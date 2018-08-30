Asian Games 2018: Can you name the sports that made their debut in Indonesia?

Here’s a quick look at 10 sports that were introduced at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 JET SKI | The jet ski competition features events such as Endurance Runabout Open, Runabout 1100 Stock, Runabout limited and Ski Modified. Jet ski has been a part of the Asian Beach Games in the past. While there are six categories played at the beach event, only four have been included at the games this year. (Image – Reuters) 2/10 CONTRACT BRIDGE | Contract bridge or simply bridge is a popular trick-taking card game in the host nation of Indonesia. Bridge is played between two teams of two players each with players from the same team sitting opposite each other. The aim of the game is to earn points by winning as many tricks as possible. (Image – Reuters) 3/10 3x3 BASKETBALL | Unlike regular basketball, 3x3 basketball is played using only one half of the regular court and by three players at a time. The team comprises of four players and substitutions can be made at any time of the match. The 3x3 basketball competition is held in accordance with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 competition rules. (Image – Reuters) 4/10 PARAGLIDING | While it has for many years been considered as a recreational sport, paragliding will be contested in two different race formats – Cross country and accuracy event. The accuracy event is a test of precision in landing while the cross country event winner is adjudged as the player completing a route in the fastest possible time. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 JUJUTSU | Jujutsu is a traditional Japanese martial art which utilizes a variety of techniques in defense against an opponent. The participants aren’t allowed to kick or punch and can only put a hold on their opponent. A winner is decided via submissions or the points awarded for take-downs. (Image – Reuters) 6/10 SAMBO | Sambo is a hand-to-hand fighting technique which developed in Soviet Russia after the Bolshevik revolution in 1917. The sports name is an abbreviation for SAMozashchita Bez Oruzhiya which literally translates to self-defense without weapons. (Image – Reuters) 7/10 KURASH | An ancient form of wrestling which is said to originate in Uzbekistan and resembles wrestling and judo. Kurash focuses on strength and stamina as players aim to score points by throwing or tripping an opponent onto their back using a hook move. (Image – AP) 8/10 PENCAK SILAT | Pencak Silat is a fighting sport which collectively encompasses martial arts of various techniques. Legend has it that the martial art originated in Indonesia after a woman watched a tiger fight a giant hawk and later used the same technique to fight off a group of drunken men. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 ROCK CLIMBING | This is yet another sport whose inclusion in the Asian Games has been heavily influenced by hosts Indonesia. Climbers use the hand, finger and foot holds to work their way up a near-vertical wall, as their climbing skills and more importantly strength and power in their fingertips comes into play. (Image – AP) 10/10 ROLLERSPORTS | Rollersports which include skateboarding and rollerblading is very popular among millennials and is also scheduled to make its debut in the 2020 Olympics. The two events in the Asian Games are the men’s and women’s park and street events. In street skateboarding, elements like staircases and handrails are included while steep inclines and curves are the main features of a park skateboarding course. (Image – AP) First Published on Aug 30, 2018 02:19 pm