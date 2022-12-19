 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra watched FIFA World Cup final with French and Mexican sons-in-law: “I quietly…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Anand Mahindra revealed what he quietly wished for when his sons-in-law were spiritedly cheering on France and Argentina.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's family is a multicultural one, and so FIFA 2022 final night meant different members cheering on different sides.

Mahindra has two sons-in-law, one French and the other Mexican. The former supported his national team while the latter stood by Argentina's side. Mexico did not make it to the round of 16 in 2022.

The industrialist sat between the two men who were shouting "Allez Les Bleus” (Go Blues! and "Vamos Argentina" (Let's go Argentina!). He said that in those moments, he silently wished for India to debut on the global stage in 2026.

"Watching the WC final on TV sitting between my French son in law who’s screaming 'Allez Les Bleus' and my Mexican son in law who’s chanting 'Vamos Argentina', and I’m sitting and quietly whispering 'Chak De India—in ‘26', " Mahindra said.

 

His tweet gathered over 60,000 likes, with some echoing the sentiment.

"Someday," ed-tech company Byju's, official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022,  tweeted.