Aug 29, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Paddlers Batra and Achanta win bronze in mixed doubles

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 07:25 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 9
    Silver — 19
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 51

  • Aug 29, 04:56 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze

    Batra/Achanta pick up the bronze medal as they go down 4-1 to China's Wang/Sun. It's going to be an all Chinese finals in the Mixed Doubles. 

  • Aug 29, 04:53 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump 

    The men's triple jump final gets underway, with India's Rakesh Babu Arayan Veettil and Arpinder Singh competing for a medal. 

  • Aug 29, 04:45 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Mixed Doubles Semifinals

    Batra/Achanta lose the 4th game 11-4 to China's Sun/Wang. No margin for error now as the Chinese pair could clinch victory if they win another game. 

  • Aug 29, 04:38 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Mixed Doubles Semifinals

    Batra/Achanta pull one back as they win the 3rd game 13-11. The Indian pair let go of four game points but eventually edged out their opponents. The score now stands 2-1 in favour of the Chinese. 

  • Aug 29, 04:30 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Mixed Doubles Semifinals

    Batra/Achanta lose the first two games 11-9, 11-5 to China's Wang/Sun. 

  • Aug 29, 04:12 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Mixed Doubles Semifinals

    Chinese pair of Lin/Wang cruise into the finals with a 4-0 win. India's Achanta/Batra in action now in the 2nd semifinal against China's Wang/Sun. 

  • Aug 29, 04:07 PM (IST)

    KURASH | Women's 63 kg Quarterfinals 

    India’s Megha Tokas misses out on a medal as she loses 3-0 in her quarterfinal bout against Indonesia's Khasani Najmu Shifa.

  • Aug 29, 03:53 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will face the young Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the semifinals. Could they go a step further and make it into the finals? Match scheduled for 4.30 PM IST. 

  • Aug 29, 03:47 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India defeat hosts Indonesia 37-23 in their men’s main round Group 3 match.

  • Aug 29, 03:34 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — beats DPR Korea's Ji Song An and Hyo Sim Cha 3-2 in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. The duo qualifies for the semifinals.

  • Aug 29, 03:31 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, India's table tennis duo takes a lead 10-6 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 03:31 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, India's table tennis duo takes a lead 9-6 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 03:30 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, India's table tennis duo takes a lead 7-6 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. 

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, India's table tennis duo is tied with Korea at 5-5 in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, India's table tennis duo is tied with Korea at 5-5 in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    KURASH | India's Megha Tokas loses 0-3 to Indonesia's Khasani Najmu Shifa in the Women's 63 kg Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 03:26 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, India's table tennis takes a lead of 5-2 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 03:24 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fifth game, India's table tennis duo is neck-to-neck 1-1 with Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 03:24 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | The fifth game between India and Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals begins! 

  • Aug 29, 03:23 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the fourth game, India's table tennis duo is neck-to-neck 2-2 with Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 03:21 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, India's table tennis duo is leading 9-5 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 03:19 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, India's table tennis duo is leading 7-3 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 29, 03:18 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Megha Tokas is in action against Indonesia's Khasani Najmu Shifa in the Women's 63 kg Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 03:17 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, India's table tennis duo is leading 4-2 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 29, 03:16 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, India's table tennis duo is leading 3-1 against Korea in the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals. 

