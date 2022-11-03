Arshdeep Singh is a very potent bowler for India in T20s, says Carl Hooper

Carl Hooper, former West Indies all-rounder and captain, poses exclusively for Moneycontrol at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: Guru Krishnan)

In an era when West Indies pace bowling was still feared the world over, the team had a reliable all-rounder — a right-hand batsman who bowled off-spin with great effect.

Carl Hooper played in 102 Tests between 1987 and 2002, captaining the West Indies in 22 of them. He scored 5,762 runs with 13 centuries and 27 fifties at an average of 36.46. With his clever off-breaks, he picked up 114 wickets too.

His figures in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) were 227 matches, 5,761 runs with seven centuries and 29 fifties, averaging 35.34; he also picked up 193 wickets. He led the West Indies in 49 ODIs. He was as safe a catcher as you could get in those days, snapping up 115 catches in Tests and 120 in ODIs.

Hooper, who hails from Guyana, has been living in Adelaide for the last 20 years and doing radio commentary in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He is also into coaching in Adelaide.

In this exclusive interview with Moneycontrol at the Adelaide Oval, Hooper talks about being sad at the state of affairs in the West Indies, about Arshdeep Singh’s bowling, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and his picks for the semi-finalists in this World Cup. Edited excerpts:

Carl, you began your Test career in India and ended in India, playing in 102 Tests. How do you look back at your career?

Very satisfied when I look back at my Test career. It’s an honour to represent the West Indies. It was not something that I took for granted. I suppose back in the time when I started playing for the West Indies, there were a lot of good young cricketers. I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to play for the West Indies. I look back at my career with a lot of fondness and made a lot of friends around the world. Had it not been for cricket, I probably would not have met my wife. Cricket has given me everything and continues to give me everything.

You were not only a top batsman but also bowled off-spinners effectively, more so in the limited overs version. How would you have taken to T20?

Who knows? I hope I would have made the necessary adjustments like any other player. The thing about T20 is you get a chance to bat and bowl. It was not in every Test match that I got to bowl. But the good thing in T20 cricket is you have got four overs to bowl and you know they will come after you. You know you’ve got the chance to stay involved in the game, get wickets, hit the ball and get a chance to express yourself as a batsman.

You came into the team when Viv Richards was still the king and you saw Brian Lara come into the side and become what he is now. You have seen the West Indies when they were in their peak and also saw its decline. How would you describe that phase?

It is sad the state we are in right now. When I came in, we were a great side. After Clive Lloyd put together a dominant side from 1976 and handed it over to Viv Richards, the remnants of the great side were still intact. We still had a great side. Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, I played a little bit with Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Jeff Dujon, these are great players. It is just a shame to see how we have moved from that era to the current era. We have been struggling for quite a bit. Maybe we need some drastic changes, not only from a coaching perspective, firing coaches or removing players and captains, but maybe we need restructuring from high up above, maybe from the board down, we need to have a look at the direction we are going in and how to stop the rot and come back on the ascendancy.

Given the chance, would you like to be involved in West Indies cricket and bring about the change you are mentioning?

It is not that difficult. I have made my life here in Australia for the last 20-odd years. Having said that, I have been back and forth to the Caribbean on numerous occasions. I have also been involved in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League). It is not that I have not been involved in the Caribbean in coaching per se. But the doors are always open. You want to make sure that if you come on board, you are working with people that are moving together and trying to move West Indies cricket in the right direction.

The topic of country first or franchise cricket first often comes up, especially when it is with the West Indies cricketers. What is your take on that?

You can make a good living now going around different countries and playing in different leagues. But at the same time, the country will come first every time. I don’t think our board has stood in front of any player, because the IPL (Indian Premier League) has got its own window. The player can go there and earn a lot of money. You have got the Caribbean Premier League, they can play there. I don’t think the board is really not allowing players to play in all the leagues. But it is disappointing that in these major tournaments we have young players. I think probably if you are referring to somebody like Shimron Hetmyer missing a major tournament, it is disappointing. I don’t know the reasons why, but it is disappointing.

You captained the West Indies for a while. What were the challenges you faced in bringing together the players from different islands?

I captained the West Indies for a year and a bit. It is always challenging to captain any team. I am sure it is a challenge captaining the Indian team, as good as they are. Our challenge is that we have players coming from different islands. The personalities are different. That in itself is a challenge. Because we are so fragile in terms of where we stand, we are not just the power that we used to be years ago. So, hence for the selectors, even when I played back then, were very quick to make the changes because they wanted results. You have got to balance that out with trying to identify good young talent and give it a chance to flourish. As captain, I tried to create the best possible environment for them to do so. There were times that the board could have been a little more helpful. There were some things that happened I was not happy with. These are the challenges that you face as a captain. You don’t get everything that you want. But, as I said, whoever is the captain or the coach are on the same page with the same agenda with the board and make sure we get to the top or we rise again.

