ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Croatia secure passage to last-16 with a 3-0 win

Jun 22, 2018 01:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action starting with the Group E encounter between Brazil and Costa Rica. Till then it's goodbye!
Full time! The referee finally calls an end to the proceedings. Croatia make their way into the last-16 with a commanding performance over Argentina. Caballero gifted them the first goal before Modric doubled the lead with a brilliant curling shot. Rakitic got a goal in extra time to secure his side's passage into the next round.
90' + 3 Substitution - Croatia: Mandzukic - out ; Corluka - in
90' + 1 Rakitic leads a counter down the middle with two players on either side of him for support. He goes for the shot but Caballero palms the ball away, only as far as Kovacic on the left. The Argentina players wait for the offside flag which never goes up. Kovacic rolls the ball back to Rakitic who slams the ball into the bottom left corner.
90' + 1 Goal! Rakitic (Cro): Croatia 3 - 0 Argentina
90' Blocked! Meza does brilliantly to make space at the edge of the area but Vida gets down in time to block the shot.
87' Acuna earns himself a yellow card as he takes down Vrsaljko. Meanwhile Modric fires from 35 yards out but it's wide this time.
87' Yellow card! Acuna (Argentina)
86' Hits the bar! Rakitic is bundled over by Mascherano and Otamendi comes in and kicks the ball at the midfielder who is still on the ground, earning himself a yellow card. That was silly from the Argentina defender. Rakitic takes the resulting free-kick and hits the crossbar with Caballero well beaten.
85' Yellow card! Otamendi (Argentina)
84' Higuain has a shot from distance but that was never troubling the keeper. Subasic gathers easily.
82' Substitution - Croatia: Perisic - out ; Kovacic - in
81' Modric receives the ball from Brozovic 20 yards from goal and he takes a couple of touches before firing in a sensational right-foot curler which Caballero gets a glove to but cannot keep out. Argentina are in all sorts of trouble now.
81' Goal! Modric (Cro); Croatia 2 - 0 Argentina
79' Rakitic gets past two players before releasing Kramaric on the right. The ball is played back to Rakitic who shoots from the edge of the area but sees the shot blocked by Mercado.
78' Pavon made his way into the area and was just about to send a cross in before Lovren slide in to block. Argentina are trying hard to force an equalizer here.
75' Rakitic falls to the turf following a challenge by Otamendi and Argentina continue to play on until the referee blows his whistle to stop the game. The Croatian players are furious the game wasn't stopped earlier but Rakitic looks okay to continue.
72' Mandzukic's ball deflects into the path of Kramaric but the Croatian man cannot get the ball out of his feet in time.
71' Shot! Messi chips the ball towards Higuain who knocks it down for Dybala on the right side of the area. The youngster brings it under control and tries to curl one in using his left foot towards the far post but sees his shot go wide.
70' That's the final throw of the dice by Sampaoli as he brings on Dybala. He immediately draws a foul in the middle of the park.
69' Substitution - Argentina: Perez - out ; Dybala - in
68' Yellow card! Vrsaljko (Croatia)
65' Close! Mandzukic is played in by Vrsaljko who has constantly found himself in acres of space behind the Argentina defense. Mandzukic though only manages to hit the side netting under pressure from the defenders.
63' Double block! Perez plays Higuain through with a beautifully weighted pass. He cuts the ball back from the byline for Meza who shoots but Subasic is there to block the shot. Messi looks ready to knock in the rebound but Rakitic comes to his keeper's rescue.
62' Mascherano finds Messi at the edge of the area and the Barcelona man rides out two challenges before finally having the ball taken off his feet.
61' Higuain releases the ball to Pavon on the right. The Argentina man fires in a low cross looking for Messi but Lovren is well placed to clear it away.
59' Argentina with two changes bringing on Higuain and Pavon for Aguero and Salvio. They have just about 30 minutes to rescue their team here.