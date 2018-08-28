App
Aug 28, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Highlights: India win 1 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze; Medal tally at 50

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 28, 07:42 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 9
    Silver — 19
    Bronze — 22
    Total: 50

  • Aug 28, 09:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 08:46 PM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of Day 10. India's medal tally goes up to 50 after winning one gold, six silver and two bronze medals. Manjit Singh clinched India's only gold medal of the day with a phenomenal run in the Men's 800m. 

    Jinson Johnson (Men's 800m), Pincky Balhara (Kurash Women -52 kg), PV Sindhu (Women's Single Badminton), Archery (Men's and Women's Compound Teams), Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv (Mixed 4x400m relay) won the silver medals for India. 

    The bronze medals came in via the Men's Table Tennis team and Malaprabha Jadhav (Kurash Women 52 kg). 

    Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action live from the Asian Games 2018.  

  • Aug 28, 08:03 PM (IST)

    DIVING | Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard

    India's Kongbrailatpam/Pardeshi finish 6th as China's Cao/Xie clinch gold with a score of 479.52

  • Aug 28, 07:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 07:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 07:28 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay 

    Muhammed Anas, Poovamma Raju, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv give India a Silver medal finish in the 4x400m mixed relay final clocking 3.15.71. Bahrain clinch the gold with a timing of 3.11.89. 

  • Aug 28, 07:20 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Women's Team 

    India beat Indonesia 3-0 in their 3rd Women's Team Pool B match to continue their winning run. 

  • Aug 28, 07:02 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Women's Heptathlon 

    India's Swapna Barman is leading with 2691 points and Purnima Hembram is third with 2568 points after three events in the Women's Heptathlon. The 200m run is now underway. 

  • Aug 28, 06:52 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Women's Javelin Throw 

    India's Annu Rani fnishes in sixth place in the Javelin Throw final with a best attempt of 53.93 metres. China's Shiying Liu wins gold setting a Games Record with a throw of 66.09 metres. 

  • Aug 28, 06:41 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Women's 5000m 

    India's Suriya Loganathan finishes 5th with a timing of 15.49.30 and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav finishes 7th clocking 15.52.96 in the Women's 5000m finals. 

  • Aug 28, 06:35 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 06:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 06:31 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 06:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 06:29 PM (IST)

    KURASH | Pinky wins silver 

    Pinky Balhara wins silver in women's 52 kg as Uzbekistan's Gulnor Sulaymanova seals a 10-0 win in the final. 

  • Aug 28, 06:26 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver

    Manjit Singh comes first in the Men's 800m final with a timing of 1.46.15 and Jinson Johnson follows close behind clocking 1.46.35 as the Indians secure the gold and silver medals. 

  • Aug 28, 06:21 PM (IST)

     KURASH | Malaprabha bags bronze 

    Malaprabha Yallapa Jadav wins India's first medal in Kurash as she picks up bronze following her semifinal defeat. 

  • Aug 28, 06:18 PM (IST)

    KURASH | Pinchy Balhara through to Finals

    Pinchy Balhara defeats Uzbekistan's Oysuluv 3-0 to seal her berth in the finals. 

  • Aug 28, 05:38 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 05:36 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Women's 200m Semifinal

    Hima Das is disqualified due to a false start in her semifinal run. She is now out of the 200 metres event. 

  • Aug 28, 05:29 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | Women's 200m Semifinal

    Dutee Chand races ahead of the competition to finish 1st in her semifinal run. She clocked in at 23.00 seconds. 

  • Aug 28, 05:11 PM (IST)

    KURASH | Both Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Yallapa Jadhav will be in action in the Women's 52kg Semifinals. Both are up against formidable opposition as they face players from Uzbekistan which is where Kurash originated. 

  • Aug 28, 04:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 04:50 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 04:48 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India beat Qatar 2-1 in the Men's Team Pool B Match. 

  • Aug 28, 04:44 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 04:43 PM (IST)

    KURASH | Pincky Balhara registers a 3-0 win in the Women's 52 kg Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 28, 04:33 PM (IST)

    KURASH | India's Malaprabha Yallapa Jadhav marches into the semifinals with a 5-0 over Vietnam's Ngoc Tu Van. 

  • Aug 28, 04:18 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India match their previous highest score against Sri Lanka as they record a 20-0 win in their Pool A encounter. 

