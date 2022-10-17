Anil Kumble turns 52: Top 5 moments from the birthday boy's career

Anil Kumble celebrates after he took his 10th wicket of Pakistani batsman Wasim Akram (C) during the fourth day of the second test match between India and Pakistan in New Delhi on February 7, 1999. (Image: Reuters)

Former Indian leg spinner Anil Kumble turned 52 on Monday. Kumble has always been a fiery character, on or off the field, and has produced some match-winning moments for India. In 403 international matches for India, Kumble picked up 956 wickets that included 37 five-fors and eight 10-wicket hauls.

Let us look at some of the greatest moments in the legendary spinner's career, which spanned over two decades.

1) 10/74 vs Pakistan in 1991

On a cold afternoon in New Delhi in February 1999, Anil Kumble created history against Pakistan when he snapped all 10 wickets in a innings. He became the first Indian, and second bowler after Jim Laker in 1956, to pick all 10 wickets in an innings.

India won the game by 212 runs and Anil Kumble won the Man of the Match for 14 wickets in the game.

2) Bowling with a broken jaw in 2002

During the fourth test in Antigua of India's tour to the West Indies in 2002, Anil Kumble broke his jaw in the first innings while batting after a Mervyn Dillon bouncer crashed his face.

However, that didn't stop Kumble as he bravely bowled in the Windies' innings with a bandaged face, sending down 14 consecutive overs.

He was rewarded for his courage when got Brian Lara plumb in front of the wicket. "It was one of the bravest things I've seen on the field of play," Viv Richards was quoted as saying after the match.

3) Century against England, 2007

Anil Kumble showed his fighting spirit yet again for India, but this time with the bat. Coming to bat in at number 8, Kumble scored a superb century at the Oval against England as India piled on the runs against the hapless host.

While the match ended in a draw, India registered its first Test series win on English soil after 21 years.

4) 6/12 vs West Indies, 1993

Anil Kumble produced his best-ever ODI figures when he ran through the still formidable West Indies side in 1993. After bowling India out for 225, the West Indies were well on their way to a comfortable victory in the Hero Cup final.

But Kumble came out on trumps as he wrekced the Windies innings with a masterful performance. India unbelievably won by 102 runs and bagged the Hero Cup from a difficult situation thanks to Kumble's heroics.

5) Partnership with Javagal Srinath in front of their mums!

While Kumble has a century to his name in Test cricket, his greatest batting performance arguably came in an ODI match against the mighty Aussies in the Titan Cup series, in 1996.

Playing in front of their home crowd, Bangalore boys Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble were tasked to beat Australia. But it wasn't with their skill with the ball that India's hopes were banking on, rather with the bat.

At 164/8 after losing talisman Sachin Tendulkar, chasing 216, India was staring down yet another collapse that plagued the team in the 90s. However, Srinath and Kumble had other plans as they stitched a partnership for the ages by combining for 52 runs in under 7 overs.

They took India home to register a famous improbable win but the icing on the cake was who witnessed the brilliant partnership.

Both Srinath and Kumble's mums were in the stands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and just like any anxious parent they were on the edge of their seats until the very end!