsn's Fly (51KG) Quarterfinals | 2-15 PM | Sarjubala Devi Shamjetsabam (India) vs Chang Yuan (China)
BRIDGE
Mixed Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 7 AM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal
Men's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder
Women's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey
Men's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder
Women's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey
Mixed Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT
Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men | Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | India | 7-20 AM
Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | 9 AM | Naocha Singh, Ching Ching Sing Arambam
CYCLING TRACK (Medal event)
Women's Omnium | Scratch Race | Manorama Devi | 7-30 AM
Men's Sprint | Qualification | Esow Esow, Ranjit Singh | 7-50 AM
Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit | Qualification | Menjeet Singh | 8-25 AM
HANDBALL
Men's handball main round Group 3 - Match 9 | India vs Indonesia | 12-30 PM
HOCKEY
Women's semi-final | India vs China | 6-30 PM
KURASH (Medal event)
Women 63KG Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Koolivand Azar (Iran) vs Binisha Biju (India)
Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Manish Tokas (India) vs Sobirov Muso (Uzbekistan)
Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Kumal (India) vs Bayanmunkh Gaajadamba (Mongolia)
Women 63KG Round of 16 | 1-36 PM | Megha Tokas (India) vs To be defined
PENCAK SILAT (Medal event)
Women's Double | Gold Medal Start List | Simran Sonia | 8-30 AM
SAILING
49er Men | Race 12 | varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa | 10-30 AM
SOFT TENNIS
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round | 1 PM | R Dhiman, A Tiwari (India) vs Yu K, Cheng C (Chinese Taipei)
Mixed Doubles Group F | 1 PM | Namita Seth, AC Patel vs Altankhuyag D, A Munguntsetseg A
SQUASH
Women's Pool B | 11 AM | India vs China
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 | 10 AM | Amalraj AA, MS Patkar (India) vs Aji DP, Indriani L
VOLLEYBALL
Women's semi-final | 3 PM | Hong Kong vs India
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance on Day 11 at Jakarta Asian Games 2018.