English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Annu Rani wins bronze, becomes first Indian female javelin thrower to win medal in CWG 2022

    Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to finish third.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

    Annu Rani scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal, a bronze, in the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day here on Sunday.


    Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to finish third.


    World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m) who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.


    Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in the men’s javelin throw respectively.

    Naik had won the medal at the 2010 Delhi Games while Chopra won the gold in Gold Coast in 2018.

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #Annu Rani #bronze medal #Commonwealth Games #Javelin throw
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.