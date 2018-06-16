ARG vs ISL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Messi sees his penalty saved as Iceland and Argentina share points

Live now
87' Substitution - Iceland: Finnbogason - out ; Sigurdarson - in
83' Substitution - Argentina: Meza - out ; Higuain - in
76' Substitution - Argentina: Di Maria - out ; Pavon - in
Iceland: Gunnarsoon - out ; Skulason - in
53' Substitution - Argentina: Biglia - out ; Banega - in
22' Goal! Finnbogasson (Icl) Argentina 1 - 1 Iceland
19' Goal Aguero (Arg): Argentina 1 - 0 Iceland
Full time! Iceland continue to prove that they deserve to be there among the big boys of football. They kept denying Messi and co. throughout the game. Both teams will share the points here. A well deserved draw for Iceland.
94' Free kick! Messi is brought down in a dangerous area. It's about 40 yards from goal. Messi lines it up but once again smashes it into the wall.
94' Banega tries to play a ball over the top to Messi but the Icelandic defenders head the ball away.
92' Shot! Messi earns a yard with a drop of his shoulder. He brings the ball onto his weaker right foot and shoots, but the ball sails over the bar.
90' +5: There are five added minutes as Argentina continue to press forward in search of a winner. Iceland aren't letting them into the penalty area easily, restricting the South Americans to shots from distance.
87' Substitution - Iceland: Finnbogason - out ; Sigurdarson - in
86' Pavon plays a cross in and the ball carries towards goal. Halldorsson showed some good reflexes to palm the ball away at the last moment. Argentina are throwing the sink at this game now.
84' Just before that substitution Messi lined up another shot towards the goal but this time it was blocked by one of his own players trying to get out of the way. He's trying hard but cannot find a way through.
83' Substitution - Argentina: Meza - out ; Higuain - in
81' Shot! Messi sees another mazy run into the box stopped by the Icelandic defenders. He gets the ball again and tries to curl a shot in from outside the box but it sails wide of the post.
78' Messi rises majestically and brings down the ball with an outstretched leg. He was just about to shoot though when he has the ball stolen off his toes.
76' Pavon picks up the ball and races towards the touchline. He goes down and appeals for the penalty but all he gets is a dressing down from the offical. There was some contact there but not enough for the official to give away a penalty.
76' Substitution - Argentina: Di Maria - out ; Pavon - in
Iceland: Gunnarsoon - out ; Skulason - in
75' Messi gets caught on the ball. That shows you how tight Iceland have been defending here.
72' Meza is hacked down outside the area which gives Messi another opportunity to line up a free kick. He takes his time but finally hits the wall. Iceland are defending in numbers now.
71' Shot! Messi doesn't find any way through the Iceland's defense and releases the ball to Banega who makes some room and fires. The shot is straight towards the keeper though who collects it with ease.
69' Argentina aren't letting Iceland have any of the ball here. Salvio receives a pass on the right side and fires in a low cross only to see it cleared away.
65' Free kick! Messi rolls the ball past two players but he's brought down once again. Messi sends the free kick flying over the crossbar from a distance.
64' Penalty saved! Messi lines up the penalty and he fires it towards the right side of the keeper. Halldorsson reads it correctly and dives in the right direction punching the ball away.
63' Penalty! The ball is played into the area by Messi and Aguero looked set to win the header but he's brought down. The referee doesn't hesitate to point to the spot.
60' Argentina build up another attack and the ball is played out to Banega. He skips past a couple of players before running out of ideas and giving away the ball. Iceland are standing firm so far.
55' Aguero receives the ball inside a crowded Iceland box and tries to get a shot off but it's blocked by the defenders. Iceland are on the back foot here as it's been one-way traffic so far in the second half.
53' Substitution - Argentina: Biglia - out ; Banega - in
50' Sigurdsson drives a shot into Otamendi to win Iceland their first corner of the game. Caballero punches the corner away and Iceland once again chip the ball into the penalty area. The ball is headed downward and it comes off the hand of Salvio but it isn't intentional and referee waves play on.
48' Iceland string together some passes releasing Sigurdsson with acres of space near the touchline on the left side of goal. He rolls the ball back to his teammate but the first time cross into the box goes out for a throw in.
47' Di Maria carries the ball toward the touchline on the left side but his cross is blocked and sent out for a corner. He sends in the resulting corner and Otamendi rises high but cannot keep his header down.