Asia Cup dark horses — Bangladesh and Afghanistan

While heavyweights India (7 times), Sri Lanka (5) and Pakistan (2) have won the previous 14 Asia Cup editions, there have been other teams from the continent that have also made a mark over the years. In the upcoming edition of the cricket tournament, a 20-over format that begins on August 27, Bangladesh and newest entrant Afghanistan will be looking for an upset in the league stage to play in the Super Four round.

Considering that India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan make the Super Four purely on their reputation and past records—India and Pakistan are expected to finish among the top two from Group A beating a qualifying team, while Sri Lanka should post at least one win and enter Super Four—the general belief is that Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be fighting among themselves for the next stage.

However, T20 being the unpredictable format that it is, anything can happen and the entire expectations and calculations can go for a toss.

Though Bangladesh and Afghanistan do not have great T20 records—Bangladesh’s win percentage is 34.35 percent and Afghanistan’s 50 percent, with a majority of them coming against associate countries in their early years before becoming a full-fledged member—they are not to be dismissed as also-rans.

For starters, Bangladesh are the runners-up of the Asia Cup, having lost to India in the 2018 final (a 50-over format). They are led by experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is the No. 2-ranked T20 all-rounder by the International Cricket Council, behind—wait for it—Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi. Bangladesh will be banking on Shakib’s experience, while Afghanistan have a talisman in Nabi.

Shakib, who is one short of 100 T20I appearances, is known to lift his performance on the big stage, the 2019 ICC World Cup being a prime example. In England in 2019, Shakib finished as the third highest run-scorer with 606 runs while also becoming the first cricketer in World Cup history to score 600-plus runs and pick up 10 wickets in a single edition.

Shakib is not only the highest wicket-taker in T20I history with 121 scalps but also the most successful in T20I World Cups with 41 sticks. The maverick left-handed all-rounder does have some experienced hands in former captains Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, the most capped Bangladesh T20I player with 119 matches, in the batting line-up while left-arm medium-pacer Mustafizur Rahman can be a threat in the Power Play and the death overs with his movement.

While Shakib and Rahman are also regulars in the Indian Premier League and hence well known, so also are Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, skipper Nabi, left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan are an improved side and have only got better by playing with the top teams. They have a well-rounded squad with power hitters and finishers. In Rashid Khan, they have the world’s No. 5-ranked T20I bowler who is also the third leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 112 wickets, nine behind Bangladesh’s Shakib. Besides his leg-spinning variations, Rashid can also pack a punch with the willow, having played whirlwind match-winning knocks for his IPL team Gujarat Titans in their glorious run earlier this year. His unorthodox style of batting, hitting sixes with ease, changes the course of a match in his team’s favour.

Like Rashid being a regular in the T20 leagues the world over, their skipper Nabi is vastly experienced in this format. Nabi is the No. 1-ranked all-rounder in the world. However, for all the experience and skill that Nabi has, his batting average does not reflect the same.

A consistent performance from Rashid and Nabi along with contributions from the rest can upset the applecart of either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in the league stage in Group B. Especially considering Afghanistan’s knack of winning consistently, once posting 12 successive T20I victories, holding the record jointly with India and Romania for most consecutive wins in this format and once winning 11 T20I matches.