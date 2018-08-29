Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Boxers Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan qualify for semis; Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in action

#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018

In #TableTennis Mixed Doubles pair of #AmalrajAnthony and #MadhurikaPatkar lost to #KwanKit and #HoChing of Hong Kong in their Round of 16 by 3-1. They had earlier beaten the Indonesian pair, in their Round of 32!#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cWskQBU8hf