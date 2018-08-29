Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Highlights: Arpinder Singh wins gold in Triple Jump; Swapna Barman bags gold in Heptathlon

Live now
Aug 29, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze
India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Phanghal qualifies for semifinals
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 11
Silver — 20
Bronze — 23
Total: 54
That brings us to an end of Day 11 of the Asian Games. India bagged two gold medals today with Arpinder Singh grabbing the first in the men's triple jump and Swapna Barman winning the women's heptathlon.
Dutee Chand won silver in the women's 200m and the table tennis duo of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal won bronze in the mixed doubles to take India's medal tally to 54. That's it from us folks. Hope to see you again tomorrow. Till then it's goodbye.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 China
India make it into the finals of the women's tournament with a 1-0 win over China. Gurjit Kaur getting the only goal of the game when she converted from a penalty corner.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 China
Gurjit Kaur gives India the lead in the 4th quarter as she scores from a penalty corner.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 China
No goals at the half way stage as both teams continue to look for an opening.
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
Swapna Barman wins India's second gold medal of the day as she wins the women's heptathlon with a total of 6026 points.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 China
It's all square after the first quarter with no goals scored between the two teams. India have had the better chances to take the lead so far.
ATHLETICS | Men's 4 x 400m Relay Qualification
India finish second in the 4x400m relay heat with a timing of 3.06.48 to make it into the finals.
HOCKEY | Women's Semifinals
India are up against China for a place in the finals.
ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump
This is India's first triple jump gold in 48 years! Take a bow Arpinder Singh.
It was 1970 when India last won a gold in triple jump, Mohinder Singh Gill was the man who did it back then.
ATHLETICS | Arpinder Singh wins Gold
What a performance by the Indian as he bags the gold medal with a jump of 16.77 metres. Rakesh Babu finishes sixth with a best jump of 16.40 metres. India now have 10 gold medals at the Asian Games 2018.
ATHLETICS | Men's 1500m Qualification
Jinson Johson joins Manjit Singh in the finals as he qualifies with a timing 3.46.50.
ATHLETICS | Men's 1500m Qualifications
Manjit Singh qualifies comfortably for the men's 1500m final finishing first with a timing of 3.50.58. Jinson Johnson is in action now in the other heat.
ATHLETICS | Men's 1500m Qualification
India's Manjit Sigh is competing for a spot in the finals in the Men's 1500m event.
ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump
Arpinder Singh extends his lead by jumping 16.77 metres on his third attempt. Rakesh Babu moves down to 4th position after failing to better his second attempt.
BOXING | Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarterfinals
India's Dheeraj is out-punched in the quarterfinals as he loses by unanimous decision to Mongolia's Chinzorig Baatarsukh.
BOXING | Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarterfinals
India's Dheeraj Rangi fighting for a spot in the semifinals against Mongolia's Chinzorig Baatarsukh
ATHLETICS | Dutee Chand wins Silver in 200m
Dutee Chand finishes in 23.20 secs to win silver in the women's 200m. It's the second silver for the sprinter as she had earlier picked up silver in the 100m.
ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump
Arpinder Singh does well on his second jump as he records 16.58m to move into first place. Both Indians currently leading as Rakesh Babu recorded 16.40 to better his first attempt.
ATHLETICS | Men's Triple Jump
Rakesh Babu gets off to a good start with a jump of 16.21 in the Men's Triple jump. Arpinder Singh fails with his attempt due to overstepping.