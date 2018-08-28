Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Highlights: India win 1 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze; Medal tally at 50

That's it for our coverage of Day 10. India's medal tally goes up to 50 after winning one gold, six silver and two bronze medals. Manjit Singh clinched India's only gold medal of the day with a phenomenal run in the Men's 800m.

Jinson Johnson (Men's 800m), Pincky Balhara (Kurash Women -52 kg), PV Sindhu (Women's Single Badminton), Archery (Men's and Women's Compound Teams), Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv (Mixed 4x400m relay) won the silver medals for India.

The bronze medals came in via the Men's Table Tennis team and Malaprabha Jadhav (Kurash Women 52 kg).

