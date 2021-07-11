Argentina & Messi stun Brazil to win Copa America after Di Maria goal; ends 28-year trophy drought

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after beating 1-0 Brazil in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

They said it couldn’t be done after so many losses, but Messi silenced his critics as he helped Argentina lift Copa America 2020, ending a 28-year title drought. Di Maria’s 21st minute goal sent the 2000-odd strong Argentine supporters at the Maracana wild. But it was nothing compared to the cheer they mustered as the final whistle went off. It was an exhaustive night for everyone, but they still found their energy levels as Lionel Messi was hoisted into the sky by his teammates. He led the team from the front scoring four goals and providing five assists. He was rightly adjudged Player of the tournament and won the Golden Boot. Emiliano Martinez was handed the trophy for best goalkeeper. Neymar’s wait for an international title where he played continues.

It promised to be a thriller and it delivered. 95 minutes of play time was peppered by 41 fouls (Argentina 19, Brazil 22), 9 yellow cards (Argentina 5, Brazil 4), 19 shots on goal (Argentina 6, Brazil 13) and a solitary goal. Neither team was allowed to settle. It wasn’t the best performance from Argentina, but it was enough to hold off Brazil who were the superior side Neymar caused trouble for the Albiceleste, but his contribution was limited to drawing fouls that resulted in bookings. Messi had a golden chance in the dying moments of the game to seal the victory. He was one-on-one with the goalkeeper on the right side of goal but lost his footing as Ederson saved. Brazil pressed forward after that and had they equalised, it would have been another haunting memory for Messi after his penalty miss against Chile in the previous final. But Argentina and Messi prevailed. Here is the live report as it happened.

While Messi was the talisman for Argentina throughout the competition, it was Di Maria who rose to the occasion in the final. Called back to the international side by Scaloni, he was calm and composed as ever as he lofted the ball over Ederson. The goal had come from nothing. Rodrigo sent a long searching cross from the left inside Argentina’s half onto the right. Lodi misjudged the ball and it landed on the feet of Di Maria. He only had a rushing Ederson to beat and he slotted the ball neatly to what would be the goal that ended Argentina’s title woes.

Fifty-nine touches and one shot and an almost-shot summed up Messi’s night. But he won’t mind the missed chances. He did at all to take his team into the final with four goals and five assists. The fact that he was involved in nine of Argentina’s eleven goals is testimony to his role in the team and it was rightly acknowledged by his teammates as he was hoisted to tumultuous applause by his teammates at the Maracana. Messi finally had his moment in an Argentine shirt.

For Neymar and Brazil, they will have another shot at silverware at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar. They have the team to go the distance. For Argentina, they will need to work heavily on their defence and midfield to have any realistic shot at the World Cup. With European heavyweights also featuring, it would take something special from Argentina or Brazil if they are to triumph in Qatar.