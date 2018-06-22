ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Caballero howler gifts Croatia the lead

Live now
84' Higuain has a shot from distance but that was never troubling the keeper. Subasic gathers easily.
82' Substitution - Croatia: Perisic - out ; Kovacic - in
81' Modric receives the ball from Brozovic 20 yards from goal and he takes a couple of touches before firing in a sensational right-foot curler which Caballero gets a glove to but cannot keep out. Argentina are in all sorts of trouble now.
81' Goal! Modric (Cro); Croatia 2 - 0 Argentina
79' Rakitic gets past two players before releasing Kramaric on the right. The ball is played back to Rakitic who shoots from the edge of the area but sees the shot blocked by Mercado.
78' Pavon made his way into the area and was just about to send a cross in before Lovren slide in to block. Argentina are trying hard to force an equalizer here.
75' Rakitic falls to the turf following a challenge by Otamendi and Argentina continue to play on until the referee blows his whistle to stop the game. The Croatian players are furious the game wasn't stopped earlier but Rakitic looks okay to continue.
72' Mandzukic's ball deflects into the path of Kramaric but the Croatian man cannot get the ball out of his feet in time.
71' Shot! Messi chips the ball towards Higuain who knocks it down for Dybala on the right side of the area. The youngster brings it under control and tries to curl one in using his left foot towards the far post but sees his shot go wide.
70' That's the final throw of the dice by Sampaoli as he brings on Dybala. He immediately draws a foul in the middle of the park.
69' Substitution - Argentina: Perez - out ; Dybala - in
68' Yellow card! Vrsaljko (Croatia)
65' Close! Mandzukic is played in by Vrsaljko who has constantly found himself in acres of space behind the Argentina defense. Mandzukic though only manages to hit the side netting under pressure from the defenders.
63' Double block! Perez plays Higuain through with a beautifully weighted pass. He cuts the ball back from the byline for Meza who shoots but Subasic is there to block the shot. Messi looks ready to knock in the rebound but Rakitic comes to his keeper's rescue.
62' Mascherano finds Messi at the edge of the area and the Barcelona man rides out two challenges before finally having the ball taken off his feet.
61' Higuain releases the ball to Pavon on the right. The Argentina man fires in a low cross looking for Messi but Lovren is well placed to clear it away.
59' Argentina with two changes bringing on Higuain and Pavon for Aguero and Salvio. They have just about 30 minutes to rescue their team here.
56' Substitution - Argentina: Salvio - out ; Pavon - in
54' Substitution - Argentina: Aguero - out ; Higuain - in
54' What a howler by Caballero! The goalkeeper has the ball played back to him and he tries to chip it over the onrushing Rebic. He completely mishits the ball sending it looping in the air just behind Rebic who adjusts himself well before calmly dispatching the volley into the back of the net.
54' Goal! Rebic (Cro): Croatia 1 - 0 Argentina
53' Tagliafico find Aguero with a lovely through ball and the forward turns and shoots straight at the keeper.
51' Rebic does well as he first skips past Salvio and then pushes the ball past Mercado who cynically trips the Croatian earning a yellow card.
51' Yellow card! Mercado
50' Perisic darts down the right side of the pitch before firing a low cross into the area. The ball is cleared by Salvio before it reached Modric.
47' Mandzukic is penalised for a foul on Otamendi. That first half miss will be playing on the forward's mind. He'll be looking for an opportunity to make amends.
Second half! We're off. No changes for either team at half-time. Argentina will know they have to take it up a notch. Messi and Aguero have been ineffective with just 20 and seven touches respectively.
Argentina are the first to step out onto the pitch as they fight to save their World Cup campaign. They cannot afford a loss here after starting with a draw against Iceland.