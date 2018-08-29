App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 29, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live: Boxers Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan qualify for semis; Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in action

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 07:25 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 9
    Silver — 19
    Bronze — 22
    Total: 50

  • Aug 29, 01:57 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | The fifth and the deciding game in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16 between India and Korea begins!

  • Aug 29, 01:55 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:55 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the fourth game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is neck-to-neck 2-2 with Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the fourth game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is neck-to-neck 2-2 with Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:54 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:53 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | In the second half, India's men's handball team is leading 32-22 against Indonesia in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    HANDBALL | In the second half, India's men's handball team is leading 32-22 against Indonesia in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 01:52 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — widens their lead to 9-7 against Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16.

  • Aug 29, 01:51 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:50 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | In the fourth game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is leading 7-5 against Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 29, 01:49 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | In the second half, India's men's handball team is leading 31-20 against Indonesia in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3.

  • Aug 29, 01:49 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Vikas Krishan beats China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan 3-2 in the Men's Middle 75 kg Quarterfinals. With this Krishan moves to the semis and assurte India of a medal. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BOXING | India's Vikas Krishan beats China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan 3-2 in the Men's Middle 75 kg Quarterfinals. With this Krishan moves to the semis and assurte India of a medal. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:44 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the third game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is leading 2-1 against Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the third game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is leading 2-1 against Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:43 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | In the second half, India's men's handball team is leading 27-16 against Indonesia in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. 

  • Aug 29, 01:42 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Vikas Krishan is in action against China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan in the Men's Middle 75 kg Quarterfinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BOXING | India's Vikas Krishan is in action against China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan in the Men's Middle 75 kg Quarterfinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:40 PM (IST)


    KURASH | India's Kunal loses to Mongolia's Gaajadamba 0-10 in the Men's 81 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    KURASH | India's Kunal loses to Mongolia's Gaajadamba 0-10 in the Men's 81 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:39 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | In the third game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is trailing Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TABLE TENNIS | In   the third game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is trailing Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon 4-6 in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:36 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:36 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the second game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — loses 7-11 to Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 29, 01:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:32 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Manish Tokas loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's Muso Sobirov in the Men's 81 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    KURASH | India's Manish Tokas loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's Muso Sobirov in the Men's 81 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:28 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | After the first game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is leading 1-0 against Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the first game, India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is leading 1-0 against Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 29, 01:26 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India table tennis duo — Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta — is in action against Korea's Sangsu Lee and Jihee Jeon in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16.

  • Aug 29, 01:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:24 PM (IST)


    HANDBALL | In the second quarter, India's men's handball team is leading 19-14 against Indonesia as of now in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    HANDBALL | In the second quarter, India's men's handball team is leading 19-14 against Indonesia as of now in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 29, 01:23 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | The second quarter of the men's handball between India and Indonesia begins!

  • Aug 29, 01:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 01:21 PM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's mixed pairs — Arun Kumar Sinha and Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar and Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal — qualify in the Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification Round 4. 

  • Aug 29, 01:21 PM (IST)


    BRIDGE | India's women's pairs — Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar and Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey — qualify to the Women's Pair Qualification Round 4.

  • Aug 29, 01:20 PM (IST)

    BRIDGE | India's men's pairs — Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder — are in action in the Men's Pair Qualification Round 4. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.