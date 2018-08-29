App
Aug 29, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Highlights: Arpinder Singh wins gold in Triple Jump; Swapna Barman bags gold in Heptathlon

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 07:25 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 11
    Silver — 20
    Bronze — 23
    Total: 54

  • Aug 29, 08:57 PM (IST)

    That brings us to an end of Day 11 of the Asian Games. India bagged two gold medals today with Arpinder Singh grabbing the first in the men's triple jump and Swapna Barman winning the women's heptathlon. 

    Dutee Chand won silver in the women's 200m and the table tennis duo of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal won bronze in the mixed doubles to take India's medal tally to 54. That's it from us folks. Hope to see you again tomorrow. Till then it's goodbye. 

  • Aug 29, 08:10 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 08:04 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:57 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 China 

    India make it into the finals of the women's tournament with a 1-0 win over China. Gurjit Kaur getting the only goal of the game when she converted from a penalty corner. 

  • Aug 29, 07:48 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:46 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 China 

    Gurjit Kaur gives India the lead in the 4th quarter as she scores from a penalty corner. 

  • Aug 29, 07:43 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:14 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 China 

    No goals at the half way stage as both teams continue to look for an opening. 

  • Aug 29, 07:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:01 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon 

    Swapna Barman wins India's second gold medal of the day as she wins the women's heptathlon with a total of 6026 points. 

  • Aug 29, 06:55 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 China 

    It's all square after the first quarter with no goals scored between the two teams. India have had the better chances to take the lead so far. 

  • Aug 29, 06:51 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 06:51 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 06:42 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 4 x 400m Relay Qualification

    India finish second in the 4x400m relay heat with a timing of 3.06.48 to make it into the finals. 

  • Aug 29, 06:40 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Women's Semifinals 

    India are up against China for a place in the finals. 

  • Aug 29, 06:38 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump 

    This is India's first triple jump gold in 48 years! Take a bow Arpinder Singh. 

    It was 1970 when India last won a gold in triple jump, Mohinder Singh Gill was the man who did it back then. 

  • Aug 29, 06:34 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Arpinder Singh wins Gold 

    What a performance by the Indian as he bags the gold medal with a jump of 16.77 metres. Rakesh Babu finishes sixth with a best jump of 16.40 metres. India now have 10 gold medals at the Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 29, 06:10 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 1500m Qualification 

    Jinson Johson joins Manjit Singh in the finals as he qualifies with a timing 3.46.50.

  • Aug 29, 06:02 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 1500m Qualifications

    Manjit Singh qualifies comfortably for the men's 1500m final finishing first with a timing of 3.50.58. Jinson Johnson is in action now in the other heat. 

  • Aug 29, 05:54 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's 1500m Qualification 

    India's Manjit Sigh is competing for a spot in the finals in the Men's 1500m event. 

  • Aug 29, 05:48 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump 

    Arpinder Singh extends his lead by jumping 16.77 metres on his third attempt. Rakesh Babu moves down to 4th position after failing to better his second attempt. 

  • Aug 29, 05:43 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarterfinals

    India's Dheeraj is out-punched in the quarterfinals as he loses by unanimous decision to Mongolia's Chinzorig Baatarsukh. 

  • Aug 29, 05:34 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 05:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 05:26 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarterfinals

    India's Dheeraj Rangi fighting for a spot in the semifinals against Mongolia's Chinzorig Baatarsukh 

  • Aug 29, 05:22 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Dutee Chand wins Silver in 200m 

    Dutee Chand finishes in 23.20 secs to win silver in the women's 200m. It's the second silver for the sprinter as she had earlier picked up silver in the 100m. 

  • Aug 29, 05:16 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump 

    Arpinder Singh does well on his second jump as he records 16.58m to move into first place. Both Indians currently leading as Rakesh Babu recorded 16.40 to better his first attempt. 

  • Aug 29, 05:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 05:07 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump 

    Rakesh Babu gets off to a good start with a jump of 16.21 in the Men's Triple jump. Arpinder Singh fails with his attempt due to overstepping. 

