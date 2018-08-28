Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Highlights: India win 1 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze; Medal tally at 50

Live now
Aug 28, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's latest medal tally
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
That's it for our coverage of Day 10. India's medal tally goes up to 50 after winning one gold, six silver and two bronze medals. Manjit Singh clinched India's only gold medal of the day with a phenomenal run in the Men's 800m.
Jinson Johnson (Men's 800m), Pincky Balhara (Kurash Women -52 kg), PV Sindhu (Women's Single Badminton), Archery (Men's and Women's Compound Teams), Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv (Mixed 4x400m relay) won the silver medals for India.
The bronze medals came in via the Men's Table Tennis team and Malaprabha Jadhav (Kurash Women 52 kg).
Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action live from the Asian Games 2018.
DIVING | Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard
India's Kongbrailatpam/Pardeshi finish 6th as China's Cao/Xie clinch gold with a score of 479.52
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Anas, Poovamma Raju, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv give India a Silver medal finish in the 4x400m mixed relay final clocking 3.15.71. Bahrain clinch the gold with a timing of 3.11.89.
SQUASH | Women's Team
India beat Indonesia 3-0 in their 3rd Women's Team Pool B match to continue their winning run.
ATHLETICS | Women's Heptathlon
India's Swapna Barman is leading with 2691 points and Purnima Hembram is third with 2568 points after three events in the Women's Heptathlon. The 200m run is now underway.
ATHLETICS | Women's Javelin Throw
India's Annu Rani fnishes in sixth place in the Javelin Throw final with a best attempt of 53.93 metres. China's Shiying Liu wins gold setting a Games Record with a throw of 66.09 metres.
ATHLETICS | Women's 5000m
India's Suriya Loganathan finishes 5th with a timing of 15.49.30 and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav finishes 7th clocking 15.52.96 in the Women's 5000m finals.
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
Pinky Balhara wins silver in women's 52 kg as Uzbekistan's Gulnor Sulaymanova seals a 10-0 win in the final.
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
Manjit Singh comes first in the Men's 800m final with a timing of 1.46.15 and Jinson Johnson follows close behind clocking 1.46.35 as the Indians secure the gold and silver medals.
KURASH | Malaprabha bags bronze
Malaprabha Yallapa Jadav wins India's first medal in Kurash as she picks up bronze following her semifinal defeat.
KURASH | Pinchy Balhara through to Finals
Pinchy Balhara defeats Uzbekistan's Oysuluv 3-0 to seal her berth in the finals.
ATHLETICS | Women's 200m Semifinal
Dutee Chand races ahead of the competition to finish 1st in her semifinal run. She clocked in at 23.00 seconds.
KURASH | Both Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Yallapa Jadhav will be in action in the Women's 52kg Semifinals. Both are up against formidable opposition as they face players from Uzbekistan which is where Kurash originated.
SQUASH | India beat Qatar 2-1 in the Men's Team Pool B Match.
KURASH | Pincky Balhara registers a 3-0 win in the Women's 52 kg Quarterfinals.
KURASH | India's Malaprabha Yallapa Jadhav marches into the semifinals with a 5-0 over Vietnam's Ngoc Tu Van.
HOCKEY | India match their previous highest score against Sri Lanka as they record a 20-0 win in their Pool A encounter.