App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 28, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live: India wins 2 silver in archery, bronze in table tennis; PV Sindhu bags silver in badminton

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 28, 07:42 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 8
    Silver — 16
    Bronze — 21
    Total: 45

  • Aug 28, 01:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 01:42 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 01:31 PM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant team is trailing  Japan 0-1 in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant team is trailing  Japan 0-1 in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 01:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 01:21 PM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant team is in against Japan in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    SEPAKTAKRAW | India's women's quadrant team is in against Japan in the Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 01:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 01:14 PM (IST)

    India's win bronze in Men's Team

    TABLE TENNIS | India's men's team loses 0-3 to Republic of Korea in the Men's Team Semifinals. The team, however, makes India proud as the bring back home a bronze medal. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    India's win bronze in Men's Team TABLE TENNIS | India's men's team loses 0-3 to Republic of Korea in the Men's Team Semifinals. The team, however, makes India proud as the bring back home a bronze medal. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 01:08 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Jacky Gahlot loses 0-10 to Mongolia's Adiya Batsuuri in the Men's 66 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    KURASH | India's Jacky Gahlot loses 0-10 to Mongolia's Adiya Batsuuri in the Men's 66 kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 01:05 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team loses 1-3 to Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team loses 1-3 to Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 01:02 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 12:57 PM (IST)

    PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles

    BADMINTON | India's PV Sindhu loses 0-2 to Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai in the Women's Singles Gold Medal Match. Sindhu, however, makes India proud as she brings back home a silver medal in Women's Singles. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles BADMINTON | India's PV Sindhu loses 0-2 to Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai in the Women's Singles Gold Medal Match. Sindhu, however, makes India proud as she brings back home a silver medal in Women's Singles. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 28, 12:53 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the fourth set, India takes a lead 19-18 against Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. 

  • Aug 28, 12:52 PM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | In the fourth set, India's men's team is neck-to-neck 18-18 with Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12.

  • Aug 28, 12:52 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the fourth set, India's men's team is leading 18-17 against Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12.

  • Aug 28, 12:51 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's PV Sindhu continues to trail Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai 14-19 in the Women's Singles. 

  • Aug 28, 12:50 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 12:49 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Jatin beats Korea's Choi Hee Jun 1-0 in the Men's 66kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    KURASH | India's Jatin beats Korea's Choi Hee Jun 1-0 in the Men's 66kg Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 12:47 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's PV Sindhu is trailing Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai 8-13 in the Women's Singles. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's PV Sindhu is trailing Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai 8-13 in the Women's Singles. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 12:46 PM (IST)


    TABLE TENNIS | After the second match, India's men's team is trailing Republic of Korea 0-2.

  • Aug 28, 12:44 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | After the third, India's men's team is trailing Pakistan 1-2 in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    VOLLEYBALL | After the third, India's men's team is trailing Pakistan 1-2 in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 12:43 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's PV Sindhu loses 13-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai in the first set of the Women's Singles. In the second set, Sindhu contuinues to trail Tai at 7-9.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BADMINTON | India's PV Sindhu loses 13-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai in the first set of the Women's Singles. In the second set, Sindhu contuinues to trail Tai at 7-9.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 28, 12:41 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's men's compound team wins silver in the Compound Men's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    ARCHERY | India's men's compound team wins silver in the Compound Men's Team Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 12:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 12:27 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the first set, India's PV Sindhu is trailing Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai 11-7 in the Women's Singles. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    BADMINTON | In the first set, India's PV Sindhu is trailing Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai 11-7 in the Women's Singles. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 12:26 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | In the third set, India's men's team is neck-to-neck 21-21 with Pakistan in the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. 

  • Aug 28, 12:25 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | India has high hopes from PV Sindhu. Sindhu's victory at the Asian Games will be a historic moment for India as it has never won a gold in Badminton before. 

  • Aug 28, 12:24 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | In the first set, India's PV Sindhu is trailing Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai 8-4 in the Women's Singles. 

  • Aug 28, 12:24 PM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team is trailing Pakistan 17-18 in the third set of the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    VOLLEYBALL | India's men's team is trailing Pakistan 17-18 in the third set of the Men's Tournament Quarterfinals for 7-12. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 28, 12:23 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the first set, India's PV Sindhu is trailing Chinese Taipei's Tzuying Tai 3-6 in the Women's Singles. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.