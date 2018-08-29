App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 29, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Men kayak rowers in semifinals; Swapna Barman leads in women's heptathlon

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 07:25 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 9
    Silver — 19
    Bronze — 22
    Total: 50

  • Aug 29, 12:13 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Amit will take on DRP Korea's Jang Ryong Kim in the Men's Light Fly 49 kg Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 29, 12:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:54 AM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Amit will take on DRP Korea's Jang Ryong Kim in the Men's Light Fly 49 kg Quarterfinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BOXING | India's Amit will take on DRP Korea's Jang Ryong Kim in the Men's Light Fly 49 kg Quarterfinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 11:50 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis pair Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj and Madhurika Suhas Patkar will be up against Hong Kong's Kwan Kit Ho and Ching Lee Ho in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Match 3. 

  • Aug 29, 11:44 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's mixed doubles pair — Rohit Dhiman and Aadhya Tiwari — will be up against Chinese Taipei's pair — Kuaiwen Yu and Chuling Cheng — in the Mixed Doubles Preliminary Group C Match. 

  • Aug 29, 11:41 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:40 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | In the first match of Women's Team Pool B Match, India's Joshana Chinappa will compete with China's Li Dongjin. 

  • Aug 29, 11:38 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | Indian women's quadrant will take on Vietnam in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match. 

  • Aug 29, 11:37 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — are in action in the Men's Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 11:36 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — are in action in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 11:36 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duos — Manika Batra-Sarath Kamal Achanta and Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj-Madhurika Suhas Patkar — qualify to the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 29, 11:28 AM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's women's team is up against China in the Women's Team Pool B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SQUASH | India's women's team is up against China in the Women's Team Pool B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 11:25 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's women's team will be up against Hong Kong, China in the Women's Tournament Semifinals. 

  • Aug 29, 11:23 AM (IST)

    SOFT TENNIS | India's mixed doubles pair — Rohit Dhiman and Aadhya Tiwari — will be up against Chinese Taipei's pair — Kuaiwen Yu and Chuling Cheng — in the Mixed Doubles Preliminary Group C Match. 

  • Aug 29, 11:19 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team will be up against China in the Women's Team Pool B Match. 

  • Aug 29, 11:19 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — are in action in the Men's Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 11:18 AM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar and Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Round 3.

  • Aug 29, 11:18 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:18 AM (IST)


    SAILING | India's Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda qualify for the Men's 49er Race 13. 

  • Aug 29, 11:18 AM (IST)


    SAILING | India's Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda qualify for the Men's 49er Race 13. 

  • Aug 29, 11:13 AM (IST)

    SAILING | India's Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda finish third in the Men's 49er Race 12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    SAILING | India's Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda finish third in the Men's 49er Race 12. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 11:08 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:04 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duos — Manika Batra-Sarath Kamal Achanta and Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj-Madhurika Suhas Patkar — qualify to the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's table tennis duos — Manika Batra-Sarath Kamal Achanta and Anthony Arputharaj Amalraj-Madhurika Suhas Patkar — qualify to the Mixed Doubles Round of 16.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 11:01 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:00 AM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | Indian women's quadrant will take on Vietnam in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match. 

  • Aug 29, 10:55 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India's men's handball will compete against Indonesia in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. 

  • Aug 29, 10:54 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's women's team will be up against China in the Women's Team Pool B Match.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SQUASH  | India's women's team will be up against China in the Women's Team Pool B Match.   (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 10:53 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — are in action in the Men's Pair Qualification Round 3. 

  • Aug 29, 10:52 AM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar and Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey — are in action in the Women's Pair Qualification Round 3.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.