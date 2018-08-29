App
Aug 29, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Women's hockey team eyeing place in final, Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson slated to be in action

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 07:25 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 9
    Silver — 19
    Bronze — 22
    Total: 50

  • Aug 29, 10:06 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Kalpana Devi Thoudam loses to Uzbekistan's Ziyaeva Gulnoza in the Women's 52 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)   

  • Aug 29, 10:02 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manorama Devi qualifies to the Elimination Round of the Women's Scratch Race. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 29, 10:02 AM (IST)


    CYCLING TRACK | India's Escow qualifies to the Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals. Ranjit Singh bows out in the Men's 1/16 finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 29, 09:54 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 09:39 AM (IST)

    PENCAK SILAT | India's Simran and Sonia miss a medal in the Women's Double Final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat. The duo finishes the game at the seventh spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 29, 09:38 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's kayak duo — Naocha Singh Laitonjam and Ching Ching Singh Arambam — qualifies for Semifinals in the Men's Kayak Double (K2) 1000m. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 09:32 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for the Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 09:29 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, and Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Round 3.

  • Aug 29, 09:28 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — are in action in the Men's Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 09:26 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh fails to qualify for the finals in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit Qualification. 

  • Aug 29, 09:24 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram finish the Javelin Throw event of Women's Heptathlon at the first and the fourth spot, respectively. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 09:23 AM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's women's team will be up against China in the Women's Team Pool B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 09:18 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 09:17 AM (IST)


    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram are in the first and the third spot respectively in the Javelin Throw event of Women's Heptathlon. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 09:10 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant loses 0-2 to Malaysia in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 09:02 AM (IST)


    ATHLETICS | India's Purnima Hembram is at the fourth spot as of now in the Javelin Throw event of Women's Heptathlon. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 09:01 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram are in action in the Javelin Throw event of Women's Heptathlon. 

  • Aug 29, 08:58 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh finishes at the sixth spot in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 29, 08:56 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 08:52 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is trailing Malaysia 0-1 as of now in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 08:49 AM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duo Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj and Madhurika Suhas Patkar will shortly compete against Indonesia's Donny Prasetya Aji and Lilis Indriani. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 08:43 AM (IST)

    PENCAK SILAT | India's Simran and Sonia are eyeing gold in the Women's Double Final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 29, 08:40 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant is in action against Malaysia in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 08:36 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit.

  • Aug 29, 08:35 AM (IST)

    HOCKEY | All eyes are on India's women's hockey team who will be taking on China in the Women's Tournament Semifinals later today. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 29, 08:32 AM (IST)

    JUDO | India's Vijay Kumar Yadav loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's  Diyorbek Urozboev in the Men's 60 kg Elimination Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 29, 08:29 AM (IST)

    CYCLING TRACK | India's Manjeet Singh is in action in the Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit.

  • Aug 29, 08:25 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram finish the Long Jump event of Women's Heptathlon in the second and the third place, respectively. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 08:14 AM (IST)
