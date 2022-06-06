Amit Burman-backed Kho Kho league gets GMR, Adani as team owners; more corporates to join soon

Delayed two years by COVID-19, the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) League is set to launch this year and has onboarded two corporate giants—GMR and Adani Group—as team owners.

The new kid on India's sports leagues block is expected to launch in the second half of this year.

Already in preparation mode, Vinod Bisht, CEO, GMR Sports, said that after acquiring the Telangana franchise, work is on to search for talent and build a team.

"Sports is a great way to connect with the local community. We decided to take the franchise for Hyderabad and Telangana as we have business in these areas and it allows us to connect strongly with the local community. Kho Kho is very popular in Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Telangana. There is a huge number of clubs. There is a big market for Kho Kho and there is latent demand as there is some sort of connect with the sport—everyone has either played or watched Kho Kho," Bisht told Moneycontrol.

While he did not share investments made into acquiring the Telangana franchise, Bisht said that all price points were commensurate with leagues other than cricket.

For context, the cost of running a team in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is around Rs 10 crore.

Remaining franchises to be unveiled soon

In addition to GMR and Adani Group, Ultimate Kho Kho's CEO Tenzing Niyogi said the remaining four franchises would be announced in the coming days. "There is an Indian NBFC firm, US tech firm, an Indian music sensation and there is a big entity that will be the sixth team owner."

Niyogi expects UKK to become the third-largest league in India. It has received a Rs 200 crore investment from Dabur India's Amit Burman. As the league comes closer there will be investments in marketing, and there will be investments after the tournament as well, said Niyogi

Sponsor hunt

When it comes to sponsorships, the league is looking at one title sponsor and five associate sponsors. "A lot of brands have been approaching us over the past year. We are in talks with multiple brands, including edtech, martech, fintech and also FMCG brands that are getting into the superapp scenario, as they are trying to attract consumers from Bharat."

The Ultimate Kho Kho League will be a one-city affair for its first season, said Niyogi. "We are contemplating between Ahmedabad and Pune. While both states enjoy kho kho popularity, we will select one soon."

UKK, which was scheduled to launch in 2020, was rescheduled to last year because of Covid, albeit behind closed doors. But the league did not have a strong window because of the IPL and was postponed again to this year.

The league, scheduled for the second half of 2022, will be flexible in terms of its window. "Whichever month season 1 launches, it will not be sacrosanct. Everything is planned around the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, COVID-19 has taught us that we need to be flexible in our plan of action, especially as we are a new league. People need to sample the event. We might look at different months going forward and look at windows where only international events are happening and not Indian leagues," said Niyogi.

Broadcast deal

Last year, UKK announced a broadcast partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for a period of five years, to telecast the league in English and Hindi. The broadcaster is also looking to add regional language commentary. Along with TV, Sony's over the top (OTT) platform Sony LIV will also stream the new league.

On the team front, the UKK CEO explained that there is a 180-player pool and there will be a squad of a minimum of 20 players and a maximum of 24 players. "The game will have a wazir, who will be the strategist of the team. A maximum of seven players will come into the field of play, chasing three people at any given time. We have got data for chasers, attackers and wazirs over two years of national championships and have digitised the data for franchises," added Niyogi. ​