Your first Test century came in only your second match. How much did you enjoy playing in India? Or was it a challenge?

I still love this place, India. I was fortunate to visit India again five years ago when Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne (may he rest in peace) took two teams to India and all the guys I played against, your Gangulys, the Laxmans, the Sehwags, most of the Indian stars that I played against were there. It was good to share the dressing room with them. I have always loved playing against India, whether it is in India or in the Caribbean. Very competitive. It is just good to see how strong Indian cricket is today. Not just in terms of depth. You guys sent not a second-string team but you had quite a few of your senior players missing and you still managed to beat us in the Caribbean (earlier in the year), which says a lot about the depth of Indian cricket.

How disappointing is it to see the West Indies not qualifying for the Super 12 of this World Cup, being two-time former champions?

Very disappointing, very, very disappointing. I never thought that I would live to see the day that we would not be at the major tournament. But that day has come. It just goes to show that in this game, the cricketing gods, if you are not doing what you are supposed to do, you continue to slide. Who knows, maybe this will change. I remember we had to qualify for the 50-over World Cup in England the last time around. We had to go to Zimbabwe and qualify. It looks like we have to go through the qualification round again for the 50-over World Cup. Fortunately, for the next T20 World Cup we get automatic qualification, being the hosts. But what’s going to happen if it is not in the Caribbean? Obviously, it is not going to be in the Caribbean forever. We just got one, the next one, in the Caribbean. We will be forced to go through the qualification the way we are going. We have to address that situation and make sure we get automatic qualification into the major tournaments.

Who among the current lot do you follow closely?

In T20 we have good strikers of the ball. Slowly but surely, the skill of the game comes calling. Inasmuch as you have big, strong, powerful players to hit the ball and clear the boundaries, sooner or later, the finer skills of the game come calling. So, as we see right now, the game, even T20 cricket, slowly but surely we are reverting back to players who can actually bat, skilful bowlers like Arshdeep Singh who can actually pitch the ball up, swing and get wickets early. They will ask questions of players who are just renowned strikers of the ball. Now, that’s where we have been found out. While I admire the young players being able to strike the ball in the Caribbean, we have got to try and be a bit more skilful in the true sense of the word, be more authentic batsmen and bowlers because that’s the way T20 cricket is heading.

How do you see Rohit Sharma as a captain?

I suppose the jury is still out. India would be expecting Rohit Sharma to help India win the World Cup. That’s what you would be expecting. And then you can judge him. The important thing is that what I see and like is you have a world class player like Virat Kohli. Whenever I watch him, I can see him with the same passion and commitment for India. I think they will get there. Whether Rohit is the man to take them there, I don’t know. Rohit is one of your better players, a world-class player. What I like about the Indian players is that they want to win, which is important.

You mentioned Arshdeep and his skill sets. In T20s and in cricket in general, we see the value of left-armers increase manifold. What is so special about left-armers and what challenges did you have while facing them? You were up against the likes of Wasim Akram in your days.

The left-arm seamers, if they can swing the ball, are challenging the stumps. That’s difficult as it is. What do you want as a T20 batter? You want width, you want a chance to free your arms. If a good left-arm seamer can be consistent and start to bowl to the fourth stump and by the time it gets to you, it is on the stump, you have got to bat properly to be effective. You can’t swing it to him. Wasim Akram, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, doesn’t matter, whether left-armer or right-armer, you have seen Trent Boult from New Zealand, very potent. Arshdeep of India, very potent. If you can swing the ball, it is massive.

Who are your favourites and who are your four semi-finalists?

I don’t know. I don’t have a favourite. I think it is a tournament for anybody, not just anybody, but the recognised teams can win. But one thing, the dark horses are South Africa. It is a funny time of the year when it has not been hot. As a result, there is a little bit of juice on the wicket, it is not dry, and it has got moisture around. And South Africa have got a good bowling attack. They have got some handy players. And I am a big fan of David Miller. You saw the other day in Perth against India. If they fire, they can be dark horses. I suppose you can’t look past India, England. Australia have struggled a bit. I’d be very surprised if they retain the World Cup. England, India and South Africa come on the top. Miller scored a hundred in India. He is picking the ball well. The Perth game against India was up for grabs. He is a strong player and will enjoy batting on these decks. He can’t be the only one to do it. He needs support. And like I said, they have a good bowling attack and can be a handful.