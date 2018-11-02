Arsenal vs Liverpool EPL 2018: Preview, predictions, team news, possible XI, betting odds and live stream

A much improved Arsenal team will face a stern test at home when they welcome Premier League favourite Liverpool on November 3 at the Emirates Stadium. Barring a minor hiccup against Crystal Palace last week, Arsenal have been playing eye catching football under the tutelage of Unai Emery.

Arsenal had a bad start to their season having lost their opening fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea. But since those two losses, the Gunners stitched together 11 successive wins to breathe life back in their season. Such has been the form of team from North London that they are now being said as a team to watch out for as the Premier League title race heats up.

Liverpool started the season as favourite to win the league and so far, the Reds have lived up to their billing. Liverpool are level on points (26) with reigning champions Manchester City, with the team from Manchester being better placed only on superior goal difference. Livepool are enjoying best start to their Premier League campaign this season and would hope to keep up the momentum.

Saturday's match promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Liverpool are currently placed second, while Arsenal occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot. A loss for either side could dent their title aspirations.

Team News

Arsenal are blighted by a spate of injuries in the full-back positions, with Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac all facing a race against time to recover for the visit of Liverpool. Granit Xhaka, a central midfielder, may be forced to play at left-back. Stephan Lichtsteiner is an option if Bellerin is not fit to start on the right. A

aron Ramsey’s future at the cub looks uncertain at the moment but he may be called upon to start as Matteo Guendouzi was sent off in the cup clash midweek, and is suspended.

Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson missed the win over Cardiff through injury but have stepped up their recoveries in the week and will hope to be fit for contention. Xherdan Shaqiri has impressed in recent weeks and should get the nod over Adam Lallana on the right. James Milner and summer signing Fabinho - who has been eased into action this season - compete for a starting berth in midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldum.

Possible XI

Arsenal XI (formation 4-2-3-1 ): Cech (gk), Xhaka, Holding, Mustafi, Lichtsteiner, Ramsey, Torreria, Aubameyang, Özil, Iwobi, Lacazette

Liverpool XI (formation 4-2-3-1): Allison (gk), Robertson, Djik, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane, Salah

Form Guide

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-W-D

Liverpool: W-W-D-D-W-W

Players to watch out for

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been belting goals ever since his move to Premier League. The Gabon striker has been directly involved in in 22 goals (17 goals, 5 assists) in 23 games for Arsenal in the Premier League. As the stats suggest, the Arsenal forward is a clinical finisher, with many a trick up his sleeve. His hold-up play is also exemplary, and can turn provider for teammates, making runs from midfield. Going into the fixture, Aubameyang heads this season's Premier League goal-scoring charts with 7 goals to his name. If Arsenal are to spoil Liverpool's party, then Aubameyang will have to be on his game at the Emirates.

Mohamed Salah

After going through a dry phase, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is back among goals. Salah has netted 4 goals in Liverpool's last three matches. The Egyptian’s brace against Red Star in the Champions League last week made him the quickest Liverpool player to reach 50 club goals. Much like Aubameyang, Salah too is a clinical in front of goal. Salah's dribbles and key passes can trouble Arsenal's makeshift defence.

Head-to-Head (last five matches)

Liverpool: 3

Draw: 2

Arsenal: 0

Predictions

The last five clashes between the two giants of Premier League have witnessed 27 goals. Two of those matches have ended in a 3-3 draw. If the attacking powers and the current form of the two sides are taken into account, we are in for a humdinger. But then Liverpool have conceded just 4 goals this season, as against Arsenal's 13. This statistic highlights the disparity in defensive resoluteness between the two team. Liverpool should edge out Arsenal, but only marginally.

Betting Odds (bets 365)

Liverpool (Win 2-1): 17/2

Draw (2-2):10

Arsenal(Win 2-1): 12

Other popular Odds can be checked on Oddschecker

Where to watch

The match kicks-off at 11.00 P M IST on November 3.