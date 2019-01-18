App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arsenal vs Chelsea EPL: Where to watch, preview, team news, possible XI and betting odds

Both teams will aim to strengthen their bid to finish in the top-4 when they lock horns at the Emirates Stadium.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News

Arsenal's resolve to move into the top-4 of the Premier League standing will be tested when they welcome Chelsea at the Emirates stadium on January 19.

Chelsea occupy the fourth spot with 47 points while Arsenal -- with 41 points -- are one position behind their London rivals. A win for either side will significantly enhance their chances of securing a Champions League berth.

Both teams are witnessing contrasting fortunes as The Blues have only lost one of their last 16 league encounters, while The Gunners have managed to eke out just 12 wins in their last previous 20 appearances.

The two sides have issues at the opposite ends of the field. Chelsea lack players who can convert opportunities with clinical finishes and Arsenal are dealing with a leaky defence.

Team News

Unai Emery will be pleased to know that his players have been recovering from injuries. Only four Arsenal players -- Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Konstantinos Mavropanos -  will miss the high profile encounter. Arsenal's mid-field sensation Lucas Torreira should be back in the playing XI after missing out from side's shock defeat against West Ham United. Arsenal boss will pick either Granit Xhaka or Matteo Guendouzi to pull strings along with Torreira in the heart of mid-field.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is sure to give N'Golo Kante and Jorginho another start and their will be a toss up between Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic to partner the duo. Willian or Pedro could start ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi. The latter has been on Baryen Munich's radar for a long time now. It will be interesting to note if Olivier Giroud plays in any capacity against his former club. Eden Hazard is a sure shot starter.

Possible XI

Arsenal (formation 3-4-2-1): Leno (GK), Koscielny, Sokraitis, Mustafi, Kolasianc, Xhaka, Torreira , Bellerin, Aubameyang, Iwobi, Lacazette

Chelsea (formation 4-3-3): Arrizabalaga (GK), Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, Willian

Players to watch out for

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Aubameyang

Ever since his move to Arsenal, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has enjoyed a great run of form. The Gabon striker has netted 14 goals and averages 124 minutes per goal this campaign. Aubameyang likes to cut inside and is clinical in front of the goal. In tense situations his ability to covert half chances into goals can help Arsenal secure all three points. Chelsea's defense should expect Aubameyang to be looking for goals.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

EPL Eden Hazard

Arsenal's troubles in defense will definitely excite Eden Hazard. It would be interesting to see how the back four plan to stop Hazard, who has netted 10 goals and assisted in another in mere 18 appearances this campaign. The 28-year-old Belgian has a bagful of tricks up his sleeve. Sarri will be pinning hope on Hazard to win this exciting clash.

Form guide (most recent first)

Arsenal: L-W-D-L-W-L

Chelsea: W-L-W-W-D-W

Betting odds

Arsenal: 21/10

Chelsea: 16/11

Draw: 13/5

Popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.

Prediction

The two sides go into the match not enjoying great run of form off late. The Gunners were streaks ahead of United prior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment, but have endured a terrible run of two wins from their last five league matches. Chelsea have suffered a dip in form too. In such a scenario a draw seems to me the likeliest of scenarios.

Where to watch

The match is scheduled to begin at 11 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports network and on Hotstar.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Premier League #Sports

