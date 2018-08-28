App
Aug 28, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Women's team bags silver in archery; Dutee Chand, Hima Das qualify for 200m semifinals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 28, 07:42 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 8
    Silver — 14
    Bronze — 20
    Total: 42

  • Aug 28, 12:09 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sharath Kamal Achanta is in action against Republic of Korea's Young Sik Jeoung in the Men's Team Semifinals. This is the second Match of the team. 

  • Aug 28, 12:06 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | After the two sets, India's men's team is neck-to-neck 1-1 with Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 12:03 PM (IST)

    SAILING | India's Varun Ashok Thakkar and Kelapanda Chengappa Ganapathy finish the Race 9 at the third spot in the Sailing 49er Men. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 28, 12:01 PM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is in action against Republic of Korea's Sangsu Lee in the Men's Team Semifinals. This is the first Match of the team. 

  • Aug 28, 11:59 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team is trailing Pakistan 18-23 in the second set of the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:53 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team catches up with Pakistan 12-19 in the second set of the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12.

  • Aug 28, 11:51 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team wins the first set 25-21 against Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12.  In the second set, India is trailing Pakistan 8-16 as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:49 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team is up against Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:46 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the first match, this is how India's men's team statistics look like:  (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:44 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | After the first match, India's men's team is trailing Republic of Korea 0-1 in the Men's Team Semifinals. 

  • Aug 28, 11:42 AM (IST)

    India's compound women's team bags silver in archery

  • Aug 28, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Women's team bags silver in archery

    ARCHERY | India's compound women's team lose 228-231 to Republic of Korea in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. The team makes India proud as they bring back home a silver medal. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    ARCHERY | In the fourth set, India's compound women's team is trailing Republic of Korea 28-48  in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. 

  • Aug 28, 11:35 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | In the fourth set, India's compound women's team is trailing Republic of Korea 18-29  in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:33 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | The fourth set begins! India's compound women's team eye gold. 

  • Aug 28, 11:31 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | After the third set, India's compound women's team is neck-to-neck 173-173 with Republic of Korea in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:29 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | In the third set, India's compound women's team is trailing Republic of Korea 29-49  in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match.

  • Aug 28, 11:27 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | After the second set, India's compound women's team is neck-to-neck 115-115 with Republic of Korea in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:25 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | In the second set, India's compound catches up with Republic of Korea 58-56 in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match.

  • Aug 28, 11:24 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | In the second set, India's compound women's team is trailing Republic of Korea 58-37 in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    TABLE TENNIS | India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is in action against Republic of Korea's Sangsu Lee in the Men's Team Semifinals. This is the first Match of the team.

  • Aug 28, 11:22 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | In the second set, India's compound women's team is trailing Republic of Korea 0-20 in the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:21 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's compound women's team is trailing Republic of Korea 0-10 in the first set of the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. 

  • Aug 28, 11:18 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's compound women's team is trailing Republic of Korea 0-10 in the first set of the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 28, 11:16 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's compound women's team has assured India a medal at the Asian Games 2018. Stay tuned to know if the team bags a silver or a gold at the Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match.

