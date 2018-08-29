Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Highlights: Arpinder Singh wins gold in Triple Jump; Swapna Barman bags gold in Heptathlon

That brings us to an end of Day 11 of the Asian Games. India bagged two gold medals today with Arpinder Singh grabbing the first in the men's triple jump and Swapna Barman winning the women's heptathlon.

Dutee Chand won silver in the women's 200m and the table tennis duo of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal won bronze in the mixed doubles to take India's medal tally to 54. That's it from us folks. Hope to see you again tomorrow. Till then it's goodbye.