ARG vs ISL FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Messi sees his penalty saved, scores remain level

Live now
Jun 16, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
76' Substitution - Argentina: Di Maria - out ; Pavon - in
Iceland: Gunnarsoon - out ; Skulason - in
53' Substitution - Argentina: Biglia - out ; Banega - in
22' Goal! Finnbogasson (Icl) Argentina 1 - 1 Iceland
19' Goal Aguero (Arg): Argentina 1 - 0 Iceland
Iceland Team News
Argentina Team News
81' Shot! Messi sees another mazy run into the box stopped by the Icelandic defenders. He gets the ball again and tries to curl a shot in from outside the box but it sails wide of the post.
78' Messi rises majestically and brings down the ball with an outstretched leg. He was just about to shoot though when he has the ball stolen off his toes.
76' Pavon picks up the ball and races towards the touchline. He goes down and appeals for the penalty but all he gets is a dressing down from the offical. There was some contact there but not enough for the official to give away a penalty.
76' Substitution - Argentina: Di Maria - out ; Pavon - in
Iceland: Gunnarsoon - out ; Skulason - in
75' Messi gets caught on the ball. That shows you how tight Iceland have been defending here.
72' Meza is hacked down outside the area which gives Messi another opportunity to line up a free kick. He takes his time but finally hits the wall. Iceland are defending in numbers now.
71' Shot! Messi doesn't find any way through the Iceland's defense and releases the ball to Banega who makes some room and fires. The shot is straight towards the keeper though who collects it with ease.
69' Argentina aren't letting Iceland have any of the ball here. Salvio receives a pass on the right side and fires in a low cross only to see it cleared away.
65' Free kick! Messi rolls the ball past two players but he's brought down once again. Messi sends the free kick flying over the crossbar from a distance.
64' Penalty saved! Messi lines up the penalty and he fires it towards the right side of the keeper. Halldorsson reads it correctly and dives in the right direction punching the ball away.
63' Penalty! The ball is played into the area by Messi and Aguero looked set to win the header but he's brought down. The referee doesn't hesitate to point to the spot.
60' Argentina build up another attack and the ball is played out to Banega. He skips past a couple of players before running out of ideas and giving away the ball. Iceland are standing firm so far.
55' Aguero receives the ball inside a crowded Iceland box and tries to get a shot off but it's blocked by the defenders. Iceland are on the back foot here as it's been one-way traffic so far in the second half.
53' Substitution - Argentina: Biglia - out ; Banega - in
50' Sigurdsson drives a shot into Otamendi to win Iceland their first corner of the game. Caballero punches the corner away and Iceland once again chip the ball into the penalty area. The ball is headed downward and it comes off the hand of Salvio but it isn't intentional and referee waves play on.
48' Iceland string together some passes releasing Sigurdsson with acres of space near the touchline on the left side of goal. He rolls the ball back to his teammate but the first time cross into the box goes out for a throw in.
47' Di Maria carries the ball toward the touchline on the left side but his cross is blocked and sent out for a corner. He sends in the resulting corner and Otamendi rises high but cannot keep his header down.
46' And we're on our way! Argentina kick off the second half and once again start stringing together passes in the middle of the field.
Here's a fun stat for you. In the first half Mascherano completed more passes alone than the entire Iceland team.
The Argentina players have taken the field already and await Iceland's squad.
Half time! What an open half of football this has been. Argentina have had a lion's share of the possession but Iceland have looked increasingly dangerous on the counter attack. Iceland can take heart from that brilliant debut first half performance on the World Cup stage.
45' Shot! A looping ball falls to Sigurdsson who winds up and unleashes a volley. The ball sails wide of the post though.
44' Save! Sigurdsson picked up the ball inside the box and skipped past one player before trying to direct the ball towards the far post. Caballero does well to get down and palm the ball away.
43' Another long throw in from Gunnarsson but it's cleared away by Otamendi and Aguero sends the ball towards Messi who has a chance to break but is let down by an uncharacteristically poor first touch.
41' Appeals for Penalty! Salvio makes a darting run into the box and Sigurdsson puts in a block but the ball hits his hand as he goes to ground. The referee is right to wave play on and give a corner. The Argentina players aren't happy though as they surround the referee. The decision stands though.
40' Meza sends in a low cross from the right side but Biglia is muscled off the ball which is sent out for a corner. Messi sends the ball straight into the Keeper's gloves.
39' Blocked! Messi exchanges a quick one-two with Tagliafico and triest to shoot from a tight angle but the shot is blocked by a defender.