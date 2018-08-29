Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Women's hockey team eyeing place in final, Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson to be in action

Here is India's Day 11 schedule:

ATHLETICS (Medal event)

Men's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-30 AM | Irfan Thodi Kolothum, Manish Singh Rawat

Women's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-40 AM | Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 7-30 AM

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 9 AM

Men's Triple Jump Final | Rakesh Babu, Arpinder Singh | 4-45 PM

Women's 200m Final | Dutee Chand | 5-20 PM

Men's 1500m Qualification | Heat 1 Start List | Manjit Singh | Heat 2 Start List | Jinson Johnson | 6 PM

Men's 4 x 400m Relay | Qualification | India | 6-45 PM

BOXING

Men's Light Fly (49KG) Quarterfinals | 12-15 PM | Kim Jang Ryong (DPR Korea) vs Amit (India)

Men's Light Welter (64KG) Quarterfinals | 5-15 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia)

Men's Middle (75KG) Quarterfinals | 1-45 PM | Vikas Krishan (India) vs Tanglaitihan Tuoheta Erbieke (China)

Womsn's Fly (51KG) Quarterfinals | 2-15 PM | Sarjubala Devi Shamjetsabam (India) vs Chang Yuan (China)

BRIDGE

Mixed Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 7 AM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

Men's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

Women's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey

Men's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

Women's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey

Mixed Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men | Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | India | 7-20 AM

Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | 9 AM | Naocha Singh, Ching Ching Sing Arambam

CYCLING TRACK (Medal event)

Women's Omnium | Scratch Race | Manorama Devi | 7-30 AM

Men's Sprint | Qualification | Esow Esow, Ranjit Singh | 7-50 AM

Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit | Qualification | Menjeet Singh | 8-25 AM

HANDBALL

Men's handball main round Group 3 - Match 9 | India vs Indonesia | 12-30 PM

HOCKEY

Women's semi-final | India vs China | 6-30 PM

KURASH (Medal event)

Women 63KG Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Koolivand Azar (Iran) vs Binisha Biju (India)

Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Manish Tokas (India) vs Sobirov Muso (Uzbekistan)

Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Kumal (India) vs Bayanmunkh Gaajadamba (Mongolia)

Women 63KG Round of 16 | 1-36 PM | Megha Tokas (India) vs To be defined

PENCAK SILAT (Medal event)

Women's Double | Gold Medal Start List | Simran Sonia | 8-30 AM

SAILING

49er Men | Race 12 | varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa | 10-30 AM

SOFT TENNIS

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round | 1 PM | R Dhiman, A Tiwari (India) vs Yu K, Cheng C (Chinese Taipei)

Mixed Doubles Group F | 1 PM | Namita Seth, AC Patel vs Altankhuyag D, A Munguntsetseg A

SQUASH

Women's Pool B | 11 AM | India vs China

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 | 10 AM | Amalraj AA, MS Patkar (India) vs Aji DP, Indriani L

VOLLEYBALL

Women's semi-final | 3 PM | Hong Kong vs India